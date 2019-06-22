Forum Main Moto-Related Florida MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Florida MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 7602

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/22/2019 4:32 AM



Another early one this week! The boys should be hitting the track for qualifying practice in around 30 minutes.

Deja New

Posts: 597

Joined: 11/22/2016

Location: AUS

6/22/2019 4:34 AM

What’s the weather going to be like?

brlatm

Posts: 1628

Joined: 2/14/2009

Location: Brock, TX USA

6/22/2019 4:53 AM

Deja New wrote:

What’s the weather going to be like?

Hot as hell, says it's 79 currently feels like 87, it will get up to 96 forecasted today. So 105 or so heat index with the humidity.

Alternate them beers with water today boys.

logan_140

Posts: 3059

Joined: 6/9/2014

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

6/22/2019 5:05 AM

Deja New wrote:

What’s the weather going to be like?

Was around 105 heat index yesterday. It’s going to be a scorcher

logan_140

Posts: 3059

Joined: 6/9/2014

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

6/22/2019 5:06 AM

But I’m glad there is finally a different element brought to a race. They haven’t raced in this humidity probably since they went to freestone.

GD2

Posts: 7602

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/22/2019 5:09 AM



GD2

Posts: 7602

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/22/2019 5:28 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:

peltier626

Posts: 410

Joined: 3/15/2018

Location: Thibodaux, LA USA

6/22/2019 5:30 AM

Perfect prep for ASSEN!

downard254

Posts: 3557

Joined: 12/10/2012

Location: Bremen, OH USA

6/22/2019 5:36 AM

Just saw Covington on live timing. Thought he’d take more time off than that.

GD2

Posts: 7602

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/22/2019 5:40 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:

GD2

Posts: 7602

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/22/2019 6:04 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:

Sully22

Posts: 1937

Joined: 9/9/2009

Location: NV, USA

6/22/2019 6:14 AM

Good morning all! Looks like a great rider turnout, I’m counting 89 450 entries and 58 250’s. Hope they all have a great, safe day at WW, it’s gonna be a scorcher.

Hrzk75

Posts: 65

Joined: 1/8/2019

Location: SWE

6/22/2019 6:19 AM

Freddie puting in a solid run! Should get that fill in for cole

crowe176

Posts: 5597

Joined: 9/8/2006

Location: Spring Lake, MI USA

6/22/2019 6:20 AM

Anyone have a small rundown of which 250/450 privateers live and train in Florida?

GD2

Posts: 7602

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/22/2019 6:23 AM

450 B Qualifying 1:

GD2

Posts: 7602

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/22/2019 7:14 AM

250 B Qualifying 2:

GD2

Posts: 7602

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/22/2019 7:15 AM

The livestream has started. 250 A guys are about to head out.

GD2

Posts: 7602

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/22/2019 7:20 AM

The split lanes have been removed.

logan_140

Posts: 3059

Joined: 6/9/2014

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

6/22/2019 7:25 AM

Tracks going to get so gnarly

CivBars

Posts: 339

Joined: 4/13/2019

Location: AZ, USA

6/22/2019 7:26 AM

GD2 wrote:

The split lanes have been removed.

Sounds about right

Mummy_Napkin

Posts: 58

Joined: 2/7/2018

Location: OH, USA

6/22/2019 7:27 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/22/2019 7:27 AM

Motofinne

Posts: 7250

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

6/22/2019 7:27 AM

logan_140 wrote:

Tracks going to get so gnarly

Lots of chop, not much of typical sand rollers/bumps.

jorgechavez

Posts: 3017

Joined: 3/1/2017

Location: CAN

6/22/2019 7:29 AM

logan_140 wrote:

Tracks going to get so gnarly

Hopefully! Based on the press day videos I saw it looked pretty smooth but it was obviously pretty early on. Glad it's roughened up.

crowe176

Posts: 5597

Joined: 9/8/2006

Location: Spring Lake, MI USA

6/22/2019 7:31 AM

logan_140 wrote:

Tracks going to get so gnarly

jorgechavez wrote:

Hopefully! Based on the press day videos I saw it looked pretty smooth but it was obviously pretty early on. Glad it's roughened up.

The track looks BITCHIN though!

cbuehler767

Posts: 723

Joined: 1/27/2016

Location: New London, CT USA

6/22/2019 7:34 AM

logan_140 wrote:

Tracks going to get so gnarly

jorgechavez wrote:

Hopefully! Based on the press day videos I saw it looked pretty smooth but it was obviously pretty early on. Glad it's roughened up.

crowe176 wrote:

The track looks BITCHIN though!

Agreed! Looks great. Might be flat but looks damn good from my couch!

str8line

Posts: 186

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

6/22/2019 7:36 AM

Wow, great looking track.

GD2

Posts: 7602

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/22/2019 7:38 AM

250 A Qualifying 2:

motomike137

Posts: 3791

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

6/22/2019 7:38 AM

Going to be a tough race. I can't wait to watch these guys deal with it.

str8line

Posts: 186

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

6/22/2019 7:38 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/22/2019 7:39 AM

Pierce Brown almost 11 seconds off of Sexton that session. Shows how insanely fast these guys are. Sexton looked dialed.

motomike137

Posts: 3791

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

6/22/2019 7:40 AM

I think the first session should just be straight practice session and then qualifying in the second one.

