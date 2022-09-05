FINAL DAY - 2022 Supercross St. Jude Auction

Today is the final day of the 2022 Supercross auction to support St Jude. Hit the link below to grab a jersey, pants, front number plate, a Stacyc, or other goodies from your favorite riders, while in-turn also helping support research and care for children with cancer. So far, Feld is on track to raise more than ever for this great cause and you can be a part of it too!
- This will be the 6th year of partnership between Supercross and St. Jude.
All proceeds benefit the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and their overarching mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children.
Link: St Jude Supercross Auction
