FINAL DAY - 2022 Supercross St. Jude Auction

5/9/2022 11:19 AM

Today is the final day of the 2022 Supercross auction to support St Jude. Hit the link below to grab a jersey, pants, front number plate, a Stacyc, or other goodies from your favorite riders, while in-turn also helping support research and care for children with cancer. So far, Feld is on track to raise more than ever for this great cause and you can be a part of it too!


  • This will be the 6th year of partnership between Supercross and St. Jude.

  • Because of your support, St. Jude won’t stop. The doctors and researchers won’t stop and together with St. Jude,  Supercross won’t stop fighting until no child dies from cancer.

  • Families NEVER RECEIVE A BILL from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

  • Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened 50 years ago.

    •  All proceeds benefit the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and their overarching mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children.   


    Link: St Jude Supercross Auction


