Detroit SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Should be a solid night of racing, gents. 30 minutes until the broadcast starts on Gold.
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Holeshot
Here we go.
Hopefully some people showed up to the race, the stands were empty during qualifying!
Edited Date/Time:
Who do y’all thinks gonna win overall tonight? Cheering for cooper, but would like to see Kenny/tomac win it, but in terms of fantasy I have webb
A.Plessinger is due for a podium.
"any fucking time sweetheart!"-Gunny RIP
I just realized they changed the schedule for tonight. Made the gaps between mains much more consistent. Am I way behind or what?
HA! i knew that would get her going
Down in California and the damn video pass doesn’t work in the US... guess I have to wait till it’s on TV
cameron96 wrote:
Down in California and the damn video pass doesn’t work in the US... guess I have to wait till it’s on TV
oh thats screwed man, never even thought of that.
Good sized crowd by the looks of it
In pit bits gibby mentioned that some privateers are saying Smith's forks arent legal. Hes racing with WP 52 cone valves right?
Seely is out for the night.
Fuck me! Vital.....running on 3 cylinder's again tonight i see. Sheeesh!
And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja
GD2 wrote:
Seely is out for the night.
Hows come????
I wish they would show the mechanics names in small font under he riders names when they zoom into the gate.
GP740
Since 1987
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
So they've knocked the whoops down again.. Fit fucks sake can we not have one decent set of whoops
option lanes are so lame.
Smith closing
oops fuck maybe not
Sexton and his black and grey gear looks kickass on the GEICO Honda.
Forknet +5
Question I have is, will they give us a short recap of the things happened in the first main event and then catch up with the live action. So people can watch main event two and three live? Or are they just broadcast it all like it should be a live race, and they keep running one hour behind.
I'm already missing FOX Sports. Almost all races live on FOX, Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2... They spoiled us! I'm hoping that next year NBCSN can spoil us the same way.
Bailey needs to be doing squats. A factory husky ain't that heavy
Smith slowing down...wonder if the wrist is starting to get sore.
Jason Anderson FTW