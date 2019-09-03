Forum Main Moto-Related Daytona SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Daytona SX - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

GD2

Posts: 7258

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/9/2019 4:00 PM



30 minutes until the broadcast starts.

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 13971

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

3/9/2019 4:01 PM

Holeshot.

ocscottie

ocscottie

Posts: 64988

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

3/9/2019 4:02 PM

Sup G! This is a big one...

wrvaughn7

wrvaughn7

Posts: 24

Joined: 6/28/2018

Location: Russellville, TN USA

3/9/2019 4:02 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/9/2019 4:10 PM

Ready for this one!

GD2

GD2

Posts: 7258

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/9/2019 4:04 PM

ocscottie wrote:

Sup G! This is a big one...

Not much Scottie! Just the usual. Not the best Daytona layout ever but still hoping for some good racing.

jemcee

jemcee

Posts: 6976

Joined: 8/11/2008

Location: AUS

3/9/2019 4:05 PM

Hoi Ezza! (Or anyone else) Wanna slide a link into my DMs?
Fucken dumb ESPN hates Daytona

Tarz483

Vital MX member Tarz483 14304 Tarz483 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14304/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1453403633145_1453404494.jpg?1453403713 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/all 02/25/09 13 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/setup 335 3779 12

Posts: 4114

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

3/9/2019 4:06 PM

I feel like this one is gonna Be exciting, also im curious to see if Plessinger does good of it gets real rough and if Zack can run up front with the Boys

RTDRacing

RTDRacing

Posts: 43

Joined: 8/14/2018

Location: CAN

3/9/2019 4:06 PM

I'll take that link too please!!

ocscottie

ocscottie

Posts: 64988

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

3/9/2019 4:06 PM

Dude you are fighting in the UFC right now LOL



temporarily_locked

temporarily_locked

Posts: 299

Joined: 7/23/2015

Location: Encinitas, CA USA

3/9/2019 4:06 PM

Play station vue gets nbcsn. For people with out cable or what ever

GD2

GD2

Posts: 7258

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/9/2019 4:07 PM

ocscottie wrote:

Dude you are fighting in the UFC right now LOL



Holy shit!

theycallmeebryan

Vital MX member theycallmeebryan 24334 theycallmeebryan https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/24334/avatar/c50_IMG_3261_edit_small_1540413603.jpg?1540413560 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/theycallmeebryan,24334/all 12/14/10 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/theycallmeebryan,24334/setup 109 1060 103

Posts: 1173

Joined: 12/14/2010

Location: San Diego, CA USA

3/9/2019 4:11 PM

Why is nbcsports now asking me to verify my TV provider? The switch from gold app over to nbcsports is now causing those without cable TV to be SOL???? This sucks

theycallmeebryan

theycallmeebryan

Posts: 1173

Joined: 12/14/2010

Location: San Diego, CA USA

3/9/2019 4:13 PM

NVM, open gold app and select "download later" and you'll be fine.

Question

Question

Posts: 1787

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

3/9/2019 4:14 PM


Guys, I am mid pack, move out !!!
Lloydcarter

Lloydcarter

Posts: 20

Joined: 1/23/2019

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/9/2019 4:14 PM

theycallmeebryan wrote:

Why is nbcsports now asking me to verify my TV provider? The switch from gold app over to nbcsports is now causing those without cable TV to be SOL???? This sucks

There are two options when you’re on the home page, find the one that says “gold” in the top left. For some reason this option is not available from the SX tab 🤷🏼‍♂️

motomike137

motomike137

Posts: 3662

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

3/9/2019 4:15 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/9/2019 4:16 PM

theycallmeebryan wrote:

Why is nbcsports now asking me to verify my TV provider? The switch from gold app over to nbcsports is now causing those without cable TV to be SOL???? This sucks

You don't need to do that. Look for gold in the header once you're in NBC sports. Select gold and then access the race link.

str8line

str8line

Posts: 108

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

3/9/2019 4:15 PM


Marvin wants to show he can be as fast as Cooper on the same bike. Tonight is his night. Then again Cooper is on a tear. And Ken was fast in qualy. And Eli was pretty fast too... gonna be a big battle out there.
theprizefighter

theprizefighter

Posts: 308

Joined: 10/7/2017

Location: GBR

3/9/2019 4:17 PM

str8line wrote:
Marvin wants to show he can be as fast as Cooper on the same bike. Tonight is his night. Then again Cooper is on a tear. And Ken was fast in qualy. And Eli was pretty fast too... gonna be a big battle out there.

I got MM25 as my fantasy pick winner.

MrKnowNothing

MrKnowNothing

Posts: 305

Joined: 5/19/2018

Location: La Plata, MD USA

3/9/2019 4:19 PM

Dead last start cuz I was poundin a Shaffers and talking to a girl I have zero chance with

Sandwarrior752

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 3868

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

3/9/2019 4:22 PM

I'd love a link in pm if possible! Thanks

MotoMo165

MotoMo165

Posts: 1213

Joined: 4/3/2014

Location: TX, USA

3/9/2019 4:27 PM

Gold app user... I’m on NBCsports website on laptop and clicked on the NBCsports gold on the header on the desktop website. I signed in. It Says coverage will begin shortly.
How do gold app users watch Daytona?

Kmiller125

Kmiller125

Posts: 8

Joined: 3/9/2019

Location: Kemah, TX USA

3/9/2019 4:27 PM

Brand new here but ready for tonight! Love to see ET3 get back in it or Kenny put it together! Either way, cheers to some great racing!!

Question

Question

Posts: 1787

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

3/9/2019 4:28 PM

Sandwarrior752 wrote:

I'd love a link in pm if possible! Thanks

Check your mail box !

Tarz483

Tarz483

Posts: 4114

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

3/9/2019 4:29 PM

theycallmeebryan wrote:

Why is nbcsports now asking me to verify my TV provider? The switch from gold app over to nbcsports is now causing those without cable TV to be SOL???? This sucks

Same Problem, something every week

jock

jock

Posts: 1405

Joined: 9/25/2006

Location: Toowoomba, AUS

3/9/2019 4:29 PM

Shafted by Foxtel again. Any links please.

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 13971

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

3/9/2019 4:30 PM

MotoMo165 wrote:

Gold app user... I’m on NBCsports website on laptop and clicked on the NBCsports gold on the header on the desktop website. I signed in. It Says coverage will begin shortly.
How do gold app users watch Daytona?

Just wait for it to start.

MotoMo165

MotoMo165

Posts: 1213

Joined: 4/3/2014

Location: TX, USA

3/9/2019 4:31 PM

Dude it thought it started already? Lmao duck

Tarz483

Tarz483

Posts: 4114

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

3/9/2019 4:32 PM

I Got it to work, just had to relog in with provider

Question

Question

Posts: 1787

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

3/9/2019 4:33 PM

Guys, check your email box, you should have a link

str8line

str8line

Posts: 108

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

3/9/2019 4:35 PM

That photo of the whoops from earlier makes you wonder how badly the track is going to degrade. The ruts might be crazy.

