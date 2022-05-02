Forum Main Moto-Related Glendale Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Glendale Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 9132

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/5/2022 6:30 PM
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

ProKawi24

Posts: 1024

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

2/5/2022 6:30 PM

Holeshot!

|

MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)

RalphS

Posts: 792

Joined: 2/26/2020

Location: North Hollywood, CA USA

2/5/2022 6:30 PM
Top 3

|

KYFHO699

Posts: 366

Joined: 1/15/2011

Location: MT, USA

2/5/2022 6:32 PM

You all took each other out in the first turn and I took the lead.

|

ProKawi24

Posts: 1024

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

2/5/2022 6:34 PM

First time and damn that felt good!

|

MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)

Jordan421

Posts: 1714

Joined: 12/5/2007

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

2/5/2022 6:36 PM

Have a feeling tonight’s racing is going to be best of the year! Love the track layout

|

Chuck Norris is the reason why Waldo is hiding.

Racerman967

Posts: 287

Joined: 1/1/2019

Location: Littleton, CO USA

2/5/2022 6:37 PM

Outside gate working well for guys. Interesting choices for some coming

|

smoothwakey

Posts: 554

Joined: 6/27/2011

Location: AUS

2/5/2022 6:37 PM

I would have got the holeshot but I tried to time the gate like the 800 and the gate dropper must have changed shifts.

|

felpro

Posts: 506

Joined: 8/3/2009

Location: Rouse Hill, AUS

2/5/2022 6:38 PM

Top 10.

Looking forward to the Triple Crown. Adds elements - takes away nothing.

|



Bacon_n_Egg'r

Posts: 299

Joined: 5/12/2021

Location: BC, CAN

2/5/2022 6:38 PM

I'm here in Ferrandis position!

|

The artist formerly known as "hamncheeze". Old MXer, now Superfan.

Bacon_n_Egg'r

Posts: 299

Joined: 5/12/2021

Location: BC, CAN

2/5/2022 6:39 PM

Bacon_n_Egg'r wrote:

I'm here in Ferrandis position!

...more

Ferrandis hasn't started this far forward yet laughing

|

The artist formerly known as "hamncheeze". Old MXer, now Superfan.

garagedog

Posts: 722

Joined: 4/23/2014

Location: Tulare, CA USA

2/5/2022 6:40 PM

My RMFantasy picks.... 3, 21, 94, 23, 14,.... 10
Photo

|

Grace to You

Vital MX member yak651 622 yak651 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/622/avatar/c50_IMG_20160311_164232875_1458751890.jpg?1458751727 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/yak651,622/all 08/26/06 6 4 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/yak651,622/setup 152 4866 101 3

Posts: 5018

Joined: 8/26/2006

Location: Appleton, WI USA

2/5/2022 6:41 PM

felpro wrote:

Top 10.

Looking forward to the Triple Crown. Adds elements - takes away nothing.

...more

Wish they figure a way to pay points for each "main" so people don't lay up the final race if they have the overall in the bag

|

ProKawi24

Posts: 1024

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

2/5/2022 6:41 PM

Jordan421 wrote:

Have a feeling tonight’s racing is going to be best of the year! Love the track layout

...more

I love these Triple Crown formats. Don't wanna see them at every race but mixing some into the schedule is always exciting and yeah this track layout looks good. That long section I'm calling "Triple's Row" going into the sand should offer some great lines, passing, and probably a few bad wrecks. Tomac & Anderson looked to be working on a quad also.

|

MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)

Bacon_n_Egg'r

Posts: 299

Joined: 5/12/2021

Location: BC, CAN

2/5/2022 6:43 PM

garagedog wrote:

My RMFantasy picks.... 3, 21, 94, 23, 14,.... 10
Photo

...more

I had a hard time not putting the #1 in my top 5. I left out 23, thinking maybe youthful exuberance gets him in one gang bang.

|

The artist formerly known as "hamncheeze". Old MXer, now Superfan.

muskyhusky592

Posts: 52

Joined: 7/28/2018

Location: Mchenry, IL USA

2/5/2022 6:45 PM

Shouldn't the racing have started already? Peacock is telling me "coverage to begin shortly".....

|

Bacon_n_Egg'r

Posts: 299

Joined: 5/12/2021

Location: BC, CAN

2/5/2022 6:45 PM

Jordan421 wrote:

Have a feeling tonight’s racing is going to be best of the year! Love the track layout

...more
ProKawi24 wrote:

I love these Triple Crown formats. Don't wanna see them at every race but mixing some into the schedule is always exciting and ...more

...more

Yeah, I got to attend the A2 Triple Crown in 2019 and it was awesome. The intensity in the stadium at 7:10 was incredible. I would not want 17 of them, but 3-5 is good. Getting to see the top 450 guys all out for 36 min is awesome, but it does suck for the privateers who don't even get a night show gate drop.

I like Matthes' idea of working in the LCQ to the night show, but the schedule is already very tight.

|

The artist formerly known as "hamncheeze". Old MXer, now Superfan.

Bacon_n_Egg'r

Posts: 299

Joined: 5/12/2021

Location: BC, CAN

2/5/2022 6:46 PM

muskyhusky592 wrote:

Shouldn't the racing have started already? Peacock is telling me "coverage to begin shortly".....

...more

8:10 local time is first 250 gate drop, so I think 9:10 your time?

|

The artist formerly known as "hamncheeze". Old MXer, now Superfan.

ProKawi24

Posts: 1024

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

2/5/2022 6:47 PM
muskyhusky592 wrote:

Shouldn't the racing have started already? Peacock is telling me "coverage to begin shortly".....

...more

9PM for your timezone so we've got like 13 minutes.

|

MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)

muskyhusky592

Posts: 52

Joined: 7/28/2018

Location: Mchenry, IL USA

2/5/2022 6:48 PM

muskyhusky592 wrote:

Shouldn't the racing have started already? Peacock is telling me "coverage to begin shortly".....

...more
ProKawi24 wrote:

9PM for your timezone so we've got like 13 minutes.

...more

ah I was reading the opening ceremony start time and not the actual race start time. Thanks

|

D.K.O.N.

Posts: 195

Joined: 4/30/2021

Location: San Diego, CA USA

2/5/2022 6:49 PM

Ok Kenny, give me one good lap!! Got you on my Pulp FFL. lol

|

D.K.O.N.

Posts: 195

Joined: 4/30/2021

Location: San Diego, CA USA

2/5/2022 6:54 PM

garagedog wrote:

My RMFantasy picks.... 3, 21, 94, 23, 14,.... 10
Photo

...more

Pretty solid, I would move 14 up, but it's a gamble given the starts.

|

spimx

Posts: 758

Joined: 3/25/2019

Location: Port Isabel, TX USA

2/5/2022 6:58 PM

94, 21,3, 23,51, 10 Ken does get good starts and the whoops look mild

|

Ryan625

Posts: 1365

Joined: 9/14/2019

Location: Lynnwood, WA USA

2/5/2022 7:00 PM

3, 23, 21, 94, 27, 51 for the wild. Im expecting little to no points as usual. I suck at this

|

2022 MC350 - the daily
2004 RM144 - The princess
2003 RM250 - Play Bike

https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Bike-Builds,46/2004-RM-Corona-build,1374304?exclusive_forum_user=false&page=3

Mr. Afterbar

Posts: 1503

Joined: 5/13/2019

Location: Green Bay, WI USA

2/5/2022 7:00 PM
garagedog wrote:

My RMFantasy picks.... 3, 21, 94, 23, 14,.... 10
Photo

...more

I have the same top 4, but with Webb in 5th and McElrath 9th. It's a risk, but I'm thinking the starts and short races could help Webb and hurt Ferrandis.

|

gym_jackets

Posts: 453

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

2/5/2022 7:01 PM
aw hell yeah, we got the international feed this week folks. No broadcast audio!

EDIT: Nevermind, they fixed it.

|

ktmdan

Posts: 1074

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Houston, TX USA

2/5/2022 7:02 PM

Bummer, we have to listen to Blair again.

|

jasonv43

Posts: 9433

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA USA

2/5/2022 7:03 PM

Way to go guys. We get to hear opening ceremonies but they start showing other footage...pinch

|

How's My Posting?

Call 1-800-VITALMX

**Voted top 50 most prolific forum posters for 2016**

Jordan421

Posts: 1714

Joined: 12/5/2007

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

2/5/2022 7:04 PM

Blair looks like a pro with that suit tonight.

|

Chuck Norris is the reason why Waldo is hiding.

jeffro503

Posts: 25221

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

2/5/2022 7:04 PM

Sound seems a little weird tonight.

|

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Ezza is Da man!

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

