Florida MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Another early one this week! The boys should be hitting the track for qualifying practice in around 30 minutes.
Race Links
What’s the weather going to be like?
Deja New wrote:
Hot as hell, says it's 79 currently feels like 87, it will get up to 96 forecasted today. So 105 or so heat index with the humidity.
Alternate them beers with water today boys.
Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.
But I’m glad there is finally a different element brought to a race. They haven’t raced in this humidity probably since they went to freestone.
250 B Qualifying 1:
Perfect prep for ASSEN!
Just saw Covington on live timing. Thought he’d take more time off than that.
250 A Qualifying 1:
450 A Qualifying 1:
Good morning all! Looks like a great rider turnout, I’m counting 89 450 entries and 58 250’s. Hope they all have a great, safe day at WW, it’s gonna be a scorcher.
Freddie puting in a solid run! Should get that fill in for cole
Anyone have a small rundown of which 250/450 privateers live and train in Florida?
I miss
450 B Qualifying 1:
250 B Qualifying 2:
The livestream has started. 250 A guys are about to head out.
The split lanes have been removed.
Tracks going to get so gnarly
logan_140 wrote:
Lots of chop, not much of typical sand rollers/bumps.
logan_140 wrote:
jorgechavez wrote:
The track looks BITCHIN though!
I miss
logan_140 wrote:
jorgechavez wrote:
crowe176 wrote:
Agreed! Looks great. Might be flat but looks damn good from my couch!
Wow, great looking track.
250 A Qualifying 2:
Going to be a tough race. I can't wait to watch these guys deal with it.
Pierce Brown almost 11 seconds off of Sexton that session. Shows how insanely fast these guys are. Sexton looked dialed.
I think the first session should just be straight practice session and then qualifying in the second one.