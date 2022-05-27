Forum Main Moto-Related Dylan Ferrandis Out for Opening Round of AMA Pro Motocross

Dylan Ferrandis Out for Opening Round of AMA Pro Motocross

Related: Injury Report
Injury Report
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

__bgreene

Vital MX member __bgreene 87131 __bgreene https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/87131/avatar/c50_maxresdefault_1647366613.jpg?1647366583 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/bgreene,87131/all 01/06/22 2 11 1

Posts: 13

Joined: 1/6/2022

Location: NJ, USA

5/27/2022 9:07 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/27/2022 9:32 AM

Admin added info

Dylan Ferrandis has announced he won't be able to lineup for the season opener.



Photo
|

J. Sloan

Vital MX member J. Sloan 15526 J. Sloan https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15526/avatar/c50_s1600_70FC4DFC_55BB_42F6_BEAE_9F63EDE4CBC3_1652153834.jpg?1652153213 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/J-Sloan,15526/all 06/04/09 1 17 563 7

Posts: 580

Joined: 6/4/2009

Location: Whidbey Island, WA USA

5/27/2022 9:09 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/27/2022 9:10 AM

Tomac just breathed a sigh of relief.

Seriously though, this sucks. Heal up, Dylan.

|



Best Regards,

~ J. Sloan

Black Diesel Bomber

Vital MX member Black Diesel Bomber 25221 Black Diesel Bomber https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25221/avatar/c50_Screen_Shot_2017_06_28_at_10.14.33_PM_1498713892.jpg?1498713476 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Black-Diesel-Bomber,25221/all 01/10/11 1 4 207 2436 1 3

Posts: 2644

Joined: 1/10/2011

Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

5/27/2022 9:11 AM

Dungey 2022 MX Champion.

|

OrangeJuice158

Vital MX member OrangeJuice158 74442 OrangeJuice158 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/74442/avatar/c50_DD4D153C_4EC7_4D2D_9510_5D192939FCE0_1643947224.jpg?1643947002 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/OrangeJuice158,74442/all 08/18/19 1 182 1

Posts: 183

Joined: 8/18/2019

Location: CA, USA

5/27/2022 9:12 AM

Oh no, this is terrible

|

DonM

Vital MX member DonM 4537 DonM https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4537/avatar/c50_11140218_10206784455269528_8445901534315300067_o_1498095008.jpg?1498094669 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DonM,4537/all 04/01/08 3 32 4403 1

Posts: 4435

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

5/27/2022 9:14 AM

That sucks

|

“I’m not Swap…”

GrapeApe

Vital MX member GrapeApe 20690 GrapeApe https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20690/avatar/c50_031214grapeape_1394661426.jpg?1394660983 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GrapeApe,20690/all 06/07/10 5 3 5218 3 2

Posts: 5221

Joined: 6/7/2010

Location: Mc Kinney, TX USA

5/27/2022 9:14 AM

Damn, I was hoping this was another Cooksey thread.

|

viking174

Vital MX member viking174 83081 viking174 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/83081/avatar/c50_A8334617_991B_43B8_B1DF_781BD11311F5_1605042409.jpg?1605042143 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/viking174,83081/all 11/10/20 59 5

Posts: 59

Joined: 11/10/2020

Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

5/27/2022 9:15 AM

That was fast 💨 Damn okay. The whole field just moved up one spot and now we have a different champion. Ok ok

|

Roczoff

Vital MX member Roczoff 87343 Roczoff /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Roczoff,87343/all 01/23/22 1 1 129

Posts: 130

Joined: 1/23/2022

Location: Missoula, MT USA

5/27/2022 9:17 AM

Is this the same SX injury?

|

G.R.I.N.D

Vital MX member G.R.I.N.D 38411 G.R.I.N.D https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38411/avatar/c50_red_bull_straight_rhythm_2016_1500977328.jpg?1500977255 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/G-R-I-N-D,38411/all 04/04/13 7 43 1 1

Posts: 50

Joined: 4/4/2013

Location: SWE

5/27/2022 9:19 AM

Tomac will soon be out aswell. 100%

|

Motocrossjunky

Vital MX member Motocrossjunky 38627 Motocrossjunky https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38627/avatar/c50_90CA96E7_E3BE_430F_8A06_665EF381A28C_1643881919.jpg?1643881750 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Motocrossjunky,38627/all 04/23/13 2 20 370

Posts: 390

Joined: 4/23/2013

Location: Amsterdam, NLD

5/27/2022 9:19 AM

Roczoff wrote:

Is this the same SX injury?

...more

According to his own Instagram post he had a crash earlier this week

|



Motodave15

Vital MX member Motodave15 21719 Motodave15 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/21719/avatar/c50_Resized_20210523_095531_1627489210.jpg?1627488934 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Motodave15,21719/all 08/07/10 2 408 3191 28 9

Posts: 3601

Joined: 8/7/2010

Location: Temple City, CA USA

5/27/2022 9:21 AM

Photo
|

"Life is Too Short To Last Long"

BobPA

Vital MX member BobPA 40845 BobPA https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40845/avatar/c50_i_vKkRjML_X2_1624854184.jpg?1624853992 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/BobPA,40845/all 10/31/13 4 125 7381 10 2

Posts: 7508

Joined: 10/31/2013

Location: PA, USA

5/27/2022 9:22 AM

Well shit, he was the most interesting guy to watch on the track. Maybe El Hombre will fill his shoes.

|

Tomac and/or Anderson for 2020.....

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 613 33382 160

Posts: 34003

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/27/2022 9:22 AM

Roczoff wrote:

Is this the same SX injury?

...more

No.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Johnny Ringo

Vital MX member Johnny Ringo 50379 Johnny Ringo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50379/avatar/c50_126BFC3C_6B8E_4EB5_B80B_B3339E730344_1623157115.jpg?1623156596 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Johnny-Ringo,50379/all 01/11/16 2 61 3859 4

Posts: 3921

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: Tombstone, AZ USA

5/27/2022 9:24 AM

Shit!!!

|

Alright Lunger, Let's Do It

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 613 33382 160

Posts: 34003

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/27/2022 9:24 AM

Major bummer!

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

DonM

Vital MX member DonM 4537 DonM https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4537/avatar/c50_11140218_10206784455269528_8445901534315300067_o_1498095008.jpg?1498094669 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DonM,4537/all 04/01/08 3 32 4403 1

Posts: 4435

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

5/27/2022 9:26 AM

If it happened Tuesday it was during press day...

|

“I’m not Swap…”

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 613 33382 160

Posts: 34003

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/27/2022 9:27 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/27/2022 9:31 AM

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Spudinki45

Vital MX member Spudinki45 69482 Spudinki45 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69482/avatar/c50_20190222_224443_1550900753.jpg?1550900705 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Spudinki45,69482/all 02/16/19 9 109

Posts: 118

Joined: 2/16/2019

Location: Chandler, AZ USA

5/27/2022 9:27 AM

Shit man you can feel the heartbreak in his post Photo

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20210313_063613_1636262994.jpg?1636262749 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 137 4171 2

Posts: 4308

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

5/27/2022 9:30 AM

Bummer.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Falcon

Vital MX member Falcon 30901 Falcon https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/30901/avatar/c50_grammar_police_to_serve_and_correct_funny_grammar_tshirt_large_1604528419.jpg?1604527682 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Falcon,30901/all 11/16/11 9 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Falcon,30901/setup 79 7826 48 1

Posts: 7907

Joined: 11/16/2011

Location: Menifee, CA USA

5/27/2022 9:34 AM

Ah, that sucks. He's not my favorite rider, but I hate to see the champ go down with an injury. He would have won a lot, this season, for sure.
Get well soon, Dylan!

|

Braaapin' aint easy.

Carvington Bermsmith III

Vital MX member Carvington Bermsmith III 87250 Carvington Bermsmith III https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/87250/avatar/c50_2BEDC374_BD4E_4802_8623_5C2269F027AD_1652902606.jpg?1652902556 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Carvington-Bermsmith-III,87250/all 01/16/22 6

Posts: 6

Joined: 1/16/2022

Location: Moran, MI USA

5/27/2022 9:34 AM

Damn I was exited for his return! Remember to keep your asterisks between your buttcheeks if Dungey wins again smile

|

cwel11

Vital MX member cwel11 77733 cwel11 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77733/avatar/c50_1A02327C_1430_4558_9506_9A770261143D_1580653465.jpg?1580652510 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cwel11,77733/all 12/04/19 21 759 25

Posts: 780

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

5/27/2022 9:37 AM

He’s not my favorite rider but I wanted him out there! Dammit

|

Oprah WindFury

Vital MX member Oprah WindFury 70363 Oprah WindFury https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70363/avatar/c50_FECAF361_3E90_46B9_8F48_1CDD4C334E12_1553533407.jpg?1553532451 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Oprah-WindFury,70363/all 03/25/19 16 30

Posts: 46

Joined: 3/25/2019

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

5/27/2022 9:42 AM

Paging Kyle Chisholm….

|

Bow977

Vital MX member Bow977 83978 Bow977 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Bow977,83978/all 01/19/21 3 48

Posts: 51

Joined: 1/19/2021

Location: Bakersfield, CA USA

5/27/2022 9:45 AM

This summer just got a whole lot more interested for Anderson, Sexton and Dungey.

|

stone881

Vital MX member stone881 45421 stone881 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/45421/avatar/c50_IMG_20170624_130431280_1518028131.jpg?1518027779 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/stone881,45421/all 12/26/14 9 30 668 2

Posts: 698

Joined: 12/26/2014

Location: Fruita, CO USA

5/27/2022 9:46 AM

I have had this injury on both thumbs, often called skiers thumb, and it is both damned painful and pretty much impossible to hold onto a bike with. In fact I remember one crash in particular that was 100% caused by hand blowing of the bars due to thumb weakness, probably 5 months after injury.

The effects can last for months, or in my case years, since I was young and dumb and didn't get them fixed.

|

jorgechavez

Vital MX member jorgechavez 56516 jorgechavez https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56516/avatar/c50_CR3A6017_600x400_1489959416.jpg?1489959157 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jorgechavez,56516/all 03/01/17 38 3727 6

Posts: 3767

Joined: 3/1/2017

Location: CAN

5/27/2022 9:49 AM

Damn that sucks big time.

|

MXATC

Vital MX member MXATC 2499 MXATC https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/2499/avatar/c50_bikepics_2479043_full_1577906281.jpg?1577905634 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXATC,2499/all 12/04/07 11 49 280 181

Posts: 329

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: AR, USA

5/27/2022 9:54 AM

Black Diesel Bomber wrote:

Dungey 2022 MX Champion.

...more

Don't count Anderson out just yet...........

|

creature654

Vital MX member creature654 70448 creature654 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70448/avatar/c50_3C21CEBB_2C46_4416_8618_CD4DEFC9E373_1648292126.jpg?1648291903 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/creature654,70448/all 03/29/19 13 179

Posts: 192

Joined: 3/29/2019

Location: New Milford, CT USA

5/27/2022 9:54 AM

Completely changes the outlook on this series now, who knows what the deal is with Eli, but things are shaping up to be an insane summer.

|

tomlopez

Vital MX member tomlopez 85079 tomlopez https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85079/avatar/c50_carmichael_bingo_1622266474.jpg?1622265563 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tomlopez,85079/all 05/02/21 4 165

Posts: 169

Joined: 5/2/2021

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL USA

5/27/2022 9:58 AM

Man that's a bummer for him, I have to imagine one of the worst feelings a pro racer can experience is not being able to defend a championship because of injury, especially after coming back from another injury and being totally locked in on the season ahead.

Championship-wise, this does make a title a little bit more attainable for the question mark guys like Anderson and Sexton, as the field has just been depleted of the most consistently up-front racer of the 2021 season. I have to think that Tomac is viewed as the favorite now, being he's had the most outdoor success in the class, he has a bike/team that caters to his every need, and his knee is healing well according to the man himself.

|

McG194

Vital MX member McG194 59489 McG194 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59489/avatar/c50_Silverdome_1504842272.jpg?1504841599 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/McG194,59489/all 09/07/17 1 74 1320 1

Posts: 1394

Joined: 9/7/2017

Location: Palm Coast, FL USA

5/27/2022 10:00 AM

Black Diesel Bomber wrote:

Dungey 2022 MX Champion.

...more

I've already committed to that in my signature.

As far as Dylan, damn Star can't catch a break with injuries.

|

2022 450 Motocross prediction as of 05/27:
If Dungey is within 1 moto's worth of points (25) after Red Bud, it's over he wins it all.

Forum Main Moto-Related Dylan Ferrandis Out for Opening Round of AMA Pro Motocross

The Latest