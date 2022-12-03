Detroit Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Free practice starts in 30 minutes!
Edited Date/Time:
Pole position!
earliest ive been in a good while
I must've hit a false neutral off the gate.
Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
Jerry Robin's new theme for this race.
Track Walk:
250 C Free Practice:
#214 Joe Clayton first free practice 49.031. A guys going to be in the high 39's??????
Chiz on a 250. Damn, things change. This is gonna be interesting.
Nobody ever told me, I found out for myself. You've got to believe in foolish miracles. It's not how you play the game, it's if you win or lose. You can choose. Don't confuse. Win or lose. It's up to you!
250 B Free Practice:
250 A Free Practice:
Sexton 45.407
Tomac 45.247
Sexton 44.931
So that puts Chiz in P6....not a bad start!
450 A Free Practice:
450 B Free Practice:
First live qualifying I've been able to watch in a month , due to work. Nice to have a day off.
And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Ezza is Da man!
~ Ja
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Sexton - Ando... Not surprised. The most technical followed by the most hang it out guy...
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
With ZachO retired, it's JA21 and AP for me...
TG243 fan!
Edited Date/Time:
Joseph Allen just said rumor is that Webb is back to Bakers Factory??
Webb back at Aldon’s huh?
I never complain about this stuff, but I'm going to this time...
Other than Blair, it's like nobody else on RDL even knows where they are. Man it's just so awkward.
Yeah I know I'll get ripped for this with the "back in my day..." guys, but I AM one of those guys. I'm 40. I remember not knowing results for a week.
This is what these guys are PAID to do, they need to be better.
K-Roc is out! Man I have not been paying attention this week. Is there a replacement rider on his bike?
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Afternoon...morning fellas
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
No replacement announced and most likely won't be one.
https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Moto-Related,20/Roczen-out,1400231
Good afternoon Plow.
Slinging parts and service at Marine World.