East Rutherford SX - Night Show Bench Racing

30 minutes until the broadcast kicks off!
Brrrrrappp!
Its been a long 2 weeks....
Podium.
drenmaster wrote:
Yes
Pit Bits: https://www.vitalmx.com/features/Vital-MX-Pit-Bits-East-Rutherford,6538
It has some good shots of the new Fox lid.
Always nice to be around top 5 at the start !
Place looks packed.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Justin Hill prediction after pounding 40's all week at his parents?
I miss
Did Ricky say fibia?
Stream any one? would be greatly appreciated!
Missed the start. What the hell happened to Owen already?
Don't need a stream but hope you guys post the updates like madmen
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
250 Heat 1:
Nervous for AF24..
I miss
-MAVERICK- wrote:
I’m sorry it doesn’t. I was at every race except this one here and the first year had people in the upper deck
RC talking about knee injuries is making me queasy.
Craig was in for about treefiddy minutes before he was out until outdoors again
welp.. im already tired about hearing about the knee.. has a messed up knee got it..
In review, the 250E points going into today.
I think Austin will be ok. I think he is playing this smart.
250 Heat 2:
Wonder what kind of pain meds they got "FAST AF" on?
Edit: Maybe Pixicondone
