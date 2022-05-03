Forum Main Moto-Related Daytona Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Daytona Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing Daytona Supercross 2022
Bench Racing Daytona Supercross 2022
GD2

Posts: 9205

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

Posts: 9205

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/5/2022 8:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/5/2022 8:30 AM

Photo

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

Brownie281

Posts: 101

Joined: 9/13/2015

Location: CAN

Posts: 101

Joined: 9/13/2015

Location: CAN

3/5/2022 8:31 AM

HOLESHIAT

avidchimp

Posts: 3742

Joined: 7/9/2008

Location: Westlake Village, CA USA

Posts: 3742

Joined: 7/9/2008

Location: Westlake Village, CA USA

3/5/2022 8:32 AM

Podium!!

mgifracing

Posts: 1293

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

Posts: 1293

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

3/5/2022 8:39 AM

Good morning Motoheads! cool

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/5/2022 8:40 AM

Jerry Robin's theme for this race.

Photo

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/5/2022 8:42 AM

Photo
Photo
plowboy

Posts: 6818

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

Posts: 6818

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

3/5/2022 9:00 AM

Daytonerw00t

FeetUp

Posts: 308

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: Santa Maria, CA USA

Posts: 308

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: Santa Maria, CA USA

3/5/2022 9:04 AM

Morning Ladies…. Let’s Go Racing

406 twindad

Posts: 26

Joined: 6/5/2021

Location: Belgrade, MT USA

Posts: 26

Joined: 6/5/2021

Location: Belgrade, MT USA

3/5/2022 9:07 AM

. Is this old news? I haven't heard anything about it yet.
GD2

Posts: 9205

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

Posts: 9205

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/5/2022 9:14 AM

250 C Free Practice:
Photo

Magoofan

Posts: 287

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Borrego Springs, CA USA

Posts: 287

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Borrego Springs, CA USA

3/5/2022 9:14 AM

DayTomac!

Stamp it....

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/5/2022 9:18 AM

406 twindad wrote:
. Is this old news? I haven't heard anything about it yet.
...more

Brayton said it was his last season before the season started.

Boomslang

Posts: 4026

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

Posts: 4026

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

3/5/2022 9:23 AM

Morning Gents....really looking forward to this Daytona track layout. I reckon we are in for a awesome race.

GD2

Posts: 9205

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

Posts: 9205

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/5/2022 9:29 AM

250 B Free Practice:
Photo

Sully22

Posts: 2053

Joined: 9/9/2009

Location: NV, USA

Posts: 2053

Joined: 9/9/2009

Location: NV, USA

3/5/2022 9:44 AM

RJ bringing the heat! now, if only he could keep the rubber side down in the mains...

GD2

Posts: 9205

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

Posts: 9205

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/5/2022 9:44 AM

250 A Free Practice:
Photo

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/5/2022 9:52 AM

Sexton 1:14.231

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/5/2022 9:53 AM

Webb 1:13.692

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/5/2022 9:54 AM

Sexton 1:13.413

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/5/2022 9:56 AM

Webb 1:11.940

mgifracing

Posts: 1293

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

Posts: 1293

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

3/5/2022 9:57 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Webb 1:11.940

...more

Coop definitely took his shirt off for the first practice. wow

Press516

Posts: 1813

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

Posts: 1813

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

3/5/2022 9:58 AM

If RJ stays on the bike, he'll keep Jett honest tonight.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/5/2022 9:58 AM

Photo
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/5/2022 10:00 AM

mgifracing wrote:

Coop definitely took his shirt off for the first practice. wow

...more

Talking about practice. grin

mgifracing

Posts: 1293

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

Posts: 1293

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

3/5/2022 10:02 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Talking about practice. grin

...more

Good sign though cool

GD2

Posts: 9205

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

Posts: 9205

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/5/2022 10:03 AM

450 A Free Practice:
Photo

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

Posts: 32054

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/5/2022 10:08 AM

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Shred

Posts: 165

Joined: 10/21/2021

Location: Brighton, CO USA

Posts: 165

Joined: 10/21/2021

Location: Brighton, CO USA

3/5/2022 10:08 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/5/2022 10:19 AM

Holeshot!!!





.....oh wait...my starts are sort of like Dylan’s

lisenbyjacob

Posts: 97

Joined: 5/7/2017

Location: Sun Prairie, WI USA

Posts: 97

Joined: 5/7/2017

Location: Sun Prairie, WI USA

3/5/2022 10:09 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote: Photo
Photo
...more

Red plates on a PC Kawi just never goes out of style

B00tySweat33

Posts: 110

Joined: 10/17/2018

Location: Gainesville, FL USA

Posts: 110

Joined: 10/17/2018

Location: Gainesville, FL USA

3/5/2022 10:11 AM

Webb looked terrible in the whoops, I’m surprised he topped the board. Ferrandis is lookin froggy

