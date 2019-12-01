Glendale SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

We have about 30 minutes or so until free practice starts, with the qualifying livestream set to start at 3 PM Eastern. Should be a good day of racing!
First loser!
i'm in second.
I am in the eastern time zone. It is now 1:42 pm.
JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Dirt biking from 11 to late 50’s, loves wood riding on the old 525.
Colt Nichols with the red plates.
I think they are the worst looking bikes on the track, but racing a factory 250 Yamaha seems almost like cheating.
Sorry for the noob question and Im sure this has been covered last week but can we not watch the practice and qually free online anymore?
Current: 2010 TM 250MX
Previous: 2012 KX450f, 2009 K8 RM250, 2012 RMZ250, 2008 YZ125
The red gloves and boots pop nice
2013 CRF450R Factory Connection revalve, All stock.
250 Group A is on track.
when does the live stream starts?
wonder if ac is finally putting it together today, its about time
when does the live stream starts?
12pm Pacific time
250 A Free Practice:
Is live stream free? Just talking about the practice sessions not the night show.
How much is the subscription to live stream night show? I was able to watch it at a buddies last week
when does the live stream starts?
12pm Pacific time
thanks
450 A Free Practice:
This year is going to be crazy.
This year is going to be crazy.
Sure looks that way man!
These pesky spammers are getting pretty creative. Git on it G!
These pesky spammers are getting pretty creative. Git on it G!
There's a slight delay in content deletion from threads. Probably 2-5 minutes between when I delete all of their content and when it's actually all gone.
Am I not seeing race day live bec it's on the NBC gold pass dalio? If so the once free race day live is gone? TMZ
How can you watch practice only through the NBC app. Is it possible to watch practice without buying anything
Am I not seeing race day live bec it's on the NBC gold pass dalio? If so the once free race day live is gone? TMZ
Thats my understanding is that yes its gone
450 B Free Practice:
How can you watch practice only through the NBC app. Is it possible to watch practice without buying anything
No i dont think so.
sucks race day live is gone