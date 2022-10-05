Dean Wilson Pulled a Pipe Out of Where!? - Best Giveaway Video Ever

Edited Date/Time:
As the Aussies would say, Dean Wilson is a legend. His social media posts are usually pretty creative and funny, but I think this one takes the cake...
Edited Date/Time:
As the Aussies would say, Dean Wilson is a legend. His social media posts are usually pretty creative and funny, but I think this one takes the cake...
Classic Deano haha!
Edited Date/Time:
Dunno about the Aussies but as the British would say, legend 👍 Gotta love Deano either way and I'm with you 100% on this one being up there... Actually, that's probably not the best expression after this video.
Richy wrote:
Dunno about the Aussies but as the British would say, legend Gotta love Deano either way and I'm with you 100% on this one ...moreRichy wrote:
Dunno about the Aussies but as the British would say, legend 👍 Gotta love Deano either way and I'm with you 100% on this one being up there... Actually, that's probably not the best expression after this video.
Every Aussie I've ever met use that phrase, haven't met a Brit yet that does. Tell your people to step up.
Richy wrote:
Dunno about the Aussies but as the British would say, legend Gotta love Deano either way and I'm with you 100% on this one ...moreRichy wrote:
Dunno about the Aussies but as the British would say, legend 👍 Gotta love Deano either way and I'm with you 100% on this one being up there... Actually, that's probably not the best expression after this video.
Haha that's crazy, it's almost annoyingly common here 🤣 Ass kissing side note, loving the quality and quantity of videos lately, nice work man 👍
Richy wrote:
Dunno about the Aussies but as the British would say, legend Gotta love Deano either way and I'm with you 100% on this one ...moreRichy wrote:
Dunno about the Aussies but as the British would say, legend 👍 Gotta love Deano either way and I'm with you 100% on this one being up there... Actually, that's probably not the best expression after this video.
You need to get out more then!
I dig the marketing... using his butt injury is brilliant... props...
www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord