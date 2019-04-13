Denver SX - Night Show Bench Racing

The broadcast (on NBC Sports Gold) starts in 30 minutes. No snow for the night show!
Race Links
Holey
It's dumping rain at the Arkansas Derby. Stupid live horse race on NBC Sports might go long. I think the Supercross "telecast" is going to get screwed. No I don't want to hear about the NBC Gold, so don't even go there.
Relax...just follow the racing here on Vital...watch the highlights tomorrow. Save yourself a shit ton of frustration.
I'm telling you right now, all riders in the 250 within the top 4 are in a must situation
Modacikle time
Is the race live? According to the schedule on my Sling TV, the race starts in 40 mins (9am local time), but I thought the race was shifted to accommodate the TV schedule?
Yard house had 15 dollar bottomless beer deal and I ensured I exceeded the 15 dollar mark by having 5 with “lunch” heading home to catch a 10 minute nap before the show starts!!!!
Sully wrote:
Is the race live? According to the schedule on my Sling TV, the race starts in 40 mins (9am local time), but I thought the race was shifted to accommodate the TV schedule?
The TV broadcast is delayed by 30 minutes as far as I know. NBC Sports Gold broadcast just started.
Reese95w wrote:
It's dumping rain at the Arkansas Derby. Stupid live horse race on NBC Sports might go long. I think the Supercross "telecast" is going to get screwed. No I don't want to hear about the NBC Gold, so don't even go there.
I can verify what Reese95w says is correct. The horses and jockeys are just standing around.
I think I’ve also figured out where LBZ gets their design ideas from.
Put Lamay in 14th on RM fantasy! Come on Ben!!
Damn the stadium filled out nicely compared to qualifying earlier
No streams yet?
Hope Eli got his shock squared away this week. Don't wanna see another engine failure due to a bad shock.
Let’s do this!
Where is RC's Monster pin on his lapel?
With all the money RC has made in his career he cannot afford a jacket that fits?
Damn that dirt looks sweet.............less than full gates...Gold is working spotless ...so far
"wouldn't say this track is short, they're just going really fast".
Are they going slow usually then?
Marchbanks???
I miss
Marchbanks??
Nichols trying to triple in.
St Ann More wrote:
"wouldn't say this track is short, they're just going really fast".
Are they going slow usually then?
He just says stuff, anything. Doesn’t matter if it makes sense even to him
St Ann More wrote:
"wouldn't say this track is short, they're just going really fast".
Are they going slow usually then?
Beeby wrote:
He just says stuff, anything. Doesn’t matter if it makes sense even to him
“He is in a MUST situation, to do or die”
Even though they have gone to timed heats, LCQ's, and finals, I still wish they would give a running lap total in the margin.
bvm111 wrote:
Yard house had 15 dollar bottomless beer deal and I ensured I exceeded the 15 dollar mark by having 5 with “lunch” heading home to catch a 10 minute nap before the show starts!!!!
Johnny Lock wrote:
How do you tip on something like that? Each one or at the end?
Sorry fat fingered the down vote going for the quote ... 5 beers at yard house after all
We had food and just tipped her out regular 20% on total tab... still managed over 80 bucks which is why we don’t go there very often!
International/supercrosslive viewers. Stream jittery for y'all?