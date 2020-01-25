Forum Main Moto-Related Glendale Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Glendale Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8066
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA

Posts: 8066

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/25/2020 5:15 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/25/2020 5:15 PM



45 minutes until the first Triple Crown of the season!

Black Diesel Bomber

Posts: 1652
Joined: 1/10/2011
Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

Posts: 1652

Joined: 1/10/2011

Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

1/25/2020 5:16 PM

Webb 450
Ferrandis 250

|

rollin64caddy

Posts: 557
Joined: 3/30/2015
Location: San Diego, CA USA

Posts: 557

Joined: 3/30/2015

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/25/2020 5:16 PM

Holeshot!

|

Monte122

Posts: 1276
Joined: 6/29/2014
Location: CAN

Posts: 1276

Joined: 6/29/2014

Location: CAN

1/25/2020 5:16 PM

hole

|

rollin64caddy

Posts: 557
Joined: 3/30/2015
Location: San Diego, CA USA

Posts: 557

Joined: 3/30/2015

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/25/2020 5:17 PM

Damnit. Stuffed by diesel.

|

MXWebmaster

Posts: 333
Joined: 6/19/2017
Location: South Central, TX USA

Posts: 333

Joined: 6/19/2017

Location: South Central, TX USA

1/25/2020 5:17 PM

AC
Tomac
Webb

Forkner
Ferrandis
Craig

|

Monte122

Posts: 1276
Joined: 6/29/2014
Location: CAN

Posts: 1276

Joined: 6/29/2014

Location: CAN

1/25/2020 5:18 PM

KR
CW
ET

|

Reese95w

Posts: 9770
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA

Posts: 9770

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

1/25/2020 5:25 PM

rollin64caddy wrote:

Holeshot!


|

rollin64caddy

Posts: 557
Joined: 3/30/2015
Location: San Diego, CA USA

Posts: 557

Joined: 3/30/2015

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/25/2020 5:27 PM

Haha! Nice.

|

Johnny Depp

Posts: 4376
Joined: 10/16/2014
Location: Buda, TX USA

Posts: 4376

Joined: 10/16/2014

Location: Buda, TX USA

1/25/2020 5:29 PM

Let's Get Ready To Rumble!

I Love Triple Crown Action! Bring It!

AC

DF

|

JOE_SPROCKETS#1

Posts: 991
Joined: 2/19/2018
Location: Washington, PA USA

Posts: 991

Joined: 2/19/2018

Location: Washington, PA USA

1/25/2020 5:29 PM

Looking for mookie to have a career night! Guy likes long whoops and short motos. Am I wrong on this?

|

Black Diesel Bomber

Posts: 1652
Joined: 1/10/2011
Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

Posts: 1652

Joined: 1/10/2011

Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

1/25/2020 5:31 PM

rollin64caddy wrote:

Holeshot!

Reese95w wrote:

I passed him on the outside, he wasn't expecting it.

|

Johnny Depp

Posts: 4376
Joined: 10/16/2014
Location: Buda, TX USA

Posts: 4376

Joined: 10/16/2014

Location: Buda, TX USA

1/25/2020 5:31 PM

JOE_SPROCKETS#1 wrote:

Looking for mookie to have a career night! Guy likes long whoops and short motos. Am I wrong on this?

Good Call!

|

Black Diesel Bomber

Posts: 1652
Joined: 1/10/2011
Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

Posts: 1652

Joined: 1/10/2011

Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

1/25/2020 5:33 PM

JOE_SPROCKETS#1 wrote:

Looking for mookie to have a career night! Guy likes long whoops and short motos. Am I wrong on this?

I'm cheering for him, but he needs some good starts. I'm hoping for Mookie/Craig victories but I think Webb/Ferrandis will take it.

|

daemon616

Posts: 1618
Joined: 2/19/2012
Location: Euless, TX USA

Posts: 1618

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

1/25/2020 5:36 PM

I'm awake! I will be streaming!

|

brlatm

Posts: 1645
Joined: 2/14/2009
Location: Brock, TX USA

Posts: 1645

Joined: 2/14/2009

Location: Brock, TX USA

1/25/2020 5:41 PM

Whaddup boys! I'm glad my worksite is down right now for repairs, so now some SuperCross action at work tonight.

|

Deja New

Posts: 1261
Joined: 11/22/2016
Location: AUS

Posts: 1261

Joined: 11/22/2016

Location: AUS

1/25/2020 5:56 PM

4 mins to go and still ice skating

|

gym_jackets

Posts: 163
Joined: 10/13/2017
Location: Chicago, IL USA

Posts: 163

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

1/25/2020 5:56 PM

Does anybody know where Weigandt is broadcasting his watch party with Phil?

|

daemon616

Posts: 1618
Joined: 2/19/2012
Location: Euless, TX USA

Posts: 1618

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

1/25/2020 5:57 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/25/2020 6:08 PM

Stream.
|

Reese95w

Posts: 9770
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA

Posts: 9770

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

1/25/2020 6:00 PM


|

FerCzD

Posts: 320
Joined: 5/6/2018
Location: Pue, MEX

Posts: 320

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

1/25/2020 6:02 PM

My videopass isn't working, error 404. Anyone else?

|

Big_dawg

Posts: 13
Joined: 11/29/2018
Location: Gainesville, GA USA

Posts: 13

Joined: 11/29/2018

Location: Gainesville, GA USA

1/25/2020 6:02 PM

Already telling me the color of the bikes 2 minutes in fml

|

nickm

Posts: 340
Joined: 9/15/2011
Location: CAN

Posts: 340

Joined: 9/15/2011

Location: CAN

1/25/2020 6:05 PM

Oh good, I really needed to know that whoever gets the least points wins. Back to being yelled at too.

|

ATKpilot99

Posts: 6883
Joined: 4/13/2010
Location: Lake Geneva, WI USA

Posts: 6883

Joined: 4/13/2010

Location: Lake Geneva, WI USA

1/25/2020 6:05 PM

Big_dawg wrote:

Already telling me the color of the bikes 2 minutes in fml

I am red green colorblind so I'm happy Ralph is back.

|

TxT0RKiT

Posts: 171
Joined: 5/19/2015
Location: Garland, TX USA

Posts: 171

Joined: 5/19/2015

Location: Garland, TX USA

1/25/2020 6:05 PM

Thank you sir 🙏🏻

|

Deja New

Posts: 1261
Joined: 11/22/2016
Location: AUS

Posts: 1261

Joined: 11/22/2016

Location: AUS

1/25/2020 6:06 PM

Big_dawg wrote:

Already telling me the color of the bikes 2 minutes in fml

ATKpilot99 wrote:

I am red green colorblind so I'm happy Ralph is back.

Me to on the color blind

|

RoflCopter726

Posts: 1140
Joined: 11/4/2009
Location: FM, USA

Posts: 1140

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: FM, USA

1/25/2020 6:07 PM

Feld gonna milk this til the cow dies.

|

daemon616

Posts: 1618
Joined: 2/19/2012
Location: Euless, TX USA

Posts: 1618

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

1/25/2020 6:10 PM

I love how that place is huge and they used all of the floor for the track!

|

Monte122

Posts: 1276
Joined: 6/29/2014
Location: CAN

Posts: 1276

Joined: 6/29/2014

Location: CAN

1/25/2020 6:10 PM

I'm glad Ralph's back

|

gnarwhip

Posts: 1824
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

Posts: 1824

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

1/25/2020 6:12 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/25/2020 6:18 PM

cool

|
