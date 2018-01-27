Forum Main Moto-Related Glendale SX - Night Show Discussion

Glendale SX - Night Show Discussion

Posts: 5802

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/27/2018 4:40 PM

We're about 20 minutes out. Let's get it poppin'.

Race Links

Results Sheet

Pit Bits



Posts: 8213

Joined: 10/19/2010

Location: AS, USA

1/27/2018 4:41 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/27/2018 4:43 PM




...aaaand, rounding the first turn......

Posts: 497

Joined: 4/23/2014

Location: MI, USA

1/27/2018 4:41 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/27/2018 4:41 PM

holeshot

damn...thought I finally had a chance to get one

Posts: 3355

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

1/27/2018 4:43 PM

Super stoked, can't wait for the race tonight. Glad it is GMT, won't have to stay up too late tonight.

Posts: 3355

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

1/27/2018 4:44 PM



Posts: 451

Joined: 6/1/2014

Location: MI, USA

1/27/2018 4:46 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/27/2018 4:48 PM

Posts: 5802

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/27/2018 4:55 PM

Posts: 3355

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

1/27/2018 4:58 PM



Posts: 80

Joined: 10/23/2017

Location: AUS

1/27/2018 4:58 PM

Is it on Fox sportts 1 tonight?

Posts: 1868

Joined: 8/21/2011

Location: GBR

1/27/2018 4:58 PM

Dropped anchor ever since A1, this dream team is gonna bring the good times back!



Posts: 330

Joined: 6/27/2011

Location: AUS

1/27/2018 5:01 PM



similar 250 team

Posts: 866

Joined: 3/2/2014

Location: Moreno Valley, CA USA

1/27/2018 5:04 PM





Posts: 432

Joined: 11/24/2013

Location: Meadville, PA USA

1/27/2018 5:04 PM

Could be Seely's night...

if you're gonna be dumb, you better be tough

Posts: 2046

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

1/27/2018 5:05 PM

This is definitely my favorite stadium for tracks. They always have a killer layout and I love the huge floor space.

Posts: 253

Joined: 11/20/2017

Location: Lexington, SC USA

1/27/2018 5:09 PM

Glad to see s big turnout

Posts: 3664

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

1/27/2018 5:10 PM

JJO741 wrote:

This is definitely my favorite stadium for tracks. They always have a killer layout and I love the huge floor space.

I agree looks like an awesome stadium. Didn't they have a track that went "outside" of the stadium also in recent years?

Lets get racing!!!!!!

Posts: 2818

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: Taylorsville, GA USA

1/27/2018 5:14 PM

Is the TV quality shit for anyone else?

Posts: 2406

Joined: 6/24/2014

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

1/27/2018 5:17 PM

Crystal clear TV here.. Streaming PlayStation Vue through Amazon Fire box

Positively, absolutely 110% obsessed with anything MOTO.

Posts: 2406

Joined: 6/24/2014

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

1/27/2018 5:18 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/27/2018 5:18 PM

Solid rides for Taft and Chiz. Starling too

Positively, absolutely 110% obsessed with anything MOTO.

Posts: 2818

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: Taylorsville, GA USA

1/27/2018 5:18 PM

Well cable is now out. Awesome.
Y'all enjoy the race

Posts: 1038

Joined: 6/29/2014

Location: CAN

1/27/2018 5:19 PM

AC 56

Posts: 357

Joined: 12/10/2010

Location: AUS

1/27/2018 5:19 PM

AC tripling the sand section and also seat bouncing out of the little s bend was awesome.

Posts: 2406

Joined: 6/24/2014

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

1/27/2018 5:19 PM

Colin text me 7042318027 and I'll give you my PS Vue password, maybe it will let you watch online

Positively, absolutely 110% obsessed with anything MOTO.

Posts: 5802

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/27/2018 5:20 PM

250 Heat 1:

Posts: 5300

Joined: 7/9/2010

Location: GBR

1/27/2018 5:20 PM

Looked well fast tripling through that sand/whoop section.

Posts: 1494

Joined: 8/3/2016

Location: USA

1/27/2018 5:21 PM

I'm going to get to watch it from my rental cabin at Big Bear Lake. Jackpot

Posts: 658

Joined: 4/16/2014

Location: Little Rock, AR USA

1/27/2018 5:25 PM

smashingpumpkins167 wrote:

I'm going to get to watch it from my rental cabin at Big Bear Lake. Jackpot

Rub it in why don't ya

Posts: 5802

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/27/2018 5:25 PM

Terrible start for Hill.

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Posts: 16484

Joined: 4/26/2009

Location: Sydney, AUS

1/27/2018 5:26 PM

McElrath has such good flow.

Julianna seems calm this week.

Posts: 494

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: Houma, LA USA

1/27/2018 5:27 PM

GD2 wrote:

Terrible start for Hill.

I'd love to know how J-Bone has been treating him lately.

