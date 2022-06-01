Forum Main Moto-Related Former MotoGP Racer Danilo Petrucci Wins Dakar Stage Five in His First Ever Rally Race

ML512

Posts: 11783

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

1/6/2022 7:36 AM

Photo

Now this is pretty cool. I was a bit skeptical when I heard the just retiring MotoGP racer Danilo Petrucci would be competing in the 2022 Dakar Rally. I thought it was cool that KTM was supporting Danilo as he wanted to transfer from asphalt to dirt, but naturally was curious if he had the skills in the dirt and with navigation to actually be competitive. Welp, he shut me up as not only has he been competitive, he just won stage five. This is the mans first ever rally competition after a life on asphalt.


Boomslang

Posts: 3732

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

1/6/2022 7:48 AM

That's awesome. Petrucci is such a good dude and after not finding a seat in MotoGp this result must be a good feeling. Hoping he gets a good overall result.

quadzrulebro

Posts: 1337

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

1/6/2022 7:54 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/6/2022 7:55 AM

Talent is talent.

Is Andrew Short racing? How’s he doing?

mac3-d

Posts: 1056

Joined: 4/16/2010

Location: IRL

1/6/2022 7:58 AM

12 overall no stage wins or podiums yet. 3rd Yamaha in race thankfully there’re all still in the race

mac3-d

Posts: 1056

Joined: 4/16/2010

Location: IRL

1/6/2022 8:02 AM

Ricky Brabec 17th & Mason Klein 13th in his first Dakar impressive ( any info on this youngster) ?

skeef

Posts: 857

Joined: 7/18/2018

Location: AZ, USA

1/6/2022 9:28 AM

I've said it before and I'll say it again. gp requires more talent than anything on dirt.

Last Braaap

Posts: 1229

Joined: 4/19/2019

Location: Somewhere over the rainbow, CZE

1/6/2022 9:31 AM

He can't, he totalled the bike in second stage. He is continuing outside the overall ranking.

