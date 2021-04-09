Fox Raceway 2 National - Main Races Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 1 hour and 26 minutes!
Edited Date/Time:
Again?
Career best 2nd. I can’t thank my sponsors.
Umm podium?
That qualy lap from DF14 was unreal... I'd absolutely put that up against the best TG243 or JH84 can do.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
I think you are an hour early bro.
For me it says one hour more also.
Temp is rising quickly. Should be 100.
My kickstarter just busted. Where do you get all your parts?
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
WholesaleMX.com
Didn’t realize you were a Suzuki guy
The grid dropped at the 30 seconds board. Top 10 start though
Not really, but I still have an '08 RM 250 sitting in my brother's garage.
So Craig pulls out of qualifying early which freaks me out for fantasy. Then Matthes says Craig's comment is he's just saving energy so ok great news. Then I'm thinking....wait...coming back from injury on a super hot day maybe that's bad news if he's trying to save energy like he's already feeling a bit worn.
God I fking hate playing fantasy.
Let’s go Justin Cooper!
Showtime!
I'm here for Rick Elzinga being the best placed KTM.
btw. I should score some fringe points in this thread. AMA Prizemoney here we go.
the ultimate MX renegade from the east shore of the big cold pond
Let's go Elzinga!
These teams and riders are so patriotic. Imagine if they had a chance to represent their country.
Let's go racing, boys!
Braaapin' aint easy.
Oh right i totally forgot thats this round he competes, thats awesome! Very cool to have somebody with same nationality as me to root for
Let’s go Rick! #TeamBrent
Will fox be selling the LE gear sets that the pro circuit team is wearing today? Man I hope so
Hoping we can get a good Cooper/Jett showdown.
Unleaded tastes a little tangy. Supreme is kinda sour, and diesel tastes pretty good.
Hard to believe Justin Cooper only has 1 o/a win this season.
RE772 here we go!
Varize with a great start.
