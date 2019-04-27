Forum Main Moto-Related East Rutherford SX - Night Show Bench Racing

East Rutherford SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 33 10 671 287 614 6836 90 6

Posts: 7450

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

4/27/2019 1:31 PM



30 minutes until the broadcast kicks off!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

shortcourse

Vital MX member shortcourse 38498 shortcourse https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38498/avatar/c50_561959_238497922957758_1075278751_n.jpg?1365748842 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/shortcourse,38498/all 04/11/13 4 227 21

Posts: 231

Joined: 4/11/2013

Location: Lewiston, ID USA

4/27/2019 1:33 PM

Brrrrrappp!

|

drenmaster

Vital MX member drenmaster 45179 drenmaster /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/drenmaster,45179/all 12/06/14 7 692 19

Posts: 699

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

4/27/2019 1:37 PM

Its been a long 2 weeks....

|

avidchimp

Vital MX member avidchimp 11013 avidchimp https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11013/avatar/c50_118709250_1230137971.jpg?1294185205 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/avidchimp,11013/all 07/09/08 9 9 2452 11 1

Posts: 2461

Joined: 7/9/2008

Location: Studio City, CA USA

4/27/2019 1:40 PM

Podium.

|

Giygas

Vital MX member Giygas 50290 Giygas https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50290/avatar/c50_red_bud_1452364938.jpg?1452364395 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Giygas,50290/all 01/09/16 2 29 421

Posts: 450

Joined: 1/9/2016

Location: LA, USA

4/27/2019 1:40 PM

drenmaster wrote:

Its been a long 2 weeks....

Yes

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 33 10 671 287 614 6836 90 6

Posts: 7450

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

4/27/2019 2:00 PM

Pit Bits: https://www.vitalmx.com/features/Vital-MX-Pit-Bits-East-Rutherford,6538

It has some good shots of the new Fox lid.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Question

Vital MX member Question 43631 Question https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43631/avatar/c50_20150109_194212_1471296972.jpg?1471296739 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Question,43631/all 06/26/14 15 1837 21 3

Posts: 1852

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

4/27/2019 2:01 PM

Always nice to be around top 5 at the start !

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 225 14186 67 1

Posts: 14411

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

4/27/2019 2:04 PM

Place looks packed.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

crowe176

Vital MX member crowe176 686 crowe176 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/686/avatar/c50_628523658_1226624745.jpg?1294177918 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crowe176,686/all 09/08/06 9 3 225 5137 8

Posts: 5362

Joined: 9/8/2006

Location: Spring Lake, MI USA

4/27/2019 2:04 PM

Justin Hill prediction after pounding 40's all week at his parents?

|

I miss

SKIDLID

Vital MX member SKIDLID 38461 SKIDLID https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38461/avatar/c50_evel_1437138752.jpg?1437138206 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/SKIDLID,38461/all 04/09/13 1 292

Posts: 293

Joined: 4/9/2013

Location: Fairmont, MN USA

4/27/2019 2:06 PM

Did Ricky say fibia?

|

StellARrr

Vital MX member StellARrr 61345 StellARrr /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/StellARrr,61345/all 01/04/18 1 36

Posts: 37

Joined: 1/4/2018

Location: Austin, TX USA

4/27/2019 2:07 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/27/2019 2:08 PM

SKIDLID wrote:

Did Ricky say fibia?

“Tibia and fibia” 😂

LOL

|

Jasper125

Vital MX member Jasper125 40451 Jasper125 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40451/avatar/c50_fbprofiel_1451258824.jpg?1451258741 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jasper125,40451/all 09/20/13 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jasper125,40451/setup 6 107 1

Posts: 113

Joined: 9/20/2013

Location: NLD

4/27/2019 2:08 PM

Stream any one? would be greatly appreciated!

|

davis224

Vital MX member davis224 286 davis224 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/286/avatar/c50_whiskey_1379725064.jpg?1379724798 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/davis224,286/all 08/15/06 17 1 169 3050 17 5

Posts: 3219

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Cornland, IL USA

4/27/2019 2:12 PM

Missed the start. What the hell happened to Owen already?

|

drenmaster

Vital MX member drenmaster 45179 drenmaster /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/drenmaster,45179/all 12/06/14 7 692 19

Posts: 699

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

4/27/2019 2:13 PM

davis224 wrote:

Missed the start. What the hell happened to Owen already?

whoops got em. but he is fine.

|

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 83 4939 16

Posts: 5023

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

4/27/2019 2:13 PM

Don't need a stream but hope you guys post the updates like madmen

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 225 14186 67 1

Posts: 14411

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

4/27/2019 2:13 PM

davis224 wrote:

Missed the start. What the hell happened to Owen already?

Crashed in the whoops. Back end of the bike was fucked.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 33 10 671 287 614 6836 90 6

Posts: 7450

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

4/27/2019 2:14 PM

250 Heat 1:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

crowe176

Vital MX member crowe176 686 crowe176 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/686/avatar/c50_628523658_1226624745.jpg?1294177918 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crowe176,686/all 09/08/06 9 3 225 5137 8

Posts: 5362

Joined: 9/8/2006

Location: Spring Lake, MI USA

4/27/2019 2:14 PM

Nervous for AF24..

|

I miss

Doo

Vital MX member Doo 68839 Doo /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Doo,68839/all 01/24/19 54

Posts: 54

Joined: 1/24/2019

Location: Township Of Washington, NJ USA

4/27/2019 2:16 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Place looks packed.

I’m sorry it doesn’t. I was at every race except this one here and the first year had people in the upper deck

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 156 9295 14

Posts: 9451

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/27/2019 2:22 PM

RC talking about knee injuries is making me queasy.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

MxKing809

Vital MX member MxKing809 40659 MxKing809 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40659/avatar/c50_s200x600_FB_IMG_1438286758966_1441316150_1486508601.jpg?1486508194 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MxKing809,40659/all 10/13/13 3 60 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MxKing809,40659/setup 233 5248 83

Posts: 5481

Joined: 10/13/2013

Location: Big Sand Whoops, MI USA

4/27/2019 2:23 PM

crowe176 wrote:

Nervous for AF24..

He’s done.

|

Washed up moto and enduro weekend warrior.

Question

Vital MX member Question 43631 Question https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43631/avatar/c50_20150109_194212_1471296972.jpg?1471296739 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Question,43631/all 06/26/14 15 1837 21 3

Posts: 1852

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

4/27/2019 2:24 PM

Jasper125 wrote:

Stream any one? would be greatly appreciated!

Done, check your mail box

If any member ask the link, please send it in private message too.

I won't follow the board too much tonight, I think I am going to sleep early as I got epstein barr started since 10 days something.

|

Lastander

Vital MX member Lastander 54518 Lastander https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54518/avatar/c50_image_1499928528.jpg?1499928190 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Lastander,54518/all 10/09/16 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Lastander,54518/setup 37 667 1 1

Posts: 704

Joined: 10/9/2016

Location: SWE

4/27/2019 2:25 PM

Craig was in for about treefiddy minutes before he was out until outdoors again

|

drenmaster

Vital MX member drenmaster 45179 drenmaster /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/drenmaster,45179/all 12/06/14 7 692 19

Posts: 699

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

4/27/2019 2:26 PM

welp.. im already tired about hearing about the knee.. has a messed up knee got it..

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 156 9295 14

Posts: 9451

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/27/2019 2:26 PM

In review, the 250E points going into today.


|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

SKIDLID

Vital MX member SKIDLID 38461 SKIDLID https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38461/avatar/c50_evel_1437138752.jpg?1437138206 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/SKIDLID,38461/all 04/09/13 1 292

Posts: 293

Joined: 4/9/2013

Location: Fairmont, MN USA

4/27/2019 2:27 PM

I think Austin will be ok. I think he is playing this smart.

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 33 10 671 287 614 6836 90 6

Posts: 7450

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

4/27/2019 2:28 PM

250 Heat 2:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Mm471

Vital MX member Mm471 49611 Mm471 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mm471,49611/all 11/20/15 1 5 144 2

Posts: 149

Joined: 11/20/2015

Location: Saint Cloud, MN USA

4/27/2019 2:28 PM

Cooper wipeout?

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 156 9295 14

Posts: 9451

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/27/2019 2:28 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/27/2019 2:29 PM

Wonder what kind of pain meds they got "FAST AF" on?

Edit: Maybe Pixicondone

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Mm471

Vital MX member Mm471 49611 Mm471 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mm471,49611/all 11/20/15 1 5 144 2

Posts: 149

Joined: 11/20/2015

Location: Saint Cloud, MN USA

4/27/2019 2:29 PM

Cooper wipeout?

|
Forum Main Moto-Related East Rutherford SX - Night Show Bench Racing

The Latest