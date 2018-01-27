Forum Main Moto-Related Glendale SX - Practice Discussion

Glendale SX - Practice Discussion

GD2

Round 4 is upon us! Free practice starts in around 30 minutes or so.

Race Links

Qualifying Livestream (1:50 PM EST)

Results Sheet



olddude

holeshot

I'vegotthenutz

Should be a gooder!

GD2

I'vegotthenutz wrote:

Should be a gooder!

Indeed, indeed.

MXWebmaster

So did I read the scheduling times correctly? The main race tonight will actually start at 7pm Eastern Standard Time? Wouldn't that put it starting at 5pm "local" time there?

agn5009

MXWebmaster wrote:

So did I read the scheduling times correctly? The main race tonight will actually start at 7pm Eastern Standard Time? Wouldn't that put it starting at 5pm "local" time there?

8pm eastern.

2whlfun

Seems to be some confusion. I just read it was moved up an hour.

"I decline to resign to maturity"

I'vegotthenutz

Still shows 8pm Est on Supercross Live, where did you read this?

GD2

Seely's kit for the day is looking good.

Gear is laid out and ready for the day ✔️?‼️ #RideRed #Honda #SXonFOX

A post shared by Honda Powersports US (@honda_powersports_us) on

GD2

MXWebmaster

I'vegotthenutz wrote:

Still shows 8pm Est on Supercross Live, where did you read this?

Sorry, you are correct. 8pm Eastern. But that's still earlier than I was expecting.

GD2

250 B is on track.

GD2

250 B Free Practice:


GD2

250 A Free Practice:


hillbilly

What time for rdl?

BTW. 24 hrs Daytona TV coverage starts in thirty minutes on fox

mgifracing

hillbilly wrote:

What time for rdl?

BTW. 24 hrs Daytona TV coverage starts in thirty minutes on fox

This is one of my yearly marathons, Going to be interesting, First time the Taylor brothers aren't on the same team. back to moto- Plessinger is probably riding with the bit in the teeth tonight.

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

Reese95w

Shane wearing the polka dots again this week?



“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

GD2

450 A Free Practice:


SigPig

Anyone have the code for tonight? Please send in pm if so. Thanks.

Reese95w

I think this is the weekend for his first win of the season.



“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

MX Guy

22... Ouch...



GD2

450 B Free Practice:


Sandwarrior752

Yeeeaaa Quali stream live! Excited to see some racing tonight

Youtube Instagram



tprice07

Reedy is going to end up on B practice pretty soon.

downard254

Strange to see Barcia so far down the list. I know it's only free practice, but the first three rounds, he was always right at the top of the time sheets, even in free practice. I wonder if he's not feeling it today. Hope he comes out swinging in the next practice qualifier.

GD2

450 C Free Practice:


lumpy790

Reese95w wrote:

Shane wearing the polka dots again this week?



www.MotoHose.com

jeffro503

The video is clear , but gets laggy and the audio falls behind a bit. I don't get how the GP's can stream flawlessly , and right here for SX....the stream is crap. Get's good , then bad....then gets good again , then bad.

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

HenryA

Looks like a great track!

#1
KX125

mauidex

hillbilly wrote:

What time for rdl?

BTW. 24 hrs Daytona TV coverage starts in thirty minutes on fox

mgifracing wrote:

This is one of my yearly marathons, Going to be interesting, First time the Taylor brothers aren't on the same team. back to moto- Plessinger is probably riding with the bit in the teeth tonight.

Alonso racing the 24 along with many other top guys from IndyCar and Montoya and castroneves too!!??????

