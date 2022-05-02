Glendale Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Practice starts in roughly 30 minutes!
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot?
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Woo hoo.
Jerry Robin's new theme for the race.
The Nuclear Blast Yamaha team is also running special graphics.
Will those whoops survive...or will the riders survive the whoops?
Robin is Rockin'. The bike and his gear are pretty damn cool. He's got one of those trick adjustable stands, too.
No Blair’s Breakdown this week?
Track looks sick. I'm pumped. Also Jerry's bike is so clean, love it.
I usually don't like black bikes, but damn that looks good!
Will be interesting to see how Tomac does with that longer start straight.
250 B Free Practice:
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
250 A Free Practice:
Nice long lap times!
450 A Free Practice:
About an hour before quaili...longest dang hour of the day. I got the roux done and the ocra, onions, peppers are simmering in the stock. I'll throw the fish, shrimp, scallops and sausage in after quali. Love me some gumbo. I'll be swoll up like a tick by the nite show.
Yea! Who was it that said once we got back to the football stadiums the tracks would get shorter? I do think Feld is making an effort to make the tracks longer this year.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
450 B Free Practice:
WTF...this place is as empty as a Baptist Church in downtown Baghdad.
What time does qualifying start? Watching in the UK, I read the schedule on the Supercross Live site 13:20 MT, but the broadcast is giving me a countdown reckoning it's still 50 minutes out?
I'm sure last time it was ET, not MT, was this a typo?
250 Futures FP:
Stand is brilliant. I must have been living under a rock because I hadn't seen that stand yet.
RDL in just over 15 minutes.
I believe Phoenix is Mountain time zone...so 1:30 MTZ = 2:30 CTZ....3:30 ETZ. Probably doesn't help much but there it is.
Cheers folks 👍
I just saw it last week on the broadcast. Helps balance the bike when wheels are removed.
250 B Q 1:
Zach is not it