FINAL DAY - 2022 Supercross St. Jude Auction

Today is the final day of the 2022 Supercross auction to support St Jude. Hit the link below to grab a jersey, pants, front number plate, a Stacyc, or other goodies from your favorite riders, while in-turn also helping support research and care for children with cancer. So far, Feld is on track to raise more than ever for this great cause and you can be a part of it too!

This will be the 6th year of partnership between Supercross and St. Jude.

Because of your support, St. Jude won’t stop. The doctors and researchers won’t stop and together with St. Jude, Supercross won’t stop fighting until no child dies from cancer.

Families NEVER RECEIVE A BILL from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened 50 years ago.

All proceeds benefit the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and their overarching mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children.



