Glendale Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Holeshot!
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
Edited Date/Time:
Top 3
You all took each other out in the first turn and I took the lead.
First time and damn that felt good!
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
Have a feeling tonight’s racing is going to be best of the year! Love the track layout
Chuck Norris is the reason why Waldo is hiding.
Outside gate working well for guys. Interesting choices for some coming
I would have got the holeshot but I tried to time the gate like the 800 and the gate dropper must have changed shifts.
Top 10.
Looking forward to the Triple Crown. Adds elements - takes away nothing.
I'm here in Ferrandis position!
The artist formerly known as "hamncheeze". Old MXer, now Superfan.
Bacon_n_Egg'r wrote:
I'm here in Ferrandis position!Bacon_n_Egg'r wrote:
I'm here in Ferrandis position!
Ferrandis hasn't started this far forward yet
The artist formerly known as "hamncheeze". Old MXer, now Superfan.
My RMFantasy picks.... 3, 21, 94, 23, 14,.... 10
Wish they figure a way to pay points for each "main" so people don't lay up the final race if they have the overall in the bag
I love these Triple Crown formats. Don't wanna see them at every race but mixing some into the schedule is always exciting and yeah this track layout looks good. That long section I'm calling "Triple's Row" going into the sand should offer some great lines, passing, and probably a few bad wrecks. Tomac & Anderson looked to be working on a quad also.
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
I had a hard time not putting the #1 in my top 5. I left out 23, thinking maybe youthful exuberance gets him in one gang bang.
The artist formerly known as "hamncheeze". Old MXer, now Superfan.
Shouldn't the racing have started already? Peacock is telling me "coverage to begin shortly".....
Jordan421 wrote:
Have a feeling tonight’s racing is going to be best of the year! Love the track layoutJordan421 wrote:
Have a feeling tonight’s racing is going to be best of the year! Love the track layoutProKawi24 wrote:
I love these Triple Crown formats. Don't wanna see them at every race but mixing some into the schedule is always exciting and ...moreProKawi24 wrote:
I love these Triple Crown formats. Don't wanna see them at every race but mixing some into the schedule is always exciting and yeah this track layout looks good. That long section I'm calling "Triple's Row" going into the sand should offer some great lines, passing, and probably a few bad wrecks. Tomac & Anderson looked to be working on a quad also.
Yeah, I got to attend the A2 Triple Crown in 2019 and it was awesome. The intensity in the stadium at 7:10 was incredible. I would not want 17 of them, but 3-5 is good. Getting to see the top 450 guys all out for 36 min is awesome, but it does suck for the privateers who don't even get a night show gate drop.
I like Matthes' idea of working in the LCQ to the night show, but the schedule is already very tight.
The artist formerly known as "hamncheeze". Old MXer, now Superfan.
muskyhusky592 wrote:
Shouldn't the racing have started already? Peacock is telling me "coverage to begin shortly".....muskyhusky592 wrote:
Shouldn't the racing have started already? Peacock is telling me "coverage to begin shortly".....
8:10 local time is first 250 gate drop, so I think 9:10 your time?
The artist formerly known as "hamncheeze". Old MXer, now Superfan.
Edited Date/Time:
muskyhusky592 wrote:
Shouldn't the racing have started already? Peacock is telling me "coverage to begin shortly".....muskyhusky592 wrote:
Shouldn't the racing have started already? Peacock is telling me "coverage to begin shortly".....
9PM for your timezone so we've got like 13 minutes.
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
muskyhusky592 wrote:
Shouldn't the racing have started already? Peacock is telling me "coverage to begin shortly".....muskyhusky592 wrote:
Shouldn't the racing have started already? Peacock is telling me "coverage to begin shortly".....
ah I was reading the opening ceremony start time and not the actual race start time. Thanks
Ok Kenny, give me one good lap!! Got you on my Pulp FFL. lol
94, 21,3, 23,51, 10 Ken does get good starts and the whoops look mild
3, 23, 21, 94, 27, 51 for the wild. Im expecting little to no points as usual. I suck at this
2022 MC350 - the daily
2004 RM144 - The princess
2003 RM250 - Play Bike
https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Bike-Builds,46/2004-RM-Corona-build,1374304?exclusive_forum_user=false&page=3
Edited Date/Time:
I have the same top 4, but with Webb in 5th and McElrath 9th. It's a risk, but I'm thinking the starts and short races could help Webb and hurt Ferrandis.
Edited Date/Time:
aw hell yeah, we got the international feed this week folks. No broadcast audio!
EDIT: Nevermind, they fixed it.
Bummer, we have to listen to Blair again.
Way to go guys. We get to hear opening ceremonies but they start showing other footage...
How's My Posting?
Call 1-800-VITALMX
**Voted top 50 most prolific forum posters for 2016**
Blair looks like a pro with that suit tonight.
Chuck Norris is the reason why Waldo is hiding.
Sound seems a little weird tonight.
And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Ezza is Da man!
Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja