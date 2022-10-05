Forum Main Moto-Related Dean Wilson Pulled a Pipe Out of Where!? - Best Giveaway Video Ever

Dean Wilson Pulled a Pipe Out of Where!? - Best Giveaway Video Ever

ML512

ML512

Posts: 12220

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

Posts: 12220

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

5/10/2022 6:43 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/10/2022 6:45 AM

As the Aussies would say, Dean Wilson is a legend. His social media posts are usually pretty creative and funny, but I think this one takes the cake...

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by D E A N O (@deanwilson15)


|

Ramrod

Vital MX member Ramrod 4838 Ramrod https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4838/avatar/c50_deefe0cbbdcff729bcd9ea6cda526730_1531066111.jpg?1531065883 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ramrod,4838/all 04/01/08 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ramrod,4838/setup 160 4179 159

Posts: 4340

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Ontario, CAN

5/10/2022 6:48 AM

Classic Deano haha!

|

Richy

Richy

Posts: 532

Joined: 7/18/2020

Location: UK, GBR

Posts: 532

Joined: 7/18/2020

Location: UK, GBR

5/10/2022 6:49 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/10/2022 6:51 AM

Dunno about the Aussies but as the British would say, legend 👍 Gotta love Deano either way and I'm with you 100% on this one being up there... Actually, that's probably not the best expression after this video.

|

ML512

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 485 72 1959 386 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 609 11611 1 731 120 28

Posts: 12220

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

5/10/2022 6:51 AM

Richy wrote:

Dunno about the Aussies but as the British would say, legend Gotta love Deano either way and I'm with you 100% on this one ...more

...more

Every Aussie I've ever met use that phrase, haven't met a Brit yet that does. Tell your people to step up.

|

Richy

Richy

Posts: 532

Joined: 7/18/2020

Location: UK, GBR

Posts: 532

Joined: 7/18/2020

Location: UK, GBR

5/10/2022 7:06 AM

Richy wrote:

Dunno about the Aussies but as the British would say, legend Gotta love Deano either way and I'm with you 100% on this one ...more

...more
ML512 wrote:

Every Aussie I've ever met use that phrase, haven't met a Brit yet that does. Tell your people to step up.

...more

Haha that's crazy, it's almost annoyingly common here 🤣 Ass kissing side note, loving the quality and quantity of videos lately, nice work man 👍

|

Bruce372

Bruce372

Posts: 5079

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

Posts: 5079

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

5/10/2022 7:11 AM

Richy wrote:

Dunno about the Aussies but as the British would say, legend Gotta love Deano either way and I'm with you 100% on this one ...more

...more
ML512 wrote:

Every Aussie I've ever met use that phrase, haven't met a Brit yet that does. Tell your people to step up.

...more

You need to get out more then! tongue

|

gt80rider

gt80rider

Posts: 5969

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

Posts: 5969

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

5/10/2022 9:54 AM

I dig the marketing... using his butt injury is brilliant... props...

|

Die Antwoord

