Detroit SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 7183

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

2/23/2019 8:27 AM



Early start today! Triple Crown format as well.

mgifracing

Posts: 1206

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/23/2019 8:29 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/23/2019 8:34 AM

Let's try this holeshot thing out. lol good morning GD

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

plowboy

Posts: 4801

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/23/2019 8:41 AM

Yep, SXurday.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Anton_514

Posts: 13

Joined: 11/22/2018

Location: Carlsbad, CA USA

2/23/2019 8:49 AM

Already dipping into the low 50s in the 250 B Free Practice. We’re in for a lot of laps on this track today, really interested to see how it holds up to three 12 minute and three 15 minute motos, not to mention practice and LCQs.

GD2

2/23/2019 8:50 AM

250 B Free Practice:

brlatm

Posts: 1586

Joined: 2/14/2009

Location: Brock, TX USA

2/23/2019 9:00 AM

Judas looks like Forkner is in a league of his own. Whaddup GD

Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.

GD2

2/23/2019 9:03 AM

250 A Free Practice:

GD2

2/23/2019 9:06 AM

brlatm wrote:

Judas looks like Forkner is in a league of his own. Whaddup GD

I can't say I expected him to be fast and hold it together like he has so far this season. And not much my dude, just chillin'.

Press516

Posts: 179

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

2/23/2019 9:09 AM

Quick laps... 48 sec.

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

GD2

2/23/2019 9:10 AM

They took the quad out that Wilson and Forkner were doing during press day.

Arjan.Meester97

Posts: 3

Joined: 8/27/2018

Location: NLD

2/23/2019 9:13 AM

GD2 wrote:

250 A Free Practice:

I hope covington is going to pick it up, or he will miss another main event

GD2

2/23/2019 9:16 AM

450 A Free Practice:

Moto man

Posts: 59

Joined: 1/26/2019

Location: Washougal, WA USA

2/23/2019 9:18 AM

Arjan.Meester97 wrote:

I hope covington is going to pick it up, or he will miss another main event

If Covington isn’t the biggest example of the intensity and talent difference between GP’s and American racing I don’t what is. Not a great look for the GP’s.

Ride fast & slap ass

Press516

Posts: 179

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

2/23/2019 9:20 AM

Forkner quicker than the 450's... This is becoming a common occurrence. We'll see how qualy plays out.

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

Motofinne

Posts: 6855

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

2/23/2019 9:23 AM

Covington 1:02, something had to be wrong with either the bike or the transponder?

IG = https://www.instagram.com/simonfinne/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Simon_Finne

Sideways

Posts: 1520

Joined: 9/8/2012

Location: SWE

2/23/2019 9:25 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/23/2019 9:30 AM

GD2 wrote:

250 A Free Practice:

Arjan.Meester97 wrote:

I hope covington is going to pick it up, or he will miss another main event

Moto man wrote:

If Covington isn’t the biggest example of the intensity and talent difference between GP’s and American racing I don’t what is. Not a great look for the GP’s.

Please... just stop. Ferrandis is doing fine right? He is one of the fastest. And roczen,marv was fast right away when they started with sx. This has nothing to do with the GPs.. covington was a hit or miss in the GPs for several years. It took a long time for him to show good results in the gps even with a factory team.

ATKpilot99

Posts: 6196

Joined: 4/13/2010

Location: Lake Geneva, WI USA

2/23/2019 9:26 AM

GD2 wrote:

250 A Free Practice:

Arjan.Meester97 wrote:

I hope covington is going to pick it up, or he will miss another main event

Moto man wrote:

If Covington isn’t the biggest example of the intensity and talent difference between GP’s and American racing I don’t what is. Not a great look for the GP’s.

Nice cast.

Moto man

Posts: 59

Joined: 1/26/2019

Location: Washougal, WA USA

2/23/2019 9:28 AM

ATKpilot99 wrote:

Nice cast.

Sorry having an opinion. I will see my self out. Big night for Tomac tonight. Let’s go!

Ride fast & slap ass

ocscottie

Posts: 64774

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/23/2019 9:29 AM

these crack of dawn east coast races suck

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

FLmxer

Posts: 4611

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: SouthWest, FL USA

2/23/2019 9:29 AM

Tyler sounds like he had a tough week and sick. Have him in fantasy. A lot of guys do great in that situation because they don't expect too. Decisions

I don't have to be as smart as you hope to be some day anymore.

GD2

2/23/2019 9:30 AM

450 B Free Practice:

ferd22

Posts: 18

Joined: 6/16/2017

Location: Newport, NC USA

2/23/2019 9:31 AM

Webb must be pulling a wagon around

ocscottie

2/23/2019 9:32 AM

"I don't have to be as smart as you hope to be some day anymore" lol!!!
-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

devindavisphoto

Posts: 785

Joined: 3/19/2018

Location: Santa Paula, CA USA

2/23/2019 9:34 AM

GD2 wrote:

250 A Free Practice:

Arjan.Meester97 wrote:

I hope covington is going to pick it up, or he will miss another main event

Moto man wrote:

If Covington isn’t the biggest example of the intensity and talent difference between GP’s and American racing I don’t what is. Not a great look for the GP’s.

Covington already made it apparent he's just trying to get through SX healthy so he can go for the outdoor title.

Johnny Ringo

Posts: 852

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: Portland, OR USA

2/23/2019 9:35 AM

Covington. Jesus. That does not look great.

Alright Lunger, Let's Do It

Cameron Zimick

Posts: 6

Joined: 2/17/2017

Location: Lebanon, OR USA

2/23/2019 9:36 AM

Did they really take that quad out that Forkner hit yesterday?

jeffro503

Posts: 23377

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

2/23/2019 9:38 AM

ocscottie wrote:

these crack of dawn east coast races suck

Crack of dawn?? Haha , c'mon Scottie it's 9:30am!! LMFAO!

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

ocscottie

2/23/2019 9:41 AM

ocscottie wrote:

these crack of dawn east coast races suck

jeffro503 wrote:

Crack of dawn?? Haha , c'mon Scottie it's 9:30am!! LMFAO!

exactly! 9:30am for an insomniac is crack of dawn! I didnt get to sleep till about 5am

Im even breaking out of this funk and have started working out, and im sore as hell, but man it feels good!

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

jeffro503

2/23/2019 9:41 AM

I'll never get tired of seeing that TwoMac video haha.

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

jeffro503

2/23/2019 9:44 AM

ocscottie wrote:

these crack of dawn east coast races suck

jeffro503 wrote:

Crack of dawn?? Haha , c'mon Scottie it's 9:30am!! LMFAO!

ocscottie wrote:

exactly! 9:30am for an insomniac is crack of dawn! I didnt get to sleep till about 5am

Im even breaking out of this funk and have started working out, and im sore as hell, but man it feels good!

That's great Scottie! Being sore let's you know you did a good job on the work out. And just jabbin' on the " crack a dawn " thing. I know you struggle with sleep sometimes.

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

