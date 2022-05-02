Glendale Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Jordan421 wrote: Have a feeling tonight’s racing is going to be best of the year! Love the track layout Jordan421 wrote: Have a feeling tonight’s racing is going to be best of the year! Love the track layout ...more ProKawi24 wrote: I love these Triple Crown formats. Don't wanna see them at every race but mixing some into the schedule is always exciting and ...more ProKawi24 wrote: I love these Triple Crown formats. Don't wanna see them at every race but mixing some into the schedule is always exciting and yeah this track layout looks good. That long section I'm calling "Triple's Row" going into the sand should offer some great lines, passing, and probably a few bad wrecks. Tomac & Anderson looked to be working on a quad also. ...more

Yeah, I got to attend the A2 Triple Crown in 2019 and it was awesome. The intensity in the stadium at 7:10 was incredible. I would not want 17 of them, but 3-5 is good. Getting to see the top 450 guys all out for 36 min is awesome, but it does suck for the privateers who don't even get a night show gate drop.



I like Matthes' idea of working in the LCQ to the night show, but the schedule is already very tight.