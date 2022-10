One of the worst kept secrets in the industry is finally official. Christian Craig joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing to race a FC 450 in 2023 and 2024. Check out the first teaser of Craig ripping his new ride and in head-to-toe Fox gear.





Full video from Craig on his first day aboard the bike: https://www.vitalmx.com/videos/member/The-Craig-Family-Vlog-Day-One-on-Rockstar-Energy-Husqvarna,21887/GD2,43126