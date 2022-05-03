Forum Main Moto-Related Daytona Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Daytona Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Bench Racing Daytona Supercross 2022
GD2

Posts: 9213

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/5/2022 4:00 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/5/2022 4:00 PM

Photo

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

ProKawi24

Posts: 1046

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

3/5/2022 4:00 PM

Holeshot!

Markturbo

Posts: 575

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

3/5/2022 4:12 PM

YESSSSSSSS!

Magoofan

Posts: 298

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Borrego Springs, CA USA

3/5/2022 4:20 PM

Hoping for an all new winner tonight in the 450 class....

Boomslang

Posts: 4037

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

3/5/2022 4:23 PM

Evening Gents....this is gonna be a good one..

nickp

Posts: 106

Joined: 12/14/2018

Location: Washington, DC USA

3/5/2022 4:23 PM

it's about to go down

ProKawi24

Posts: 1046

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

3/5/2022 4:25 PM

Mcadoo didn't look great in timed qualifying....hoping he can put it together and keep this east coast somewhat interesting.

Boomslang

Posts: 4037

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

3/5/2022 4:26 PM

I hope Mookie gets his first wim here...the place will implode..

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32117

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/5/2022 4:27 PM

What's the word of the night going to be? Sand?

Coggl

Posts: 21

Joined: 2/26/2022

Location: AUS

3/5/2022 4:29 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

What's the word of the night going to be? Sand?

...more

"3 different types of dirt will be keeping these riders on their toes isn't that right Ricky"
"3 TYPES OF DIRT"
"3 TYPES OF DIRT"

Stewyeww

Posts: 62

Joined: 2/6/2021

Location: AUS

3/5/2022 4:30 PM

Do long legs help with sand?

Bill_Carroll

Posts: 2848

Joined: 9/15/2010

Location: Falcon, CO USA

3/5/2022 4:32 PM

Magoofan wrote:

Hoping for an all new winner tonight in the 450 class....

...more

Dylan Ferrandis Night?

Coggl

Posts: 21

Joined: 2/26/2022

Location: AUS

3/5/2022 4:33 PM

Glad they have Leigh Diffey this week instead of Todd

Bill_Carroll

Posts: 2848

Joined: 9/15/2010

Location: Falcon, CO USA

3/5/2022 4:34 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

What's the word of the night going to be? Sand?

...more

Doesn't matter the soil for Tomac, that dude rips in all type conditions

Markturbo

Posts: 575

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

3/5/2022 4:34 PM

Pizza, beer and Daytona SX...life is good for the moment.

brettmx

Posts: 128

Joined: 12/7/2017

Location: San Luis Obispo, CA USA

3/5/2022 4:34 PM

Oh no. Not the Diff dork. There has to be a auto race somewhere he could go to. Gawd he sucks. His voice is grating just like Will. Please make it stop. Mute button.

Coggl

Posts: 21

Joined: 2/26/2022

Location: AUS

3/5/2022 4:35 PM

brettmx wrote:

Oh no. Not the Diff dork. There has to be a auto race somewhere he could go to. Gawd he sucks. His voice is grating just like

...more

He is far better than Todd. I don't understand the hate he gets

brettmx

Posts: 128

Joined: 12/7/2017

Location: San Luis Obispo, CA USA

3/5/2022 4:35 PM

Coggl wrote:

Glad they have Leigh Diffey this week instead of Todd

...more

Oh gawd. I'd take Todd Harris any day over the Diff Dork.

Markturbo

Posts: 575

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

3/5/2022 4:35 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

What's the word of the night going to be? Sand?

...more

Sand, Long Legs, and Clutch Move

Nighttrain

Posts: 1869

Joined: 12/5/2011

Location: Charleston, SC USA

3/5/2022 4:37 PM

Love this SX venue.

Markturbo

Posts: 575

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

3/5/2022 4:37 PM

Boomslang wrote:

Evening Gents....this is gonna be a good one..

...more

Evening, and yes it is!

Bill_Carroll

Posts: 2848

Joined: 9/15/2010

Location: Falcon, CO USA

3/5/2022 4:38 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

What's the word of the night going to be? Sand?

...more
Markturbo wrote:

Sand, Long Legs, and Clutch Move

...more

Clutch...OH shit I forgot about Kawis Clutch issues before I made my picks

Hcallz5

Posts: 1832

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

3/5/2022 4:40 PM

What a case by RJ. That dude is dangerous

D.K.O.N.

Posts: 237

Joined: 4/30/2021

Location: San Diego, CA USA

3/5/2022 4:40 PM

Not gonna lie, this seems less like a Tomac Daytona than previous years. Way tighter.

aeffertz

Posts: 6480

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

3/5/2022 4:41 PM

Been riding a nice 101F temp that past couple of days. Highlight of the week for sure.

"INSIDE OUTSIDE" is going to be the quote of the night.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32117

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/5/2022 4:42 PM

Liiiiitle bit.

mx_phreek

Posts: 1590

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

3/5/2022 4:43 PM

Is it just me or have they tamed the track down since practice. Lot of sections pretty flat compared to practice. And I don't mean smooth, the transitions.

Boomslang

Posts: 4037

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

3/5/2022 4:43 PM

This track is f##king awesome...

Boomslang

Posts: 4037

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

3/5/2022 4:44 PM

Id love to see a East/West at Daytona.

tuttle425

Posts: 801

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

3/5/2022 4:44 PM

Ricky designed a good track

