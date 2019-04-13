Forum Main Moto-Related Denver SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Denver SX - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 7414

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

4/13/2019 4:01 PM



The broadcast (on NBC Sports Gold) starts in 30 minutes. No snow for the night show!

plowboy

Posts: 4965

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

4/13/2019 4:03 PM

Holey

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

CivBars

Posts: 2

Joined: 4/13/2019

Location: AZ, USA

4/13/2019 4:04 PM

Reese95w

Posts: 9381

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/13/2019 4:06 PM

It's dumping rain at the Arkansas Derby. Stupid live horse race on NBC Sports might go long. I think the Supercross "telecast" is going to get screwed. No I don't want to hear about the NBC Gold, so don't even go there.

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

dl117

Posts: 1252

Joined: 2/8/2007

Location: Cambridge, MN USA

4/13/2019 4:10 PM

Reese95w wrote:

It's dumping rain at the Arkansas Derby. Stupid live horse race on NBC Sports might go long. I think the Supercross "telecast" is going to get screwed. No I don't want to hear about the NBC Gold, so don't even go there.

Fuck

kcco

plowboy

Posts: 4965

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

4/13/2019 4:14 PM

Reese95w wrote:

It's dumping rain at the Arkansas Derby. Stupid live horse race on NBC Sports might go long. I think the Supercross "telecast" is going to get screwed. No I don't want to hear about the NBC Gold, so don't even go there.

dl117 wrote:

Fuck

Relax...just follow the racing here on Vital...watch the highlights tomorrow. Save yourself a shit ton of frustration.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

FerCzD

Posts: 80

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

4/13/2019 4:18 PM

I'm telling you right now, all riders in the 250 within the top 4 are in a must situation

js451

Posts: 284

Joined: 10/23/2017

Location: AUS

4/13/2019 4:22 PM

Modacikle time

Sully

Posts: 3612

Joined: 8/24/2006

Location: JPN

4/13/2019 4:22 PM

Is the race live? According to the schedule on my Sling TV, the race starts in 40 mins (9am local time), but I thought the race was shifted to accommodate the TV schedule?

bvm111

Posts: 6434

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

4/13/2019 4:29 PM

Yard house had 15 dollar bottomless beer deal and I ensured I exceeded the 15 dollar mark by having 5 with “lunch” heading home to catch a 10 minute nap before the show starts!!!!

Never try to argue with idiots; they will only bring you down to their level.....and being more experienced, they will beat you at their own game!

GD2

Posts: 7414

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

4/13/2019 4:31 PM

Sully wrote:

Is the race live? According to the schedule on my Sling TV, the race starts in 40 mins (9am local time), but I thought the race was shifted to accommodate the TV schedule?

The TV broadcast is delayed by 30 minutes as far as I know. NBC Sports Gold broadcast just started.

Johnny Lock

Posts: 179

Joined: 6/21/2018

Location: League City, TX USA

4/13/2019 4:32 PM

Reese95w wrote:

It's dumping rain at the Arkansas Derby. Stupid live horse race on NBC Sports might go long. I think the Supercross "telecast" is going to get screwed. No I don't want to hear about the NBC Gold, so don't even go there.

I can verify what Reese95w says is correct. The horses and jockeys are just standing around.

I think I’ve also figured out where LBZ gets their design ideas from.

DKON

Posts: 70

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

4/13/2019 4:33 PM

Put Lamay in 14th on RM fantasy! Come on Ben!!

logan_140

Posts: 2907

Joined: 6/9/2014

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

4/13/2019 4:33 PM

Damn the stadium filled out nicely compared to qualifying earlier

Johnny Lock

Posts: 179

Joined: 6/21/2018

Location: League City, TX USA

4/13/2019 4:34 PM

bvm111 wrote:

Yard house had 15 dollar bottomless beer deal and I ensured I exceeded the 15 dollar mark by having 5 with “lunch” heading home to catch a 10 minute nap before the show starts!!!!

How do you tip on something like that? Each one or at the end?

woody woodpecker

Posts: 1234

Joined: 7/28/2008

Location: Newry, GBR

4/13/2019 4:35 PM

No streams yet?

drenmaster

Posts: 684

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

4/13/2019 4:36 PM

Hope Eli got his shock squared away this week. Don't wanna see another engine failure due to a bad shock.

aeffertz

Posts: 2763

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

4/13/2019 4:36 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/13/2019 4:37 PM

Let’s do this!

ocscottie

Posts: 65363

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

4/13/2019 4:36 PM

Where is RC's Monster pin on his lapel?

|

Beeby

Posts: 967

Joined: 9/3/2009

Location: Chicago, IL USA

4/13/2019 4:37 PM

With all the money RC has made in his career he cannot afford a jacket that fits?

bultokid

Posts: 2241

Joined: 8/13/2007

Location: Houston, TX USA

4/13/2019 4:38 PM

Damn that dirt looks sweet.............less than full gates...Gold is working spotless ...so far

St Ann More

Posts: 2492

Joined: 8/21/2011

Location: GBR

4/13/2019 4:39 PM

"wouldn't say this track is short, they're just going really fast".

Are they going slow usually then?

crowe176

Posts: 5276

Joined: 9/8/2006

Location: Spring Lake, MI USA

4/13/2019 4:39 PM

Marchbanks???

I miss

Tarz483

Posts: 4527

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

4/13/2019 4:39 PM

Marchbanks??

aeffertz

Posts: 2763

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

4/13/2019 4:40 PM

Nichols trying to triple in.

Beeby

Posts: 967

Joined: 9/3/2009

Location: Chicago, IL USA

4/13/2019 4:41 PM

St Ann More wrote:

"wouldn't say this track is short, they're just going really fast".

Are they going slow usually then?

He just says stuff, anything. Doesn’t matter if it makes sense even to him

aeffertz

Posts: 2763

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

4/13/2019 4:43 PM

St Ann More wrote:

"wouldn't say this track is short, they're just going really fast".

Are they going slow usually then?

Beeby wrote:

He just says stuff, anything. Doesn’t matter if it makes sense even to him

“He is in a MUST situation, to do or die”

Reese95w

Posts: 9381

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/13/2019 4:43 PM

Even though they have gone to timed heats, LCQ's, and finals, I still wish they would give a running lap total in the margin.

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

bvm111

Posts: 6434

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

4/13/2019 4:43 PM

bvm111 wrote:

Yard house had 15 dollar bottomless beer deal and I ensured I exceeded the 15 dollar mark by having 5 with “lunch” heading home to catch a 10 minute nap before the show starts!!!!

Johnny Lock wrote:

How do you tip on something like that? Each one or at the end?

Sorry fat fingered the down vote going for the quote ... 5 beers at yard house after all

We had food and just tipped her out regular 20% on total tab... still managed over 80 bucks which is why we don’t go there very often!

Never try to argue with idiots; they will only bring you down to their level.....and being more experienced, they will beat you at their own game!

St Ann More

Posts: 2492

Joined: 8/21/2011

Location: GBR

4/13/2019 4:43 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/13/2019 4:44 PM

International/supercrosslive viewers. Stream jittery for y'all?

