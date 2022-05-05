Evan Ferry Parts Ways with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing

It's one shocker after another for the Austrian manufacture's camps these days. Evan Ferry, son of Tim Ferry, has parted ways with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team.
Star, Honda, doing his own program? Hmmm...
No chance of Mitch taking a look??? or already too pot committed to *other riders* ???
Mid-season? I wonder what happened.
Sounds like he’ll be on an Austrian bike moving forward.
Mitch already has a lot committed and they're bringing up Ryder Difrancesco for outdoors of 2023.
Mid-season? I wonder what happened.
Sounds like he’ll be on an Austrian bike moving forward.
That would be my guess as well.
Him and Deegan don’t get along but curious if Star gives him a call. Star usually has 2 or 3 AMs and with Romano and Leblanc moving up that leaves room for another.
Triumph
Weird with Stilez and Evan both leaving, arguably their two up and comers. So do you guys reckon Evan will just be moving over to red or orange?
Do you think KTM might try to get a legit two bike 250 program together alongside Max?
Do you think KTM might try to get a legit two bike 250 program together alongside Max?
Speaking of Max, anyone know if there is any fire to the smoke about him not going outdoors?
Speaking of Max, anyone know if there is any fire to the smoke about him not going outdoors?
Why wouldn't he race outdoors?
Damn man I hope not... He's a good lad and he'd be good outdoors.
And before the few guys show up and slag him off, he moved up before he'd planned to and took a hell of a beating injury wise, so in advance, give the kid a break and don't turn the thread into a 'shit on Max' one haha
Didn’t make sense to me either but there was rumor they were asking guys to fill in for him outdoors. Hope not, I was/am ...moreOrangeJuice158 wrote:
Didn’t make sense to me either but there was rumor they were asking guys to fill in for him outdoors. Hope not, I was/am looking forward to seeing what he can do in his sophomore effort.
Yeah Musquin. Kinda insulting to 'offer' him a 250 ride IMO
Didn’t make sense to me either but there was rumor they were asking guys to fill in for him outdoors. Hope not, I was/am looking forward to seeing what he can do in his sophomore effort.
I took that more as adding another 250 than taking max spot.