Forum Main Moto-Related Detroit Supercross Links

Detroit Supercross Links

Related: Vital Links
Vital Links
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 14 10 671 289 594 6585 83 6

Posts: 7183

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/21/2019 9:51 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/23/2019 8:04 AM

Detroit - Round 8

Animated Track Map

Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 9 AM Pacific, 12 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 4 PM Pacific, 7 PM Eastern
Night Show TAPE DELAYED on NBCSN at 5 PM Pacific, 8 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Eastern Time):




Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

mxcolin

Vital MX member mxcolin 827 mxcolin https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/827/avatar/c50_627441308_1221081097.jpg?1294178159 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxcolin,827/all 10/13/06 1 3 52

Posts: 56

Joined: 10/13/2006

Location: Huxley, IA USA

2/22/2019 11:54 AM

I don't see any LCQs on the schedule. Have they done away with them?

|

wfopete

Vital MX member wfopete 48240 wfopete https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48240/avatar/c50_Avatar_1438001454.jpg?1438000691 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/wfopete,48240/all 07/27/15 16 143

Posts: 160

Joined: 7/27/2015

Location: Dover, AR USA

2/22/2019 1:00 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/22/2019 1:05 PM

Tripe Crown format, I don't think they do LCQs.

|

mxcolin

Vital MX member mxcolin 827 mxcolin https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/827/avatar/c50_627441308_1221081097.jpg?1294178159 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxcolin,827/all 10/13/06 1 3 52

Posts: 56

Joined: 10/13/2006

Location: Huxley, IA USA

2/22/2019 11:14 PM

They took the fast 18 from practice and ran LCQs for the final 4 spots at triple crown events in the past.

|

Bramlett321

Vital MX member Bramlett321 35533 Bramlett321 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/35533/avatar/c50_IMG_0010_1492099119.jpg?1492098461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Bramlett321,35533/all 09/14/12 19 727 1

Posts: 746

Joined: 9/14/2012

Location: Texarkana, TX USA

2/23/2019 8:25 AM

mxcolin wrote:

They took the fast 18 from practice and ran LCQs for the final 4 spots at triple crown events in the past.

That should be what they do here I think they did that at the last triple crown

|

brocster

Vital MX member brocster 15576 brocster https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15576/avatar/c50_retrophoto_3.jpg?1336586899 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/brocster,15576/all 06/09/09 2 42 1332 2

Posts: 1374

Joined: 6/9/2009

Location: Aliso Viejo, CA USA

2/23/2019 8:28 AM

It states it up above. Between the day time schedule and evening schedule.

|

crowe176

Vital MX member crowe176 686 crowe176 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/686/avatar/c50_628523658_1226624745.jpg?1294177918 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crowe176,686/all 09/08/06 9 3 215 4950 8

Posts: 5165

Joined: 9/8/2006

Location: Spring Lake, MI USA

2/23/2019 9:22 AM

Bowers/DB AWKWARDDDDDD

|

I miss

Forum Main Moto-Related Detroit Supercross Links

The Latest