Forum Main Moto-Related Glendale Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Glendale Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 300 16 671 156 863 8260 110 6

Posts: 9123

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/5/2022 10:15 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/5/2022 10:15 AM

Photo

Practice starts in roughly 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

1911

Vital MX member 1911 9600 1911 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9600/avatar/c50_9ADE9978_E8FB_490A_8E84_E61EF220E7F8_1612656094.jpg?1612655830 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/1911,9600/all 04/02/08 3 26 2136 2

Posts: 2162

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: LAS VEGAS, NV USA

2/5/2022 10:17 AM

Holeshot?

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 553 30886 145

Posts: 31447

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/5/2022 10:17 AM

Photo
Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 103 6581 24

Posts: 6687

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/5/2022 10:18 AM

Woo hoo.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 553 30886 145

Posts: 31447

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/5/2022 10:20 AM

Jerry Robin's new theme for the race.

Photo
Photo

The Nuclear Blast Yamaha team is also running special graphics.

Photo
Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 103 6581 24

Posts: 6687

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/5/2022 10:20 AM

Will those whoops survive...or will the riders survive the whoops?

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 103 6581 24

Posts: 6687

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/5/2022 10:24 AM

Robin is Rockin'. The bike and his gear are pretty damn cool. He's got one of those trick adjustable stands, too.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Dizzy714

Vital MX member Dizzy714 20315 Dizzy714 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dizzy714,20315/all 05/12/10 17 150

Posts: 167

Joined: 5/12/2010

Location: Anaheim, CA USA

2/5/2022 10:26 AM

No Blair’s Breakdown this week?

|

patrickadizzle

Vital MX member patrickadizzle 28499 patrickadizzle https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28499/avatar/c50_s200x600_doggles_1377727881_1427776725.jpg?1427776346 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/patrickadizzle,28499/all 07/05/11 2 16 1591 3

Posts: 1607

Joined: 7/5/2011

Location: Worcester, MA USA

2/5/2022 10:49 AM

Track looks sick. I'm pumped. Also Jerry's bike is so clean, love it.

|

Nellyinda803

Vital MX member Nellyinda803 47700 Nellyinda803 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Nellyinda803,47700/all 06/11/15 17 78

Posts: 95

Joined: 6/11/2015

Location: Elgin, SC USA

2/5/2022 10:56 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Jerry Robin's new theme for the race.

Photo
Photo

The Nuclear Blast Yamaha team is also running special graphics.

Photo
Photo

...more

I usually don't like black bikes, but damn that looks good!

|

KYFHO699

Vital MX member KYFHO699 25356 KYFHO699 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25356/avatar/c50_DC7F0149_9E9E_4442_820E_29A6C0AAD11A_1552773959.jpg?1552773555 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KYFHO699,25356/all 01/15/11 1 3 361 6

Posts: 365

Joined: 1/15/2011

Location: MT, USA

2/5/2022 10:58 AM

Will be interesting to see how Tomac does with that longer start straight.

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 300 16 671 156 863 8260 110 6

Posts: 9123

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/5/2022 11:03 AM

250 B Free Practice:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 9 612 19

Posts: 623

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/5/2022 11:05 AM

AARG!!!
Photo
|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 300 16 671 156 863 8260 110 6

Posts: 9123

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/5/2022 11:16 AM

250 A Free Practice:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

motoxxx599

Vital MX member motoxxx599 13011 motoxxx599 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13011/avatar/c50_index_1423687031.jpg?1423686253 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motoxxx599,13011/all 11/18/08 1 14 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motoxxx599,13011/setup 171 2199 7

Posts: 2370

Joined: 11/18/2008

Location: Indianapolis, IN USA

2/5/2022 11:29 AM

Nice long lap times!

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 300 16 671 156 863 8260 110 6

Posts: 9123

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/5/2022 11:30 AM

450 A Free Practice:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 103 6581 24

Posts: 6687

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/5/2022 11:35 AM

About an hour before quaili...longest dang hour of the day. I got the roux done and the ocra, onions, peppers are simmering in the stock. I'll throw the fish, shrimp, scallops and sausage in after quali. Love me some gumbo. I'll be swoll up like a tick by the nite show.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 9 612 19

Posts: 623

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/5/2022 11:36 AM

motoxxx599 wrote:

Nice long lap times!

...more

Yea! Who was it that said once we got back to the football stadiums the tracks would get shorter? I do think Feld is making an effort to make the tracks longer this year.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 103 6581 24

Posts: 6687

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/5/2022 11:37 AM

motoxxx599 wrote:

Nice long lap times!

...more
wink
|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 300 16 671 156 863 8260 110 6

Posts: 9123

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/5/2022 11:45 AM

450 B Free Practice:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 103 6581 24

Posts: 6687

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/5/2022 12:02 PM

WTF...this place is as empty as a Baptist Church in downtown Baghdad.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Richy

Vital MX member Richy 81938 Richy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/81938/avatar/c50_20210507_134031_1621418519.jpg?1621417577 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Richy,81938/all 07/18/20 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Richy,81938/setup 22 413 5

Posts: 435

Joined: 7/18/2020

Location: UK, GBR

2/5/2022 12:11 PM

What time does qualifying start? Watching in the UK, I read the schedule on the Supercross Live site 13:20 MT, but the broadcast is giving me a countdown reckoning it's still 50 minutes out?

I'm sure last time it was ET, not MT, was this a typo?

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 300 16 671 156 863 8260 110 6

Posts: 9123

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/5/2022 12:17 PM

250 Futures FP:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

fullfloater

Vital MX member fullfloater 16088 fullfloater https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16088/avatar/c50_Bomber_1475866972.jpg?1475866174 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/fullfloater,16088/all 07/22/09 1 46 2498 7

Posts: 2544

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: CA, USA

2/5/2022 12:18 PM

plowboy wrote:

Robin is Rockin'. The bike and his gear are pretty damn cool. He's got one of those trick adjustable stands, too.

...more

Stand is brilliant. I must have been living under a rock because I hadn't seen that stand yet.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 553 30886 145

Posts: 31447

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/5/2022 12:20 PM

Richy wrote:

What time does qualifying start? Watching in the UK, I read the schedule on the Supercross Live site 13:20 MT, but the ...more

...more

RDL in just over 15 minutes.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 103 6581 24

Posts: 6687

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/5/2022 12:24 PM

Richy wrote:

What time does qualifying start? Watching in the UK, I read the schedule on the Supercross Live site 13:20 MT, but the ...more

...more

I believe Phoenix is Mountain time zone...so 1:30 MTZ = 2:30 CTZ....3:30 ETZ. Probably doesn't help much but there it is.blush

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Richy

Vital MX member Richy 81938 Richy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/81938/avatar/c50_20210507_134031_1621418519.jpg?1621417577 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Richy,81938/all 07/18/20 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Richy,81938/setup 22 413 5

Posts: 435

Joined: 7/18/2020

Location: UK, GBR

2/5/2022 12:25 PM

Cheers folks 👍

|

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 103 6581 24

Posts: 6687

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/5/2022 12:26 PM

plowboy wrote:

Robin is Rockin'. The bike and his gear are pretty damn cool. He's got one of those trick adjustable stands, too.

...more
fullfloater wrote:

Stand is brilliant. I must have been living under a rock because I hadn't seen that stand yet.

...more

I just saw it last week on the broadcast. Helps balance the bike when wheels are removed.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 300 16 671 156 863 8260 110 6

Posts: 9123

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/5/2022 12:32 PM

250 B Q 1:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

fins227

Vital MX member fins227 43684 fins227 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43684/avatar/c50_bear_run_1457559466.jpg?1457559198 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/fins227,43684/all 07/01/14 11 628 12

Posts: 639

Joined: 7/1/2014

Location: Chillicothe, OH USA

2/5/2022 12:33 PM

Zach is not it

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Glendale Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest