Daytona Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

25 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Can anyone hook the Aussies up with a stream? Fuxtel never show Daytona
Edit: You can be my wingman anytime!
why am I reading this? ..... Oh christ, now I'm posting...... shiiiiiiiit!!
Is it raining there?
I got Roczen for the win. I don't think he's won Daytona in his career.
Will sexton send the wall during the night show?
Motodave15 wrote:
Is it sextable??
You mean Sexstewable?
YES!
FerCzD wrote:
Will sexton send the wall during the night show?
Motodave15 wrote:
Is it sextable??
SHOWTIME!
This is as good of a Saturday evening that I've seen in a long time.
The American
BIG 10 wrestling
Supercross
So cool that RC still rocks Fonseca's signature on his jersey.
nickp wrote:
This is as good of a Saturday evening that I've seen in a long time.
The American
BIG 10 wrestling
Supercross
there is also a HUGE UFC card on tonight, 3 titles on the line.
RC has been crushing it in 21.. Stoked he's still contributing to the sport.
No kawi logos for RC
I understood everything Will just said. I'm just saying.
Pierce brown is 27 apparently
Good start for Cody Schock.
Has it started yet?
Shit, they groomed the sand section!
Hell yeah!! He has his hands full though, Jan Blackovich aint no joke.
plowboy wrote:
Has it started yet?
Yes
Damn this track is sweet!
Nice pass by Crown.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."