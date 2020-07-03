Forum Main Moto-Related Daytona Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Daytona Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 175 13 671 264 703 7562 101 6

Posts: 8266

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/7/2020 3:45 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/7/2020 3:45 PM



The broadcast starts in 45 minutes.

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 156 9703 19 1

Posts: 9861

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/7/2020 3:48 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/7/2020 3:50 PM

Holeshot Bitches!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 2 28 359

Posts: 388

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

3/7/2020 3:51 PM

Tonight Webb takes command of the championship. Stamp it.

|

logan_140

Vital MX member logan_140 43436 logan_140 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43436/avatar/c50_IMG_0621_1485457441.jpg?1485456753 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/logan-140,43436/all 06/09/14 2 431 2804

Posts: 3236

Joined: 6/9/2014

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

3/7/2020 3:53 PM

Lol they don’t realize they’re on air 😂😂😂

|

Indian_Dunes_4ever

Vital MX member Indian_Dunes_4ever 70543 Indian_Dunes_4ever https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70543/avatar/c50_page06_1554156083.jpg?1554155603 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Indian-Dunes-4ever,70543/all 04/01/19 419 23

Posts: 419

Joined: 4/1/2019

Location: El Cajon, CA USA

3/7/2020 3:55 PM

FerCzD wrote:

Tonight Webb takes command of the championship. Stamp it.

Only if Barcia takes out Eli, Ken and himself....

I'm hoping for a Kenny win. A Coop win would be awesome too.

|

Welcome to CRC Friday Night racing at Indian Dunes!

berniepiet

Vital MX member berniepiet 18333 berniepiet https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18333/avatar/c50_IMG_2227_1493591788.jpg?1493591322 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/berniepiet,18333/all 12/23/09 11 8 54 407 1 7

Posts: 462

Joined: 12/23/2009

Location: Atlanta, GA USA

3/7/2020 3:56 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/7/2020 3:57 PM

Another good start for me. Not as many to pass tonight. Another spot & I will have my first podium

|

"I'll beat yer ass. Nine times outa ten. Every time" Ronnie Mac

jemcee

Vital MX member jemcee 11576 jemcee https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11576/avatar/c50_5_12_1491456355.jpg?1491455813 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jemcee,11576/all 08/11/08 5 1 37 8076 244

Posts: 8121

Joined: 8/11/2008

Location: AUS

3/7/2020 3:57 PM

I'll be on the lookout for a stream tonight.. It's broadcast on ESPN in Aus and for some reason ESPN never shows Daytona

|

why am I reading this? ..... Oh christ, now I'm posting...... shiiiiiiiit!!

AHRMA361

Vital MX member AHRMA361 3907 AHRMA361 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/3907/avatar/c50_94287430_1260741338.jpg?1294181714 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/AHRMA361,3907/all 04/01/08 4 63 2122 50

Posts: 2185

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

3/7/2020 3:57 PM

I'm in for Coop. The head says ET3, the heart goes with the Webb-wagon. He is in a must win to get back in the real hunt.

That is motivation enough with his starts to have a good night.

|

Tarz483

Vital MX member Tarz483 14304 Tarz483 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14304/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1453403633145_1453404494.jpg?1453403713 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/all 02/25/09 16 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/setup 409 5056 14

Posts: 5466

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

3/7/2020 3:57 PM

Geico for the Win

|

Helda3

Vital MX member Helda3 79509 Helda3 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Helda3,79509/all 02/20/20 18

Posts: 19

Joined: 2/20/2020

Location: AUS

3/7/2020 3:58 PM

Daemon? 🙏

|

Aus_Rider_22

Vital MX member Aus_Rider_22 17438 Aus_Rider_22 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17438/avatar/c50_96659330_1279290159.jpg?1294193486 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Aus-Rider-22,17438/all 10/16/09 2 13 390

Posts: 403

Joined: 10/16/2009

Location: AUS

3/7/2020 4:01 PM

jemcee wrote:

I'll be on the lookout for a stream tonight.. It's broadcast on ESPN in Aus and for some reason ESPN never shows Daytona

In the same boat mate, should be something up by the time racing starts.

|

TxGuy

Vital MX member TxGuy 79296 TxGuy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/79296/avatar/c50_8526668_1582139222.jpg?1582138369 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TxGuy,79296/all 02/12/20 2 36

Posts: 38

Joined: 2/12/2020

Location: San Antonio, TX USA

3/7/2020 4:03 PM

stream for those that need it.
Yes, it's legit and not spam.

http://123tvnow.com/watch/nbc-sports-network-nbcsn/
(bookmark it)

|

CivBars

Vital MX member CivBars 70756 CivBars https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70756/avatar/c50_apump_1568233279.jpg?1568232573 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CivBars,70756/all 04/13/19 49 915 23

Posts: 967

Joined: 4/13/2019

Location: AZ, USA

3/7/2020 4:04 PM

FerCzD wrote:

Tonight Webb takes command of the championship. Stamp it.

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 156 9703 19 1

Posts: 9861

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/7/2020 4:05 PM

FerCzD wrote:

Tonight Webb takes command of the championship. Stamp it.

I wonder how much less pain Webb is in this week. During that podium interview last week you could tell he was really hurting.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

@J3Photo_sport

Vital MX member @J3Photo_sport 73395 @J3Photo_sport https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/73395/avatar/c50_303781_1531_tom_1562871217.jpg?1562870922 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/J3Photo-sport,73395/all 07/11/19 2 25 1

Posts: 27

Joined: 7/11/2019

Location: Old Greenwich, CT USA

3/7/2020 4:07 PM

Heart can not fight with reason on this one : I have to go with ET3 !

|

Crush

Vital MX member Crush 15018 Crush https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15018/avatar/c50_s1600_tumblr_muriyfRnsX1r46py4o1_1280_1381979943_1413511971.jpg?1413511075 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Crush,15018/all 04/26/09 19 43 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Crush,15018/setup 577 17978 294 1

Posts: 18556

Joined: 4/26/2009

Location: Sydney, AUS

3/7/2020 4:11 PM

FerCzD wrote:

Tonight Webb takes command of the championship. Stamp it.

He's a race back and almost tied with Barcia – so unless all three of them have a season end injury I think you might be a little off base.

|

Cheers, Crush
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Indian_Dunes_4ever

Vital MX member Indian_Dunes_4ever 70543 Indian_Dunes_4ever https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70543/avatar/c50_page06_1554156083.jpg?1554155603 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Indian-Dunes-4ever,70543/all 04/01/19 419 23

Posts: 419

Joined: 4/1/2019

Location: El Cajon, CA USA

3/7/2020 4:11 PM

FerCzD wrote:

Tonight Webb takes command of the championship. Stamp it.

Reese95w wrote:

I wonder how much less pain Webb is in this week. During that podium interview last week you could tell he was really hurting.

Nah....according to a few "in the knows", it was all an act...

|

Welcome to CRC Friday Night racing at Indian Dunes!

brimx153

Vital MX member brimx153 33807 brimx153 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33807/avatar/c50_019.jpg?1336077945 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/brimx153,33807/all 05/03/12 1 62 2687 83

Posts: 2749

Joined: 5/3/2012

Location: IRL

3/7/2020 4:15 PM

When does it start guys ?

|

Drtbykr

Vital MX member Drtbykr 881 Drtbykr https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/881/avatar/c50_F6711B13_0F46_4204_9C86_65FCFC4FF235_1558207821.jpg?1558206934 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Drtbykr,881/all 10/29/06 111 1746 11 1

Posts: 1857

Joined: 10/29/2006

Location: Fredericton, CAN

3/7/2020 4:17 PM

7:30 ET. “this year”?😂😂😜

Green Monster gonna feed tonight.

|

JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Dirt biking from 11 to late 50’s, loves wood riding on the old 525.

KMC440

Vital MX member KMC440 4785 KMC440 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4785/avatar/c50_627412278_1212695120.jpg?1294182034 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KMC440,4785/all 04/01/08 6 1 217 6312 118 1

Posts: 6529

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

3/7/2020 4:18 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/7/2020 4:19 PM

Damn Ralph and RC really sucked tonight ...

HOLESHOT BITCHES ! ! 👍😂

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 38 12 329 20098 92

Posts: 20436

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/7/2020 4:20 PM

brimx153 wrote:

When does it start guys ?

10 minutes.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 206 199 2781 1823 63326 1 837 59

Posts: 65152

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/7/2020 4:21 PM

brimx153 wrote:

When does it start guys ?

9 min from now

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

logan_140

Vital MX member logan_140 43436 logan_140 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43436/avatar/c50_IMG_0621_1485457441.jpg?1485456753 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/logan-140,43436/all 06/09/14 2 431 2804

Posts: 3236

Joined: 6/9/2014

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

3/7/2020 4:22 PM

FerCzD wrote:

Tonight Webb takes command of the championship. Stamp it.

Reese95w wrote:

I wonder how much less pain Webb is in this week. During that podium interview last week you could tell he was really hurting.

He dislocated 2 ribs during the race. That’s why he missed the post race. Had to get them back in place

|

KMC440

Vital MX member KMC440 4785 KMC440 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4785/avatar/c50_627412278_1212695120.jpg?1294182034 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KMC440,4785/all 04/01/08 6 1 217 6312 118 1

Posts: 6529

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

3/7/2020 4:22 PM

8

|

hillbilly

Vital MX member hillbilly 373 hillbilly https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/373/avatar/c50_image_1419194028.jpg?1419193695 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hillbilly,373/all 08/16/06 14 647 7937 3

Posts: 8584

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Afton, TN USA

3/7/2020 4:22 PM

KMC440 wrote:

Damn Ralph and RC really sucked tonight ...

HOLESHOT BITCHES ! ! 👍😂

I get it,

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 38 12 329 20098 92

Posts: 20436

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/7/2020 4:22 PM

Alex, 2, 3, or 5?

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 156 9703 19 1

Posts: 9861

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/7/2020 4:23 PM

FerCzD wrote:

Tonight Webb takes command of the championship. Stamp it.


|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

KMC440

Vital MX member KMC440 4785 KMC440 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4785/avatar/c50_627412278_1212695120.jpg?1294182034 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KMC440,4785/all 04/01/08 6 1 217 6312 118 1

Posts: 6529

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

3/7/2020 4:23 PM

Daylight Savings Time tonight as well ...

|

KYFHO699

Vital MX member KYFHO699 25356 KYFHO699 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25356/avatar/c50_DC7F0149_9E9E_4442_820E_29A6C0AAD11A_1552773959.jpg?1552773555 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KYFHO699,25356/all 01/15/11 1 3 270 3

Posts: 275

Joined: 1/15/2011

Location: MT, USA

3/7/2020 4:24 PM

Still pissed at the shenanigans from RDL where they waited for the A Qualifiers to show a bunch of pre-recorded crap. I can already hear Ralph going on and on about the Tomac, Barcia, Baggett drama from last week.

|

braaap707

Vital MX member braaap707 49714 braaap707 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/49714/avatar/c50_37418528_1332578980219558_8616801583826468864_o_1539359959.jpg?1539359660 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/braaap707,49714/all 11/29/15 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/braaap707,49714/setup 26 250 9

Posts: 276

Joined: 11/29/2015

Location: Charlton City, MA USA

3/7/2020 4:24 PM

Fingers crossed someone in here posts a stream again 🤞 You know u are and your a damn life saver

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Daytona Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

The Latest