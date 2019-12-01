Forum Main Moto-Related Glendale SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Glendale SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 7014

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/12/2019 10:31 AM



We have about 30 minutes or so until free practice starts, with the qualifying livestream set to start at 3 PM Eastern. Should be a good day of racing!

Race Links
|

kkawboy14

Posts: 9176

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: TX, USA

1/12/2019 10:32 AM

First loser!

|

Moens_Andy

Posts: 2063

Joined: 3/7/2011

Location: BEL

1/12/2019 10:39 AM

i'm in second.

|

AHRMA361

Posts: 2003

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

1/12/2019 10:42 AM

I am in the eastern time zone. It is now 1:42 pm.

|

Drtbykr

Posts: 1559

Joined: 10/29/2006

Location: Fredericton, CAN

1/12/2019 10:44 AM



Tomac could go on to make this a bit boring. Not his biggest fan or anything, but love watching him ride a scoot.

Lots of great stuff last week, but AC’s qualifying laps were my fav. Off the hook speed.
|

GD2

Posts: 7014

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/12/2019 10:55 AM

Colt Nichols with the red plates.

|

hgrove99

Posts: 16

Joined: 6/12/2018

Location: Hesperia, CA USA

1/12/2019 10:57 AM

GD2 wrote:

Colt Nichols with the red plates.

Everything looks good except the front half of the bike. Yamaha fail with black plastics

|

Tarz483

Posts: 3480

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

1/12/2019 10:57 AM

GD2 wrote:

Colt Nichols with the red plates.

Sweet,i think it would have been cool if Thor Gave him some Red gear for the week, or some with Red in it.

|

WCRider

Posts: 1002

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

1/12/2019 11:00 AM

hgrove99 wrote:

Everything looks good except the front half of the bike. Yamaha fail with black plastics

You can't argue about taste.

|

Drtbykr

Posts: 1559

Joined: 10/29/2006

Location: Fredericton, CAN

1/12/2019 11:04 AM

I think they are the worst looking bikes on the track, but racing a factory 250 Yamaha seems almost like cheating.


|

thorns

Posts: 508

Joined: 4/25/2013

Location: NZL

1/12/2019 11:17 AM

Sorry for the noob question and Im sure this has been covered last week but can we not watch the practice and qually free online anymore?

|

kaptkaos

Posts: 886

Joined: 11/17/2015

Location: Miami, FL USA

1/12/2019 11:18 AM

The red gloves and boots pop nice

|

GD2

Posts: 7014

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/12/2019 11:22 AM

250 Group A is on track.

|

Moens_Andy

Posts: 2063

Joined: 3/7/2011

Location: BEL

1/12/2019 11:26 AM

when does the live stream starts?

|

matze

Posts: 877

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

1/12/2019 11:27 AM

wonder if ac is finally putting it together today, its about time

|

CarlinoJoeVideo

Posts: 5410

Joined: 11/30/2013

Location: Portland/Los Angeles, CA USA

1/12/2019 11:28 AM

Moens_Andy wrote:

when does the live stream starts?

12pm Pacific time

|

GD2

Posts: 7014

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/12/2019 11:31 AM

250 A Free Practice:

|

MotoMo165

Posts: 1123

Joined: 4/3/2014

Location: TX, USA

1/12/2019 11:31 AM

Is live stream free? Just talking about the practice sessions not the night show.
How much is the subscription to live stream night show? I was able to watch it at a buddies last week

|

Moens_Andy

Posts: 2063

Joined: 3/7/2011

Location: BEL

1/12/2019 11:31 AM

Moens_Andy wrote:

when does the live stream starts?

CarlinoJoeVideo wrote:

12pm Pacific time

thanks

|

GD2

Posts: 7014

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/12/2019 11:43 AM

450 A Free Practice:

|

WCRider

Posts: 1002

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

1/12/2019 11:43 AM

This year is going to be crazy.

|

ocscottie

Posts: 64345

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

1/12/2019 11:45 AM

WCRider wrote:

This year is going to be crazy.

Sure looks that way man!

|

ocscottie

Posts: 64345

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

1/12/2019 11:48 AM

These pesky spammers are getting pretty creative. Git on it G!

|

GD2

Posts: 7014

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/12/2019 11:50 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/12/2019 11:51 AM

ocscottie wrote:

These pesky spammers are getting pretty creative. Git on it G!

There's a slight delay in content deletion from threads. Probably 2-5 minutes between when I delete all of their content and when it's actually all gone.

|

Lightning78

Posts: 4988

Joined: 12/12/2007

Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

1/12/2019 11:51 AM

Am I not seeing race day live bec it's on the NBC gold pass dalio? If so the once free race day live is gone? TMZ

|

Jasper125

Posts: 69

Joined: 9/20/2013

Location: NLD

1/12/2019 11:51 AM

How can you watch practice only through the NBC app. Is it possible to watch practice without buying anything

|

Tarz483

Posts: 3480

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

1/12/2019 11:52 AM

Lightning78 wrote:

Am I not seeing race day live bec it's on the NBC gold pass dalio? If so the once free race day live is gone? TMZ

Thats my understanding is that yes its gone

|

GD2

Posts: 7014

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/12/2019 11:53 AM

450 B Free Practice:

|

ocscottie

Posts: 64345

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

1/12/2019 11:53 AM

Jasper125 wrote:

How can you watch practice only through the NBC app. Is it possible to watch practice without buying anything

No i dont think so.

|

Moens_Andy

Posts: 2063

Joined: 3/7/2011

Location: BEL

1/12/2019 11:53 AM

sucks race day live is gone

|
