Detroit Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Bench Racing Detroit Supercross 2022
GD2

Posts: 9231

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/12/2022 8:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/12/2022 8:00 AM

Photo

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

Patrick Potato

Posts: 128

Joined: 2/14/2019

Location: CA, USA

3/12/2022 8:01 AM

Pole position!

levimx22

Posts: 676

Joined: 4/25/2011

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

3/12/2022 8:02 AM

earliest ive been in a good whilelaughing

mgifracing

Posts: 1297

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

3/12/2022 8:06 AM

I must've hit a false neutral off the gate.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32236

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/12/2022 8:16 AM

Jerry Robin's new theme for this race.

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

GD2

Posts: 9231

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/12/2022 8:26 AM

Track Walk:
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

GD2

Posts: 9231

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/12/2022 8:44 AM

250 C Free Practice:
Photo

Herb Eaversmells

Posts: 1227

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

3/12/2022 8:44 AM

#214 Joe Clayton first free practice 49.031. A guys going to be in the high 39's??????

TeamGreen

Posts: 22947

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

3/12/2022 9:01 AM

Chiz on a 250. Damn, things change. This is gonna be interesting.

GD2

Posts: 9231

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/12/2022 9:01 AM

250 B Free Practice:
Photo

GD2

Posts: 9231

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/12/2022 9:17 AM

250 A Free Practice:
Photo

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32236

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/12/2022 9:24 AM

Sexton 45.407

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32236

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/12/2022 9:24 AM

Tomac 45.247

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32236

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/12/2022 9:25 AM

Sexton 44.931

MOTO120

Posts: 1042

Joined: 3/21/2010

Location: MOTO, IL USA

3/12/2022 9:30 AM

So that puts Chiz in P6....not a bad start!

GD2

Posts: 9231

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/12/2022 9:33 AM

450 A Free Practice:
Photo

GD2

Posts: 9231

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/12/2022 9:39 AM

Photo
Photo
GD2

Posts: 9231

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/12/2022 9:44 AM

450 B Free Practice:
Photo

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32236

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/12/2022 9:45 AM

Photo
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32236

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/12/2022 9:54 AM

Photo
jeffro503

Posts: 25289

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

3/12/2022 9:56 AM

First live qualifying I've been able to watch in a month , due to work. Nice to have a day off.

Reese95w

Posts: 615

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/12/2022 10:00 AM

Yippee Ki-Yay Mo-fo's, the Peacock is up and running!
Press516

Posts: 1823

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

3/12/2022 10:03 AM

Sexton - Ando... Not surprised. The most technical followed by the most hang it out guy...

Kennyfreemoney

Posts: 761

Joined: 1/4/2017

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

3/12/2022 10:04 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/12/2022 10:06 AM

Joseph Allen just said rumor is that Webb is back to Bakers Factory??

jambalaya

Posts: 610

Joined: 1/16/2021

Location: Spring Valley, CA USA

3/12/2022 10:05 AM

Webb back at Aldon’s huh?

Nathaniel129

Posts: 235

Joined: 12/28/2013

Location: CA, USA

3/12/2022 10:07 AM

I never complain about this stuff, but I'm going to this time...
Other than Blair, it's like nobody else on RDL even knows where they are. Man it's just so awkward.
Yeah I know I'll get ripped for this with the "back in my day..." guys, but I AM one of those guys. I'm 40. I remember not knowing results for a week.
This is what these guys are PAID to do, they need to be better.

Reese95w

Posts: 615

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/12/2022 10:07 AM

K-Roc is out! Man I have not been paying attention this week. Is there a replacement rider on his bike?

plowboy

Posts: 6863

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

3/12/2022 10:09 AM

Afternoon...morning fellassmile

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32236

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/12/2022 10:10 AM

Reese95w wrote:

K-Roc is out! Man I have not been paying attention this week. Is there a replacement rider on his bike?

...more

No replacement announced and most likely won't be one.

https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Moto-Related,20/Roczen-out,1400231

mgifracing

Posts: 1297

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

3/12/2022 10:10 AM

Good afternoon Plow.

