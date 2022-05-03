Daytona Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Free practice starts in 30 minutes!
HOLESHIAT
Podium!!
Good morning Motoheads!
Jerry Robin's theme for this race.
Daytoner
Morning Ladies…. Let’s Go Racing
My favorite rider is K.C Carlyle
250 C Free Practice:
DayTomac!
Stamp it....
Brayton said it was his last season before the season started.
Morning Gents....really looking forward to this Daytona track layout. I reckon we are in for a awesome race.
250 B Free Practice:
RJ bringing the heat! now, if only he could keep the rubber side down in the mains...
250 A Free Practice:
Sexton 1:14.231
Webb 1:13.692
Sexton 1:13.413
Webb 1:11.940
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Coop definitely took his shirt off for the first practice. wow
If RJ stays on the bike, he'll keep Jett honest tonight.
Talking about practice.
Good sign though
450 A Free Practice:
Holeshot!!!
.....oh wait...my starts are sort of like Dylan’s
-MAVERICK- wrote:
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Red plates on a PC Kawi just never goes out of style
Webb looked terrible in the whoops, I’m surprised he topped the board. Ferrandis is lookin froggy