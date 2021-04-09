Forum Main Moto-Related Fox Raceway 2 National - Main Races Bench Racing

Fox Raceway 2 National - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9006

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/4/2021 11:33 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/4/2021 11:54 AM

Photo

The broadcast starts in 1 hour and 26 minutes!

Race Links

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

loftyair

loftyair

Posts: 2450

Joined: 7/3/2009

Location: riverside, CA USA

9/4/2021 11:34 AM

Again?

|

JJO741

JJO741

Posts: 2343

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

9/4/2021 11:36 AM

Career best 2nd. I can't thank my sponsors.

|

jjavaman

jjavaman

Posts: 591

Joined: 3/12/2015

Location: CAN

9/4/2021 11:40 AM

Umm podium?

|

Press516

Press516

Posts: 1720

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

9/4/2021 11:43 AM

That qualy lap from DF14 was unreal... I'd absolutely put that up against the best TG243 or JH84 can do.

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

ocscottie

ocscottie

Posts: 66884

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

9/4/2021 11:44 AM

I think you are an hour early bro.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9006

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/4/2021 11:53 AM

ocscottie wrote:

I think you are an hour early bro.

...more

You are correct lol. I had in my head 2 PM my time for whatever reason. This thread will stay up. It's just posted early.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

tek14

tek14

Posts: 3196

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: Vantaa, FIN

9/4/2021 11:54 AM

For me it says one hour more also.

|

https://instagram.com/rczone

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9006

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/4/2021 11:55 AM

tek14 wrote:

For me it says one hour more also.

...more

You're correct. I just can't tell time.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Mavetism

Mavetism

Posts: 725

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

9/4/2021 11:57 AM

JJO741 wrote:

Career best 2nd. I can’t thank my sponsors.

...more

Thanks to Red B.. Ehhhh Monster!

|

Sprew

Sprew

Posts: 294

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

9/4/2021 12:00 PM

Temp is rising quickly. Should be 100.

|

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 29379

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/4/2021 12:18 PM

My kickstarter just busted. Where do you get all your parts?

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

kylemenz1

kylemenz1

Posts: 147

Joined: 12/8/2019

Location: Carlsbad, CA USA

9/4/2021 12:21 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

My kickstarter just busted. Where do you get all your parts?

...more

WholesaleMX.com

|

Iridereallyslow

Iridereallyslow

Posts: 227

Joined: 8/25/2016

Location: Okahumpka, FL USA

9/4/2021 12:27 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

My kickstarter just busted. Where do you get all your parts?

...more

Didn’t realize you were a Suzuki guy

|

Question

Question

Posts: 2710

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

9/4/2021 12:27 PM

The grid dropped at the 30 seconds board. Top 10 start though wink

|

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 29379

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/4/2021 12:33 PM

Iridereallyslow wrote:

Didn’t realize you were a Suzuki guy

...more

Not really, but I still have an '08 RM 250 sitting in my brother's garage.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

ProKawi24

ProKawi24

Posts: 835

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

9/4/2021 12:37 PM

So Craig pulls out of qualifying early which freaks me out for fantasy. Then Matthes says Craig's comment is he's just saving energy so ok great news. Then I'm thinking....wait...coming back from injury on a super hot day maybe that's bad news if he's trying to save energy like he's already feeling a bit worn.

God I fking hate playing fantasy.

God I fking hate playing fantasy.

|

MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)

JMR1976

JMR1976

Posts: 730

Joined: 5/15/2015

Location: Aptos, CA USA

9/4/2021 12:49 PM

Let's go Justin Cooper!

|

ocscottie

ocscottie

Posts: 66884

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

9/4/2021 1:01 PM

Showtime!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Last Braaap

Last Braaap

Posts: 1104

Joined: 4/19/2019

Location: Somewhere over the rainbow, CZE

9/4/2021 1:02 PM

I'm here for Rick Elzinga being the best placed KTM. cool

btw. I should score some fringe points in this thread. AMA Prizemoney here we go.

|

the ultimate MX renegade from the east shore of the big cold pond

fullfloater

fullfloater

Posts: 2412

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: CA, USA

9/4/2021 1:04 PM

Last Braaap wrote:

I'm here for Rick Elzinga being the best placed KTM. cool

btw. I should score some fringe points in this thread. AMA Prizemoney ...more

...more

Let's go Elzinga!

|

SCC

SCC

Posts: 298

Joined: 10/16/2019

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

9/4/2021 1:05 PM

These teams and riders are so patriotic. Imagine if they had a chance to represent their country.

|

Falcon

Falcon

Posts: 6880

Joined: 11/16/2011

Location: Menifee, CA USA

9/4/2021 1:05 PM

Let's go racing, boys!

|

Braaapin' aint easy.

Sandwarrior752

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 4497

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: NLD

9/4/2021 1:05 PM

Last Braaap wrote:

I'm here for Rick Elzinga being the best placed KTM. cool

btw. I should score some fringe points in this thread. AMA Prizemoney ...more

...more

Oh right i totally forgot thats this round he competes, thats awesome! Very cool to have somebody with same nationality as me to root for

|

Finnish_Flash_62

Finnish_Flash_62

Posts: 1857

Joined: 9/26/2012

Location: Seutula City, FIN

9/4/2021 1:08 PM

Let's go Rick! #TeamBrent

|

jk367

jk367

Posts: 624

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: NV, USA

9/4/2021 1:09 PM

Will fox be selling the LE gear sets that the pro circuit team is wearing today? Man I hope so

|

Rickyisms

Rickyisms

Posts: 2395

Joined: 10/5/2017

Location: Bradenton, FL USA

9/4/2021 1:10 PM

Hoping we can get a good Cooper/Jett showdown.

|

Unleaded tastes a little tangy. Supreme is kinda sour, and diesel tastes pretty good.

ocscottie

ocscottie

Posts: 66884

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

9/4/2021 1:10 PM

Hard to believe Justin Cooper only has 1 o/a win this season.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Chris99Flannery

Chris99Flannery

Posts: 441

Joined: 12/16/2019

Location: USA

9/4/2021 1:10 PM

RE772 here we go!

|

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 29379

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/4/2021 1:11 PM

Varize with a great start.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

