Dylan Ferrandis Out for Opening Round of AMA Pro Motocross

Man that's a bummer for him, I have to imagine one of the worst feelings a pro racer can experience is not being able to defend a championship because of injury, especially after coming back from another injury and being totally locked in on the season ahead.



Championship-wise, this does make a title a little bit more attainable for the question mark guys like Anderson and Sexton, as the field has just been depleted of the most consistently up-front racer of the 2021 season. I have to think that Tomac is viewed as the favorite now, being he's had the most outdoor success in the class, he has a bike/team that caters to his every need, and his knee is healing well according to the man himself.



