Forum Main Moto-Related East Rutherford SX Links

East Rutherford SX Links

Related: Vital Links
Vital Links
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 33 10 671 287 614 6836 90 6

Posts: 7450

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

4/25/2019 10:25 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/26/2019 9:03 AM


Animated Track Map

Entry Lists
Racer X - Injury Report

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 8 AM Pacific, 11 AM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 2 PM Pacific, 5 PM Eastern
Night Show on NBCSN at 2 PM Pacific, 5 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Eastern Time):



Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

38special

Vital MX member 38special 20976 38special https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20976/avatar/c50_AMA_30_Second_Board_1456922651.jpg?1456921914 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/38special,20976/all 06/30/10 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/38special,20976/setup 6 177 2

Posts: 183

Joined: 6/30/2010

Location: MI, USA

4/25/2019 5:15 PM

Thanks for posting these weekly. It's my go-to source for planning my Saturday around that day's SX schedule!

|

AHRMA361

Vital MX member AHRMA361 3907 AHRMA361 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/3907/avatar/c50_94287430_1260741338.jpg?1294181714 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/AHRMA361,3907/all 04/01/08 1 63 1970 38

Posts: 2033

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

4/25/2019 8:19 PM

^^^^Ditto. Thanks a ton GD2.

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 33 10 671 287 614 6836 90 6

Posts: 7450

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

4/26/2019 9:03 AM

Schedule has been updated (free practice was cancelled).

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 156 9295 14

Posts: 9451

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/26/2019 5:29 PM

This looks like lap times in the 40's to me. I hope I'm wrong.


|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Hman144

Vital MX member Hman144 2448 Hman144 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/2448/avatar/c50_2448_47615a879553c.jpg?1294180110 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hman144,2448/all 12/04/07 6 7 95 1508 147 1

Posts: 1603

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: York, PA USA

4/27/2019 3:08 AM

That is a very different track than what is pictured in the track map....

|

ts.p311

Vital MX member ts.p311 27614 ts.p311 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27614/avatar/c50_33084841523_e501de886c_z_1491780320.jpg?1491779558 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ts-p311,27614/all 05/06/11 12 397 10

Posts: 409

Joined: 5/6/2011

Location: La Crosse, WI USA

4/27/2019 3:31 AM

Hman144 wrote:

That is a very different track than what is pictured in the track map....

Looks identical to the 2017 track. Or at least looks a lot like the track design for NJ in the first supercross video game.

|

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx 39252 crusty_xx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39252/avatar/c50_swrr_1457545958.jpg?1457545320 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crusty-xx,39252/all 06/08/13 1 46 5100 16 1

Posts: 5146

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

4/27/2019 5:48 AM

Oh man
I usually hate mud races but this could be interesting. And plays into forkners hands

|

daemon616

Vital MX member daemon616 32640 daemon616 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/32640/avatar/c50_jessav_1532481037.jpg?1532480774 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/daemon616,32640/all 02/19/12 1 30 1413 10 1

Posts: 1443

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

4/27/2019 6:07 AM

The best part of waking up is pre-race in your cup! Thanks GuyB!

https://www.vitalmx.com/videos/features/Supercross-Pre-Race-East-Rutherford,17932/GuyB,64

|

mxpaul802

Vital MX member mxpaul802 736 mxpaul802 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/736/avatar/c50_96727400_1264920316.jpg?1294178006 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxpaul802,736/all 09/16/06 1 60

Posts: 60

Joined: 9/16/2006

Location: Panama City, FL USA

4/27/2019 8:31 AM

38special wrote:

Thanks for posting these weekly. It's my go-to source for planning my Saturday around that day's SX schedule!

Agree as well!!!! Of course this is the go to place for anything moto.

|

mac3-d

Vital MX member mac3-d 19984 mac3-d https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/19984/avatar/c50_2011_apr_098.jpg?1305291998 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mac3-d,19984/all 04/16/10 37 757 4

Posts: 794

Joined: 4/16/2010

Location: IRL

4/27/2019 9:48 AM

crusty_xx wrote:

Oh man
I usually hate mud races but this could be interesting. And plays into forkners hands

11 laps in 1st practice fingers crossed he's up a 15 minute race

|
Forum Main Moto-Related East Rutherford SX Links

The Latest