Daytona Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Daytona Supercross - Night Show

GD2

Posts: 8776

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/6/2021 3:34 PM

25 minutes until the broadcast starts!

|

Reese95w

Posts: 11637

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/6/2021 3:34 PM

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

jemcee

Posts: 8922

Joined: 8/11/2008

Location: AUS

3/6/2021 3:36 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/6/2021 3:38 PM

Can anyone hook the Aussies up with a stream? Fuxtel never show Daytona

Edit: You can be my wingman anytime!

|

why am I reading this? ..... Oh christ, now I'm posting...... shiiiiiiiit!!

oilman400

Posts: 549

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Winters, CA USA

3/6/2021 3:37 PM

Is it raining there?

|

1911

Posts: 1663

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: shakedown street, NV USA

3/6/2021 3:37 PM

Reese95w wrote: Photo

Obvious case of gate jumping. Lol, I have never seen that picture, what a start

|

Suicidal_Tendencies

Posts: 730

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Addison, TX USA

3/6/2021 3:49 PM

I got Roczen for the win. I don't think he's won Daytona in his career.

|

DonM

Posts: 3518

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

3/6/2021 3:49 PM

oilman400 wrote:

Is it raining there?

Nope no rain

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25474

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/6/2021 3:50 PM

oilman400 wrote:

Is it raining there?

No.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

FerCzD

Posts: 768

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

3/6/2021 3:51 PM

Will sexton send the wall during the night show?

|

Motodave15

Posts: 3234

Joined: 8/7/2010

Location: Temple City, CA USA

3/6/2021 3:55 PM

FerCzD wrote:

Will sexton send the wall during the night show?

Is it sextable??

|

"Life is Too Short To Last Long"

FerCzD

Posts: 768

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

3/6/2021 3:58 PM

Motodave15 wrote:

Is it sextable??

You mean Sexstewable?

|

ocscottie

Posts: 66097

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/6/2021 3:58 PM

FerCzD wrote:

Will sexton send the wall during the night show?

Motodave15 wrote:

Is it sextable??

YES!
|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Reese95w

Posts: 11637

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/6/2021 3:59 PM

Photo
|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

ocscottie

Posts: 66097

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/6/2021 4:00 PM

SHOWTIME!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

nickp

Posts: 67

Joined: 12/14/2018

Location: Washington, DC USA

3/6/2021 4:00 PM

This is as good of a Saturday evening that I've seen in a long time.
The American
BIG 10 wrestling
Supercross

|

bowl

Posts: 156

Joined: 12/31/2012

Location: AUS

3/6/2021 4:01 PM

jemcee wrote:

Can anyone hook the Aussies up with a stream? Fuxtel never show Daytona

Edit: You can be my wingman anytime!

Previous I watched it I've on facebook.
Need to search around.
Hopefully somebody puts dayton on today

|

ocscottie

Posts: 66097

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/6/2021 4:02 PM

So cool that RC still rocks Fonseca's signature on his jersey.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ocscottie

Posts: 66097

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/6/2021 4:04 PM

nickp wrote:

This is as good of a Saturday evening that I've seen in a long time.
The American
BIG 10 wrestling
Supercross

there is also a HUGE UFC card on tonight, 3 titles on the line.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

crowe660

Posts: 590

Joined: 8/15/2020

Location: USA

3/6/2021 4:04 PM

RC has been crushing it in 21.. Stoked he's still contributing to the sport.

|

Sprew

Posts: 268

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

3/6/2021 4:05 PM

No kawi logos for RC

|

Reese95w

Posts: 11637

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/6/2021 4:05 PM

I understood everything Will just said. I'm just saying.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

crowe660

Posts: 590

Joined: 8/15/2020

Location: USA

3/6/2021 4:05 PM

nickp wrote:

This is as good of a Saturday evening that I've seen in a long time.
The American
BIG 10 wrestling
Supercross

ocscottie wrote:

there is also a HUGE UFC card on tonight, 3 titles on the line.

Oh shit!, Totally slipped my mind. STYLEBENDER!!!

|

smoothwakey

Posts: 501

Joined: 6/27/2011

Location: AUS

3/6/2021 4:07 PM

Pierce brown is 27 apparently

|

ocscottie

Posts: 66097

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/6/2021 4:07 PM

Good start for Cody Schock.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

plowboy

Posts: 6304

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

3/6/2021 4:08 PM

Has it started yet?

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Reese95w

Posts: 11637

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/6/2021 4:08 PM

Shit, they groomed the sand section!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

ocscottie

Posts: 66097

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/6/2021 4:08 PM

nickp wrote:

This is as good of a Saturday evening that I've seen in a long time.
The American
BIG 10 wrestling
Supercross

ocscottie wrote:

there is also a HUGE UFC card on tonight, 3 titles on the line.

crowe660 wrote:

Oh shit!, Totally slipped my mind. STYLEBENDER!!!

Hell yeah!! He has his hands full though, Jan Blackovich aint no joke.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ocscottie

Posts: 66097

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/6/2021 4:09 PM

plowboy wrote:

Has it started yet?

Yes

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

austin_bo

Posts: 227

Joined: 12/1/2018

Location: Medford, NJ USA

3/6/2021 4:09 PM

Damn this track is sweet!

|

Two wheels, tacos, and tubes

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25474

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/6/2021 4:09

Nice pass by Crown.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

The Latest