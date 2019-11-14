Forum Main Moto-Related Famous People that are into Motocross

Famous People that are into Motocross

Tarz483

Posts: 4995

Posts: 4995

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

11/14/2019 10:28 AM
Edited Date/Time: 11/14/2019 10:28 AM

I recently Read that Dax Shepherd is into it and has been riding dirt bikes since he was four.
I also Read a Really cool story about The stunt guys that are in tons of movies and a lot of them Racing the REM series
At Glen Helen.
Just interesting to me and got me wondering how many other famous people are into MX
Either Ride now or Have in the Past ?
Know of any?
I have also Read before that
Donal Trump's sons are into dirt bikes and Rode them when they were kids.
If you know of any let's make a list.

wildbill

Posts: 3785

Posts: 3785

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

11/14/2019 10:30 AM

I heard Bill Gates has been spotted at the Washougal nats.

sende

Posts: 2100

Posts: 2100

Joined: 1/15/2013

Location: FIN

11/14/2019 10:31 AM

Would Kimi Räikkönen fit to this list?

hubbardmx50

Posts: 311

Posts: 311

Joined: 11/17/2016

Location: CA, USA

11/14/2019 10:33 AM

Channing Tatum has a Yz450 and rides LACR sometimes. Him and Dax Shepard are buddies and go to Glamis together I believe.

captmoto

Posts: 3187

Posts: 3187

Joined: 4/22/2009

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA USA

11/14/2019 10:36 AM

Jeff Kent, retire pro baseball player owns or owned dealerships in Texas. Would sneak out to ride once in a great while but was prohibited by his contract from riding or racing. His dad is a retired Costa Mesa PD officer that occasionally races Fire and Police Motcross races.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 18447

Posts: 18447

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

11/14/2019 10:43 AM

James Cameron





Matt Leblanc




Mark-Paul Gosselaar





Kimi Raikkonen



memphis422

Posts: 34

Posts: 34

Joined: 5/19/2018

Location: Germantown, TN USA

11/14/2019 10:45 AM

Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line) has a pretty sweet track at his house and rides quite often I believe.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 18447

Posts: 18447

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

11/14/2019 10:52 AM
Edited Date/Time: 11/14/2019 10:55 AM

Bret Michaels




And of course this gem...

BurtbaC

Posts: 90

Posts: 90

Joined: 9/12/2013

Location: North PB, CA USA

11/14/2019 10:53 AM

Kind of a B-list celebrity, but Dan Cortese used to rip on a Suzuki RM every once in a while.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 18447

Posts: 18447

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

11/14/2019 10:54 AM

Bieber and Hamilton

mikec265

Posts: 1344

Posts: 1344

Joined: 10/19/2015

Location: Edinboro, PA USA

11/14/2019 10:58 AM

Vanilla Ice and Fabio

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 18447

Posts: 18447

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

11/14/2019 11:01 AM

Sheryl Crow





-MAVERICK-

Posts: 18447

Posts: 18447

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

11/14/2019 11:03 AM

Rickie Fowler

Brent

Posts: 3061

Posts: 3061

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Temecula, CA USA

11/14/2019 11:06 AM

Bruce Jenner used to ride, in fact I rode with him and Brad Lackey in the hills west of Carlsbad raceway back in the early 80's.

I wonder what ever happened to Jenner? Anyone know what he is up to these days?


sende

Posts: 2100

Posts: 2100

Joined: 1/15/2013

Location: FIN

11/14/2019 11:10 AM
Edited Date/Time: 11/14/2019 11:12 AM

^^ Sheryl Crow was always cool in my book. Now with that info, she's also a badass!

SEE ARE125

Posts: 3905

Posts: 3905

Joined: 3/28/2012

Location: TN, USA

11/14/2019 11:10 AM

Rick James was pretty good in his day.


-MAVERICK-

Posts: 18447

Posts: 18447

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

11/14/2019 11:15 AM

John Wayne



Hunter S. Thompson



Roy Orbison





Steve McQueen



Rabbit

Posts: 123

Posts: 123

Joined: 6/13/2009

Location: Chandler, AZ USA

11/14/2019 11:17 AM

Rik Smits (Indiana Pacers center)

Privateer454

Posts: 17

Posts: 17

Joined: 11/5/2018

Location: Essexville, MI USA

11/14/2019 11:24 AM

William Shatner. IIFC, broke some ribs riding in the desert while filming Trek back in the day.

Holigan

Posts: 1149

Posts: 1149

Joined: 6/18/2008

Location: Dallas, TX USA

11/14/2019 11:27 AM

Rabbit wrote:

Rik Smits (Indiana Pacers center)

I feel bad for the bike

Barrett57

Posts: 2170

Posts: 2170

Joined: 8/31/2010

Location: GBR

11/14/2019 11:32 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Bieber and Hamilton

Hamilton looks like a bellend.

Dropbear

Posts: 1386

Posts: 1386

Joined: 5/7/2008

Location: Adelaide, AUS

11/14/2019 11:33 AM

https://www.rideapart.com/articles/307417/stolen-motorcycles-keith-richards/

FWYT

Posts: 1538

Posts: 1538

Joined: 5/25/2014

Location: San Diego, CA USA

11/14/2019 11:34 AM

I know that Nick Mason, drummer for Pink Floyd rides and is a gear head. I recall seeing a story about
him doing a long off road, adventure type of ride a while back. Not sure if he's into moto specifically.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 18447

Posts: 18447

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

11/14/2019 11:38 AM

Lyle Lovett


YZ324

Posts: 317

Posts: 317

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: Cypress, TX USA

11/14/2019 11:38 AM

Ya'll beat me to Ricky Fowler and Rick Smits. Actually Rick has raced the AHRMA series several times in years past and I had the pleasure meeting him after a cross country race at Diamond Don's we raced in Texas. Nice guy and TALL. Also I can add Lyle Lovett to that list. He races vintage with us in the Houston area when his schedule allows.

Gordon Liddy

Posts: 63

Posts: 63

Joined: 8/19/2019

Location: Butte, MT USA

11/14/2019 11:42 AM

Ewan McGregor

Prntscrn

Posts: 1236

Posts: 1236

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: SWE

11/14/2019 11:44 AM

Sami Hyypiä famous ex soccer player who got a Champions League title to his name

Lots of content of him riding on his IG

https://www.instagram.com/samihyypia4

Wade221

Posts: 458

Posts: 458

Joined: 12/2/2015

Location: Yuba City, CA USA

11/14/2019 11:45 AM

Second hand, of course, but doesn’t Harry Bro regularly rip with Godsmack’s drummer?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 18447

Posts: 18447

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

11/14/2019 11:51 AM

Wade221 wrote:

Second hand, of course, but doesn’t Harry Bro regularly rip with Godsmack’s drummer?

I don't know about the drummer but the bass player Robbie rides.

backinthesaddleagain

Posts: 1000

Posts: 1000

Joined: 7/8/2011

Location: RI, USA

11/14/2019 11:52 AM

One time James Bond, George Lazenby

