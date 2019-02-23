Detroit SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Early start today! Triple Crown format as well.
Already dipping into the low 50s in the 250 B Free Practice. We’re in for a lot of laps on this track today, really interested to see how it holds up to three 12 minute and three 15 minute motos, not to mention practice and LCQs.
250 B Free Practice:
Judas looks like Forkner is in a league of his own. Whaddup GD
250 A Free Practice:
brlatm wrote:
Judas looks like Forkner is in a league of his own. Whaddup GD
I can't say I expected him to be fast and hold it together like he has so far this season. And not much my dude, just chillin'.
They took the quad out that Wilson and Forkner were doing during press day.
450 A Free Practice:
Arjan.Meester97 wrote:
I hope covington is going to pick it up, or he will miss another main event
If Covington isn’t the biggest example of the intensity and talent difference between GP’s and American racing I don’t what is. Not a great look for the GP’s.
Forkner quicker than the 450's... This is becoming a common occurrence. We'll see how qualy plays out.
Covington 1:02, something had to be wrong with either the bike or the transponder?
450 B Free Practice:
Webb must be pulling a wagon around
Covington already made it apparent he's just trying to get through SX healthy so he can go for the outdoor title.
Covington. Jesus. That does not look great.
Alright Lunger, Let's Do It
