Forum Main Moto-Related Detroit SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Detroit SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 14 10 671 289 595 6597 83 6

Posts: 7196

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/23/2019 3:27 PM



Should be a solid night of racing, gents. 30 minutes until the broadcast starts on Gold.

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 7 29

Posts: 36

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

2/23/2019 3:28 PM

Holeshot

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 14 10 671 289 595 6597 83 6

Posts: 7196

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/23/2019 3:46 PM

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

WCRider

Vital MX member WCRider 59185 WCRider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59185/avatar/c50_AR_180219997_1549150743.jpg?1549150413 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WCRider,59185/all 08/19/17 4 7 1221 7

Posts: 1228

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

2/23/2019 3:50 PM

Here we go.

|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 92 2544 17

Posts: 2637

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

2/23/2019 3:53 PM

Hopefully some people showed up to the race, the stands were empty during qualifying!

|

MotoMo165

Vital MX member MotoMo165 42731 MotoMo165 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42731/avatar/c50_image_1472006342.jpg?1472006198 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MotoMo165,42731/all 04/03/14 13 1177 5

Posts: 1190

Joined: 4/3/2014

Location: TX, USA

2/23/2019 3:54 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/23/2019 3:56 PM

Who do y’all thinks gonna win overall tonight? Cheering for cooper, but would like to see Kenny/tomac win it, but in terms of fantasy I have webb

|

1down5up

Vital MX member 1down5up 68821 1down5up https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68821/avatar/c50_s1200_152001964.7VJPgxG3.IMG_2844_1548643842.jpg?1548643532 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/1down5up,68821/all 01/23/19 6 25 2

Posts: 31

Joined: 1/23/2019

Location: Daytona Beach, FL USA

2/23/2019 3:59 PM

A.Plessinger is due for a podium.

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1811 62986 1 834 59

Posts: 64798

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/23/2019 4:00 PM

"any fucking time sweetheart!"-Gunny RIP

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

mx617

Vital MX member mx617 8219 mx617 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx617,8219/all 04/01/08 27 853

Posts: 880

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Trail, CAN

2/23/2019 4:00 PM

I just realized they changed the schedule for tonight. Made the gaps between mains much more consistent. Am I way behind or what?

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1811 62986 1 834 59

Posts: 64798

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/23/2019 4:01 PM

HA! i knew that would get her going

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

cameron96

Vital MX member cameron96 54473 cameron96 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54473/avatar/c50_IMG_1045_1491190870.jpg?1491190168 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cameron96,54473/all 10/04/16 19 581 1

Posts: 600

Joined: 10/4/2016

Location: CAN

2/23/2019 4:01 PM

Down in California and the damn video pass doesn’t work in the US... guess I have to wait till it’s on TV

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1811 62986 1 834 59

Posts: 64798

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/23/2019 4:05 PM

cameron96 wrote:

Down in California and the damn video pass doesn’t work in the US... guess I have to wait till it’s on TV

oh thats screwed man, never even thought of that.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 153 8970 14

Posts: 9131

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/23/2019 4:06 PM

cameron96 wrote:

Down in California and the damn video pass doesn’t work in the US... guess I have to wait till it’s on TV

In a little under an hour.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1811 62986 1 834 59

Posts: 64798

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/23/2019 4:09 PM

Good sized crowd by the looks of it

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

cameron96

Vital MX member cameron96 54473 cameron96 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54473/avatar/c50_IMG_1045_1491190870.jpg?1491190168 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cameron96,54473/all 10/04/16 19 581 1

Posts: 600

Joined: 10/4/2016

Location: CAN

2/23/2019 4:09 PM

cameron96 wrote:

Down in California and the damn video pass doesn’t work in the US... guess I have to wait till it’s on TV

Reese95w wrote:

In a little under an hour.

Gonna feel like the longest hour ever..

|

colintrax

Vital MX member colintrax 48607 colintrax https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48607/avatar/c50_MXoN_maggiora_NL697_saturday_1474847906.jpg?1474847167 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/colintrax,48607/all 08/25/15 43 3512 33 1

Posts: 3555

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: Taylorsville, GA USA

2/23/2019 4:10 PM

In pit bits gibby mentioned that some privateers are saying Smith's forks arent legal. Hes racing with WP 52 cone valves right?

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 14 10 671 289 595 6597 83 6

Posts: 7196

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/23/2019 4:11 PM

Seely is out for the night.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

jeffro503

Vital MX member jeffro503 1897 jeffro503 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1897/avatar/c50_Jeffro_RM2_1468475135.jpg?1468474511 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro503,1897/all 07/22/07 45 37 581 22810 56 17

Posts: 23396

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

2/23/2019 4:13 PM

Fuck me! Vital.....running on 3 cylinder's again tonight i see. Sheeesh!

|

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1811 62986 1 834 59

Posts: 64798

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/23/2019 4:14 PM

GD2 wrote:

Seely is out for the night.

Hows come????

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

colintrax

Vital MX member colintrax 48607 colintrax https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48607/avatar/c50_MXoN_maggiora_NL697_saturday_1474847906.jpg?1474847167 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/colintrax,48607/all 08/25/15 43 3512 33 1

Posts: 3555

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: Taylorsville, GA USA

2/23/2019 4:14 PM

jeffro503 wrote:

Fuck me! Vital.....running on 3 cylinder's again tonight i see. Sheeesh!

And the tank has rancid gas

|

GeorgiePorgie

Vital MX member GeorgiePorgie 32872 GeorgiePorgie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/32872/avatar/c50_image.jpg?1362736613 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GeorgiePorgie,32872/all 03/04/12 105 6250 126

Posts: 6358

Joined: 3/4/2012

Location: OH, USA

2/23/2019 4:14 PM

I wish they would show the mechanics names in small font under he riders names when they zoom into the gate.

|

GP740
Since 1987

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 153 8970 14

Posts: 9131

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/23/2019 4:15 PM


|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

mx_phreek

Vital MX member mx_phreek 17303 mx_phreek https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17303/avatar/c50_94724070_1293893912.jpg?1294193329 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx-phreek,17303/all 10/07/09 1 28 996 68

Posts: 1024

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

2/23/2019 4:15 PM

So they've knocked the whoops down again.. Fit fucks sake can we not have one decent set of whoops

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1811 62986 1 834 59

Posts: 64798

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/23/2019 4:17 PM

option lanes are so lame.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1811 62986 1 834 59

Posts: 64798

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/23/2019 4:18 PM

Smith closing

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1811 62986 1 834 59

Posts: 64798

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/23/2019 4:19 PM

oops fuck maybe not

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1811 62986 1 834 59

Posts: 64798

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/23/2019 4:22 PM

Sexton and his black and grey gear looks kickass on the GEICO Honda.

Forknet +5

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

MXMattii

Vital MX member MXMattii 19464 MXMattii https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/19464/avatar/c50_Monster_girls_signing_MXGP_2017_R04_RX_1806_1491693205.jpg?1491692448 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXMattii,19464/all 03/06/10 3 290 2402 13 2

Posts: 2693

Joined: 3/6/2010

Location: BEL

2/23/2019 4:23 PM

cameron96 wrote:

Down in California and the damn video pass doesn’t work in the US... guess I have to wait till it’s on TV

Reese95w wrote:

In a little under an hour.

cameron96 wrote:

Gonna feel like the longest hour ever..

Question I have is, will they give us a short recap of the things happened in the first main event and then catch up with the live action. So people can watch main event two and three live? Or are they just broadcast it all like it should be a live race, and they keep running one hour behind.

I'm already missing FOX Sports. Almost all races live on FOX, Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2... They spoiled us! I'm hoping that next year NBCSN can spoil us the same way.

|

colintrax

Vital MX member colintrax 48607 colintrax https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48607/avatar/c50_MXoN_maggiora_NL697_saturday_1474847906.jpg?1474847167 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/colintrax,48607/all 08/25/15 43 3512 33 1

Posts: 3555

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: Taylorsville, GA USA

2/23/2019 4:23 PM

Bailey needs to be doing squats. A factory husky ain't that heavy

|

BobPA

Vital MX member BobPA 40845 BobPA https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40845/avatar/c50_Engine.F_1455853935.jpg?1455853535 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/BobPA,40845/all 10/31/13 2 107 6490 10 1

Posts: 6597

Joined: 10/31/2013

Location: PA, USA

2/23/2019 4:23 PM

Smith slowing down...wonder if the wrist is starting to get sore.

|

Jason Anderson FTW

Forum Main Moto-Related Detroit SX - Night Show Bench Racing

The Latest