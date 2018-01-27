Glendale SX - Practice Discussion

Edited Date/Time:
Round 4 is upon us! Free practice starts in around 30 minutes or so.
Race Links
Qualifying Livestream (1:50 PM EST)
Results Sheet
holeshot
Should be a gooder!
Should be a gooder!
Indeed, indeed.
So did I read the scheduling times correctly? The main race tonight will actually start at 7pm Eastern Standard Time? Wouldn't that put it starting at 5pm "local" time there?
So did I read the scheduling times correctly? The main race tonight will actually start at 7pm Eastern Standard Time? Wouldn't that put it starting at 5pm "local" time there?
8pm eastern.
Seems to be some confusion. I just read it was moved up an hour.
"I decline to resign to maturity"
Still shows 8pm Est on Supercross Live, where did you read this?
Seely's kit for the day is looking good.
Still shows 8pm Est on Supercross Live, where did you read this?
Sorry, you are correct. 8pm Eastern. But that's still earlier than I was expecting.
250 B is on track.
250 B Free Practice:
250 A Free Practice:
What time for rdl?
BTW. 24 hrs Daytona TV coverage starts in thirty minutes on fox
What time for rdl?
BTW. 24 hrs Daytona TV coverage starts in thirty minutes on fox
This is one of my yearly marathons, Going to be interesting, First time the Taylor brothers aren't on the same team. back to moto- Plessinger is probably riding with the bit in the teeth tonight.
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
Shane wearing the polka dots again this week?
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
450 A Free Practice:
Anyone have the code for tonight? Please send in pm if so. Thanks.
I think this is the weekend for his first win of the season.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
22... Ouch...
450 B Free Practice:
Reedy is going to end up on B practice pretty soon.
Strange to see Barcia so far down the list. I know it's only free practice, but the first three rounds, he was always right at the top of the time sheets, even in free practice. I wonder if he's not feeling it today. Hope he comes out swinging in the next practice qualifier.
450 C Free Practice:
Shane wearing the polka dots again this week?
The video is clear , but gets laggy and the audio falls behind a bit. I don't get how the GP's can stream flawlessly , and right here for SX....the stream is crap. Get's good , then bad....then gets good again , then bad.
And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja
Looks like a great track!
#1
KX125
What time for rdl?
BTW. 24 hrs Daytona TV coverage starts in thirty minutes on fox
This is one of my yearly marathons, Going to be interesting, First time the Taylor brothers aren't on the same team. back to moto- Plessinger is probably riding with the bit in the teeth tonight.
Alonso racing the 24 along with many other top guys from IndyCar and Montoya and castroneves too!!??????