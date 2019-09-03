Daytona SX - Night Show Bench Racing

30 minutes until the broadcast starts.
Holeshot.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Sup G! This is a big one...
-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Ready for this one!
Not much Scottie! Just the usual. Not the best Daytona layout ever but still hoping for some good racing.
Hoi Ezza! (Or anyone else) Wanna slide a link into my DMs?
Fucken dumb ESPN hates Daytona
why am I reading this? ..... Oh christ, now I'm posting...... shiiiiiiiit!!
I feel like this one is gonna Be exciting, also im curious to see if Plessinger does good of it gets real rough and if Zack can run up front with the Boys
I'll take that link too please!!
Dude you are fighting in the UFC right now LOL
Play station vue gets nbcsn. For people with out cable or what ever
Holy shit!
Why is nbcsports now asking me to verify my TV provider? The switch from gold app over to nbcsports is now causing those without cable TV to be SOL???? This sucks
NVM, open gold app and select "download later" and you'll be fine.
There are two options when you’re on the home page, find the one that says “gold” in the top left. For some reason this option is not available from the SX tab 🤷🏼♂️
You don't need to do that. Look for gold in the header once you're in NBC sports. Select gold and then access the race link.
Dead last start cuz I was poundin a Shaffers and talking to a girl I have zero chance with
Gold app user... I’m on NBCsports website on laptop and clicked on the NBCsports gold on the header on the desktop website. I signed in. It Says coverage will begin shortly.
How do gold app users watch Daytona?
Brand new here but ready for tonight! Love to see ET3 get back in it or Kenny put it together! Either way, cheers to some great racing!!
Check your mail box !
Same Problem, something every week
Shafted by Foxtel again. Any links please.
Just wait for it to start.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Dude it thought it started already? Lmao duck
I Got it to work, just had to relog in with provider
Guys, check your email box, you should have a link
That photo of the whoops from earlier makes you wonder how badly the track is going to degrade. The ruts might be crazy.