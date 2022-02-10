Forum Main Moto-Related UPDATED: Colt Nichols Withdraws from the 2022 World Supercross Championship

UPDATED: Colt Nichols Withdraws from the 2022 World Supercross Championship

ML512

Posts: 13051

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

10/2/2022 5:29 AM
Edited Date/Time: 10/2/2022 8:08 AM

UPDATED: The press release has been rescinded due to developments in the situation...

There's about four replacements for the 2022 World Supercross Series that will be announced this week and the first of these is in relation to Colt Nichols. The 2021 250 East Coast champion has opted out of the series, stating a lack of preparation and pace.

Photo
|

4DAIVIPAI2K5

Posts: 720

Joined: 12/15/2016

Location: Coshocton, OH USA

10/2/2022 5:32 AM

Bummer

|

rowyrowy

Posts: 19

Joined: 8/26/2022

Location: AUS

10/2/2022 5:36 AM

I reckon there's more to the story than what is stated

|

145mx

Posts: 22

Joined: 8/31/2020

Location: AUS

10/2/2022 5:55 AM

rowyrowy wrote:

I reckon there's more to the story than what is stated

...more

100% I'll put my last dollar on whoever he has signed for in 2023 has said no WSX start prepping for A1

|

quadzrulebro

Posts: 1667

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

10/2/2022 6:03 AM

I'm having a hard time believing that Henry Miller has more pace heading into WSX than Colt Nichols, regardless of Colt's state of readiness. Weird.

|

DonM

Posts: 4991

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

10/2/2022 6:13 AM

And why are you even a fan?

|

Richy

Posts: 973

Joined: 7/18/2020

Location: UK, GBR

10/2/2022 6:15 AM
Edited Date/Time: 10/2/2022 6:17 AM

"Colt's caliper" 🤣 No idea about his brakes, but Colt himself is a high calibre of rider for sure and I'm interested to see what comes of this, sounds a little suspect for sure.

That said, who knows, maybe he's just not feeling back to his best yet and the last thing he wants is to get smoked due to health/readiness issues by a depleted / smaller numbered field compared to an AMA event.

|

ratbeagle139

Posts: 56

Joined: 12/16/2020

Location: Edmond, OK USA

10/2/2022 6:27 AM
Edited Date/Time: 10/2/2022 6:31 AM

I took that as.. Colt’s got himself a new factory ride that didn’t want him racing the county fair series.

|

resetjet

Posts: 2160

Joined: 3/16/2012

Location: Tampa, FL USA

10/2/2022 6:32 AM

Colt to honda?

|

KONG

Posts: 690

Joined: 9/2/2021

Location: FRA

10/2/2022 6:42 AM

quadzrulebro wrote:

I'm having a hard time believing that Henry Miller has more pace heading into WSX than Colt Nichols, regardless of Colt's ...more

...more

|

AH387

Posts: 1055

Joined: 8/29/2019

Location: Bridgeville, PA USA

10/2/2022 6:49 AM

Hopefully this just means good news for Colt and he landed a solid ride for AMA.

|

ML512

Posts: 13051

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

10/2/2022 7:16 AM

resetjet wrote:

Colt to honda?

...more

Perceptive we are...

https://www.vitalmx.com/videos/features/Has-Ken-Roczens-Replacement-at-HRC-Honda-Been-Signed-RUMORMILL,21883/ML512,13480

|

Graybeard

Posts: 890

Joined: 11/25/2013

Location: Athens, TX USA

10/2/2022 7:47 AM

Wow ML, if that’s true, KR not only burned the bridge, but tore down the house along with it. That was FAST!

|

wb173

Posts: 316

Joined: 2/2/2009

Location: Spring, TX USA

10/2/2022 7:58 AM

negative swap

|

ML512

Posts: 13051

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

10/2/2022 8:14 AM

You can't stalk members around the forum. Account suspended, email sent.

|

seth505

Posts: 8689

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: SD, CA USA

10/2/2022 8:25 AM

Agree with your assessment of Jett, no reason to push 450 sx. Kenny to Colt, talk about a downgrade for HRC.

|

moto-moto

Posts: 28

Joined: 6/8/2012

Location: unknown? ...but NOT..., MP USA

10/2/2022 8:39 AM

^^^
Michael, is it written into the contracts that you have to reveal other deals when bowing out?

|

DonM

Posts: 4991

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

10/2/2022 8:39 AM

Thank you...

|

philG

Posts: 7718

Joined: 5/12/2012

Location: GBR

10/2/2022 8:40 AM

I will feel a lot better about this WSX series when the cheques start to clear.

No TV a week before the event is a worry for me.

Wont be going as we are racing in Europe that weekend, but lots of folk i know seem to be going, i cant see it being as busy as the Speedway GP, but we will see.

|

ML512

Posts: 13051

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

10/2/2022 8:49 AM

moto-moto wrote:

^^^
Michael, is it written into the contracts that you have to reveal other deals when bowing out?

...more

In this case I think it's more of an issue of good faith. RWR doesn't have to let him out of his contract but they chose to based on a mutual agreement. It seems now they weren't made aware of all the details so it may not be as mutual as first proposed.

|

uncledaddy69

Posts: 153

Joined: 4/2/2011

Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

10/2/2022 9:30 AM

moto-moto wrote:

^^^
Michael, is it written into the contracts that you have to reveal other deals when bowing out?

...more
ML512 wrote:

In this case I think it's more of an issue of good faith. RWR doesn't have to let him out of his contract but they chose to ...more

...more

What’s your guess on what happens next? Once he’s released from the contract, there’s no way they can make him come back right?

|

ML512

Posts: 13051

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

10/2/2022 9:46 AM

moto-moto wrote:

^^^
Michael, is it written into the contracts that you have to reveal other deals when bowing out?

...more
ML512 wrote:

In this case I think it's more of an issue of good faith. RWR doesn't have to let him out of his contract but they chose to ...more

...more
uncledaddy69 wrote:

What’s your guess on what happens next? Once he’s released from the contract, there’s no way they can make him come back ...more

...more

He’s not released from his contract, yet.

|

Richy

Posts: 973

Joined: 7/18/2020

Location: UK, GBR

10/2/2022 9:47 AM
Edited Date/Time: 10/2/2022 2:36 PM

I think it'd be a case of even if you could kick up a fuss and get them back, would you want them back?

I know none of these are in their best interest as a racer wanting to prove themselves, but they can shit talk the team, they can half ass it, they can play "injured" all the time, it's prpbably just not worth trying to force retaining someone who has a genuinely better offer elsewhere as they'll resent it.

I'm not saying this specifically about Colt, and as ML said he's not been released yet, but I expect he'd do his best regardless as he wants to back up that his 250 Championship wasn't a fluke (and I don't think it was and I'd like to see him have more good results).

|

Magoofan

Posts: 1320

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA USA

10/2/2022 10:16 AM

Holy crap. At first I was surprised by this action, especially for a 13 year member....then I looked at their post history.

Stage 5 clinger alert!

LOL

******

On topic:

It will be interesting to see how this will play out. I didn't believe CN has a lack of prep or pace for a second.

|

rawjahdesigns

Posts: 81

Joined: 4/22/2018

Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

10/2/2022 10:16 AM

rowyrowy wrote:

I reckon there's more to the story than what is stated

...more
145mx wrote:

100% I'll put my last dollar on whoever he has signed for in 2023 has said no WSX start prepping for A1

...more

It might be Star now too, especially with Colt's crappy luck last year, but usually, it's only a few of the main corporate 450 Factory teams that are making tons of money already- That hold their guys back from going.

Hopefully what he's saying is true because that at least would mean he's healthy.

I just hope he stays healthy because he has the talent to have had multiple championships by this age already. He's That Good imo... He's really really good indoors specifically.

|

mb60

Posts: 3611

Joined: 3/7/2010

Location: GRAPEVINE, TX USA

10/2/2022 10:21 AM

Good for Colt. 3 months on the HRC bike will put him in good shape for A1.

|

Endrism

Posts: 2

Joined: 8/2/2022

Location: Geneva, OH USA

10/2/2022 10:31 AM

Oh my god its Alex Palou in Indycar all over again. So does this mean that Rick Ware is going to try to force him to race, or maybe forcing HRC or Colt himself to buy out the contract?

|

Broseph

Posts: 797

Joined: 4/28/2018

Location: Stevenson, WA USA

10/2/2022 10:40 AM
Edited Date/Time: 10/2/2022 10:40 AM

It’s been a long time coming.

If I recall, wb173 did think DonM was Swap at one point. When he realized his mistake, he doubled down and acted like it was a joke all along. Been stalking DonM ever since.

|

thatswhathappens

Posts: 1026

Joined: 10/11/2016

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

10/2/2022 11:26 AM

Weirdo behavior

|

DonM

Posts: 4991

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

10/2/2022 11:35 AM

It’s been over a year….

|

