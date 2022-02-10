UPDATED: Colt Nichols Withdraws from the 2022 World Supercross Championship

I think it'd be a case of even if you could kick up a fuss and get them back, would you want them back?



I know none of these are in their best interest as a racer wanting to prove themselves, but they can shit talk the team, they can half ass it, they can play "injured" all the time, it's prpbably just not worth trying to force retaining someone who has a genuinely better offer elsewhere as they'll resent it.



I'm not saying this specifically about Colt, and as ML said he's not been released yet, but I expect he'd do his best regardless as he wants to back up that his 250 Championship wasn't a fluke (and I don't think it was and I'd like to see him have more good results).