Dylan Ferrandis Out for Opening Round of AMA Pro Motocross

Dylan Ferrandis has announced he won't be able to lineup for the season opener.
Tomac just breathed a sigh of relief.
Seriously though, this sucks. Heal up, Dylan.
Dungey 2022 MX Champion.
Oh no, this is terrible
That sucks
“I’m not Swap…”
Damn, I was hoping this was another Cooksey thread.
That was fast 💨 Damn okay. The whole field just moved up one spot and now we have a different champion. Ok ok
Is this the same SX injury?
Tomac will soon be out aswell. 100%
Well shit, he was the most interesting guy to watch on the track. Maybe El Hombre will fill his shoes.
Tomac and/or Anderson for 2020.....
Shit!!!
Major bummer!
If it happened Tuesday it was during press day...
Shit man you can feel the heartbreak in his post
Bummer.
Ah, that sucks. He's not my favorite rider, but I hate to see the champ go down with an injury. He would have won a lot, this season, for sure.
Get well soon, Dylan!
Damn I was exited for his return! Remember to keep your asterisks between your buttcheeks if Dungey wins again
He’s not my favorite rider but I wanted him out there! Dammit
Paging Kyle Chisholm….
This summer just got a whole lot more interested for Anderson, Sexton and Dungey.
I have had this injury on both thumbs, often called skiers thumb, and it is both damned painful and pretty much impossible to hold onto a bike with. In fact I remember one crash in particular that was 100% caused by hand blowing of the bars due to thumb weakness, probably 5 months after injury.
The effects can last for months, or in my case years, since I was young and dumb and didn't get them fixed.
Damn that sucks big time.
Don't count Anderson out just yet...........
Completely changes the outlook on this series now, who knows what the deal is with Eli, but things are shaping up to be an insane summer.
Man that's a bummer for him, I have to imagine one of the worst feelings a pro racer can experience is not being able to defend a championship because of injury, especially after coming back from another injury and being totally locked in on the season ahead.
Championship-wise, this does make a title a little bit more attainable for the question mark guys like Anderson and Sexton, as the field has just been depleted of the most consistently up-front racer of the 2021 season. I have to think that Tomac is viewed as the favorite now, being he's had the most outdoor success in the class, he has a bike/team that caters to his every need, and his knee is healing well according to the man himself.
I've already committed to that in my signature.
As far as Dylan, damn Star can't catch a break with injuries.
2022 450 Motocross prediction as of 05/27:
If Dungey is within 1 moto's worth of points (25) after Red Bud, it's over he wins it all.