Former MotoGP Racer Danilo Petrucci Wins Dakar Stage Five in His First Ever Rally Race

Now this is pretty cool. I was a bit skeptical when I heard the just retiring MotoGP racer Danilo Petrucci would be competing in the 2022 Dakar Rally. I thought it was cool that KTM was supporting Danilo as he wanted to transfer from asphalt to dirt, but naturally was curious if he had the skills in the dirt and with navigation to actually be competitive. Welp, he shut me up as not only has he been competitive, he just won stage five. This is the mans first ever rally competition after a life on asphalt.