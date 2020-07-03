Daytona Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 45 minutes.
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot Bitches!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Tonight Webb takes command of the championship. Stamp it.
Lol they don’t realize they’re on air 😂😂😂
Edited Date/Time:
Another good start for me. Not as many to pass tonight. Another spot & I will have my first podium
"I'll beat yer ass. Nine times outa ten. Every time" Ronnie Mac
I'll be on the lookout for a stream tonight.. It's broadcast on ESPN in Aus and for some reason ESPN never shows Daytona
why am I reading this? ..... Oh christ, now I'm posting...... shiiiiiiiit!!
I'm in for Coop. The head says ET3, the heart goes with the Webb-wagon. He is in a must win to get back in the real hunt.
That is motivation enough with his starts to have a good night.
Geico for the Win
Daemon? 🙏
stream for those that need it.
Yes, it's legit and not spam.
http://123tvnow.com/watch/nbc-sports-network-nbcsn/
(bookmark it)
Heart can not fight with reason on this one : I have to go with ET3 !
He's a race back and almost tied with Barcia – so unless all three of them have a season end injury I think you might be a little off base.
Cheers, Crush
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nah....according to a few "in the knows", it was all an act...
Welcome to CRC Friday Night racing at Indian Dunes!
When does it start guys ?
7:30 ET. “this year”?😂😂😜
Green Monster gonna feed tonight.
JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Dirt biking from 11 to late 50’s, loves wood riding on the old 525.
Edited Date/Time:
Damn Ralph and RC really sucked tonight ...
HOLESHOT BITCHES ! ! 👍😂
brimx153 wrote:
When does it start guys ?
9 min from now
-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook
He dislocated 2 ribs during the race. That’s why he missed the post race. Had to get them back in place
8
Alex, 2, 3, or 5?
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Daylight Savings Time tonight as well ...
Still pissed at the shenanigans from RDL where they waited for the A Qualifiers to show a bunch of pre-recorded crap. I can already hear Ralph going on and on about the Tomac, Barcia, Baggett drama from last week.
Fingers crossed someone in here posts a stream again 🤞 You know u are and your a damn life saver