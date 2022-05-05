Forum Main Moto-Related Evan Ferry Parts Ways with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing

Evan Ferry Parts Ways with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing

ML512

Posts: 12207

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

5/5/2022 2:20 PM

It's one shocker after another for the Austrian manufacture's camps these days. Evan Ferry, son of Tim Ferry, has parted ways with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team.

Star, Honda, doing his own program? Hmmm...

|

Moto Obsessed

Posts: 1193

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: NC, USA

5/5/2022 2:24 PM

No chance of Mitch taking a look??? or already too pot committed to *other riders* ???

|

quadzrulebro

Posts: 1529

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

5/5/2022 2:33 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/5/2022 2:36 PM

Mid-season? I wonder what happened.
Sounds like he’ll be on an Austrian bike moving forward.

|

ML512

Posts: 12207

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

5/5/2022 2:42 PM

Moto Obsessed wrote:

No chance of Mitch taking a look??? or already too pot committed to *other riders* ???

Mitch already has a lot committed and they're bringing up Ryder Difrancesco for outdoors of 2023.

|

ML512

Posts: 12207

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

5/5/2022 2:43 PM

quadzrulebro wrote:

Mid-season? I wonder what happened.
Sounds like he’ll be on an Austrian bike moving forward.

That would be my guess as well.

|

88FYNN88

Posts: 321

Joined: 7/14/2020

Location: Dover, NH USA

5/5/2022 2:46 PM

Him and Deegan don’t get along but curious if Star gives him a call. Star usually has 2 or 3 AMs and with Romano and Leblanc moving up that leaves room for another.

|

deanwhite51

Posts: 1265

Joined: 10/5/2017

Location: Sydney, AUS

5/5/2022 2:49 PM

Triumph

|

Richy

Posts: 520

Joined: 7/18/2020

Location: UK, GBR

5/5/2022 2:55 PM

Weird with Stilez and Evan both leaving, arguably their two up and comers. So do you guys reckon Evan will just be moving over to red or orange?

Do you think KTM might try to get a legit two bike 250 program together alongside Max?

|

OrangeJuice158

Posts: 157

Joined: 8/18/2019

Location: CA, USA

5/5/2022 2:59 PM

Richy wrote:

Weird with Stilez and Evan both leaving, arguably their two up and comers. So do you guys reckon Evan will just be moving over ...more

Speaking of Max, anyone know if there is any fire to the smoke about him not going outdoors?

|

GrapeApe

Posts: 5170

Joined: 6/7/2010

Location: Mc Kinney, TX USA

5/5/2022 3:01 PM

Richy wrote:

Weird with Stilez and Evan both leaving, arguably their two up and comers. So do you guys reckon Evan will just be moving over ...more

OrangeJuice158 wrote:

Speaking of Max, anyone know if there is any fire to the smoke about him not going outdoors?

...more

Why wouldn't he race outdoors?

|

Richy

Posts: 520

Joined: 7/18/2020

Location: UK, GBR

5/5/2022 3:03 PM

Damn man I hope not... He's a good lad and he'd be good outdoors.

And before the few guys show up and slag him off, he moved up before he'd planned to and took a hell of a beating injury wise, so in advance, give the kid a break and don't turn the thread into a 'shit on Max' one haha

|

OrangeJuice158

Posts: 157

Joined: 8/18/2019

Location: CA, USA

5/5/2022 3:04 PM

GrapeApe wrote:

Why wouldn't he race outdoors?

...more

Didn’t make sense to me either but there was rumor they were asking guys to fill in for him outdoors. Hope not, I was/am looking forward to seeing what he can do in his sophomore effort.

|

yokev

Posts: 5

Joined: 12/5/2021

Location: Norco, CA USA

5/5/2022 3:42 PM

OrangeJuice158 wrote:

Speaking of Max, anyone know if there is any fire to the smoke about him not going outdoors?

...more
GrapeApe wrote:

Why wouldn't he race outdoors?

...more
OrangeJuice158 wrote:

Didn’t make sense to me either but there was rumor they were asking guys to fill in for him outdoors. Hope not, I was/am ...more

...more

Yeah Musquin. Kinda insulting to 'offer' him a 250 ride IMO

|

LouisianaMotocross

Posts: 654

Joined: 5/7/2021

Location: Denham Springs, LA USA

5/5/2022 3:57 PM

GrapeApe wrote:

Why wouldn't he race outdoors?

...more
OrangeJuice158 wrote:

Didn’t make sense to me either but there was rumor they were asking guys to fill in for him outdoors. Hope not, I was/am ...more

...more
yokev wrote:

Yeah Musquin. Kinda insulting to 'offer' him a 250 ride IMO

...more

I took that more as adding another 250 than taking max spot.

|
