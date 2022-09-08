Forum Main Moto-Related Chance Hymas to Forgo Pro Debut

Chance Hymas to Forgo Pro Debut

Posts: 12678

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

8/9/2022 7:52 PM
Edited Date/Time: 8/10/2022 7:26 AM

Originally, the next generation Honda HRC rider was scheduled to race three of four of the final Nationals after his last dance at the Ranch. After a rough showing at Loretta Lynn’s, Chance Hymas has decided he will forgo his pro debut for now…we will likely see him race a full season of Supercross Futures next year, ahead of racing the full 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Posts: 5348

Joined: 8/24/2006

Location: JPN

8/9/2022 8:04 PM

Well that sucks. Was he hurt coming into Loretta's, or did he just have an off week?

LouisianaMotocross

Posts: 759

Joined: 5/7/2021

Location: Denham Springs, LA USA

8/9/2022 8:10 PM

Sully wrote:

Well that sucks. Was he hurt coming into Loretta's, or did he just have an off week?

From what I heard he had arm pump and bike set up issues. Went wrong direction on bike set up and it just snowballed. It happens. He will be fine.

quadzrulebro

Posts: 1607

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

8/9/2022 8:16 PM

Bet they don’t have humidity like that in Idaho!

Mossy940

Posts: 99

Joined: 10/20/2020

Location: La Quinta, CA USA

8/9/2022 8:21 PM

Sully wrote:

Well that sucks. Was he hurt coming into Loretta's, or did he just have an off week?

LouisianaMotocross wrote:

From what I heard he had arm pump and bike set up issues. Went wrong direction on bike set up and it just snowballed. It ...more

Small rant -

Everyone in am’s dreams of being RC, but refuse to live by his bike set up rule….if it’s close, leave it alone and it’s up to the rider to take care of the rest.

All these guys “finding something” after riding well for a moto only to shit the bed because “they went the wrong direction” is becoming by far the biggest BS this sport has seen in a while.

You wanna tinker back and fourth a bit? By all means, as long as you have an “ol reliable” you can fall back on…being so lost in set up that the first factory Honda am in years ends up without a championship is just insane to me.

But hey, I’m the one on vital - I clearly couldn’t get it done either

Zoom

Posts: 771

Joined: 10/21/2012

Location: Cypress, TX USA

8/9/2022 8:54 PM

My biggest surprise from Loretta's. After being the second place guy last year behind Levi, I expected Chance to battle Ryder for the championships and was thinking he would win. Was really surprised with his post race interview..."I came in not really ready." I still think he has a lot of upside, and will regroup and be ready soon.

thewrizzle

Posts: 184

Joined: 4/27/2018

Location: Rochester, WA USA

8/9/2022 10:21 PM

Sully wrote:

Well that sucks. Was he hurt coming into Loretta's, or did he just have an off week?

LouisianaMotocross wrote:

From what I heard he had arm pump and bike set up issues. Went wrong direction on bike set up and it just snowballed. It ...more

I listened to the Pulp show too…

Lightning78

Posts: 5943

Joined: 12/12/2007

Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

8/9/2022 11:36 PM

Sully wrote:

Well that sucks. Was he hurt coming into Loretta's, or did he just have an off week?

LouisianaMotocross wrote:

From what I heard he had arm pump and bike set up issues. Went wrong direction on bike set up and it just snowballed. It ...more

"Arm pump and bike setup at lorettas" from hrc ....OK bro

Lightning78

Posts: 5943

Joined: 12/12/2007

Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

8/9/2022 11:48 PM

Did anyone hear Cole Martinez pissing and moaning about fucking "bike setup?" No you didnt.....did he say anything about arm pump? No.....

Richy

Posts: 832

Joined: 7/18/2020

Location: UK, GBR

8/9/2022 11:48 PM
Edited Date/Time: 8/9/2022 11:49 PM

quadzrulebro wrote:

Bet they don’t have humidity like that in Idaho!

Hasn't he been training in Florida full time for a little while now? Not being a dick, genuinely think I saw that somewhere, Vurb maybe?

ProbablyDave

Posts: 478

Joined: 3/6/2017

Location: GBR

8/10/2022 12:05 AM

Sully wrote:

Well that sucks. Was he hurt coming into Loretta's, or did he just have an off week?

LouisianaMotocross wrote:

From what I heard he had arm pump and bike set up issues. Went wrong direction on bike set up and it just snowballed. It ...more

Mossy940 wrote:

Small rant -

Everyone in am’s dreams of being RC, but refuse to live by his bike set up rule….if it’s close, leave it alone ...more

I saw this all the time back when I was racing. I swear most weekend warriors couldn't tell you if the compression is too hard or if the rebound is too fast, but they insist that bike setup is the reason they finished 12th. I also see it now with MTB. I always laugh when dudes on £4,000 mountain bikes complain about their setup. Like, the difference between you and Aaron Gwin isn't bike setup.

dirtbikemike

Posts: 609

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Amity, AR USA

8/10/2022 2:59 AM

How do you end up at LLs with bike setup problems? It's a motocross track and you ride a motocross bike. Most of the so called top riders live and ride at training "facilities" year round. Your bike should be perfect. How do you get arm pump if you've been riding every day since LLs the year before? Maybe he should have been racing leading up to LLs instead of "training".

Jeff_Crutcher

Posts: 1065

Joined: 7/8/2016

Location: Belton, MO USA

8/10/2022 3:40 AM

dirtbikemike wrote:

How do you end up at LLs with bike setup problems? It's a motocross track and you ride a motocross bike. Most of the so called ...more

Mike the new path for pro racers is to never race. Which is great, because your guys and my guys can make a living doing local races and AX, while the children are struggling with setup.

I wonder if the show is over and this is the permanent thing now? Kids (and their parents) chasing clout at the training facility over learning how to actually race..

CPR

Posts: 2310

Joined: 10/4/2018

Location: AUS

8/10/2022 3:41 AM

So staying in amateurs is going to help how?

Hi Side

Posts: 592

Joined: 9/19/2013

Location: NC, USA

8/10/2022 3:47 AM

I wonder if he has been nursing an injury of some description? He was non factor in all of his moto's which was really surprising to me. He seems like a good kid with a bright future, I'm sure he and the team will get it sorted.

quadzrulebro

Posts: 1607

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

8/10/2022 4:27 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/10/2022 4:28 AM

Hi Side wrote:

I wonder if he has been nursing an injury of some description? He was non factor in all of his moto's which was really ...more

He is literally a factory rider racing amateur races. I have a hard time believing that his team of engineers and mechanics can’t get his factory built bike dialed in close enough to run with guys like Jayden Clough from Minnesota who I had never even heard of until this week. The bike wasn’t the issue. The pressure was. He’ll get it figured out.

GrapeApe

Posts: 5424

Joined: 6/7/2010

Location: Mc Kinney, TX USA

8/10/2022 4:38 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/10/2022 4:39 AM

Jeff_Crutcher wrote:

Mike the new path for pro racers is to never race. Which is great, because your guys and my guys can make a living doing local ...more

...more

You may not find him at a local fair race in Iowa, but to say Chance Hymas "never races" is wildly inaccurate. Don't believe every false narrative you read on Vital. Here's how the 6 months leading up to LL's looked for him:

Arlington SX Futures
LL Area Qualifier - Arizona
LL Area Qualifier - Utah
JS7 Freestone
Motoplayground Spring A Ding Ding
Atlanta SX Futures
Foxborough SX Futures
SLC SX Futures Final
LL Regional Qualifier - Washougal
AMA NGPC Series Utah *beat Cole Martinez
Mammoth
Red Bud Scouting Moto Combine

Maybe he went into LL's over-trained, maybe the pressure of expectations got to him mentally, maybe he has hit his ceiling and the other guys got faster, who knows? But whatever happened to him wasn't from "chasing clout at the training facility".

DA498

Posts: 1386

Joined: 10/11/2008

Location: Milliken, CO USA

8/10/2022 4:58 AM

Jeff_Crutcher wrote:

Mike the new path for pro racers is to never race. Which is great, because your guys and my guys can make a living doing local ...more

...more

IMO this is why the guys are in “B” class running PRO pace and cant actually turn pro because they havent been racing.

Train to ride 3 races a year.

creature654

Posts: 208

Joined: 3/29/2019

Location: New Milford, CT USA

8/10/2022 5:00 AM

GrapeApe wrote:

You may not find him at a local fair race in Iowa, but to say Chance Hymas "never races" is wildly inaccurate. Don't believe ...more

...more

So you’re saying that he did 3 legit races this year (the 2 in texas, and mammoth), the LLR which can be weird, and a bunch of invite only races where he only does 1 real race a day….yeh I’m starting to get it when they say these guys pretty much never race

Motofinne

Posts: 10065

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

8/10/2022 5:01 AM

Send him to SR Honda in January and do a season of EMX250.

snillum

Posts: 83

Joined: 7/25/2017

Location: Greer, SC USA

8/10/2022 5:16 AM

Jeff_Crutcher wrote:

Mike the new path for pro racers is to never race. Which is great, because your guys and my guys can make a living doing local ...more

...more
GrapeApe wrote:

You may not find him at a local fair race in Iowa, but to say Chance Hymas "never races" is wildly inaccurate. Don't believe ...more

...more
creature654 wrote:

So you’re saying that he did 3 legit races this year (the 2 in texas, and mammoth), the LLR which can be weird, and a bunch of ...more

...more

And supercross futures really isn't much track time. Salt Lake City futures main was 8 laps with around 50-55 second lap times.. That isn't even 8 minutes on the track "when it counts". With all 4 of the futures combined that is a total of roughly 32 minutes of racing track time.

Motofinne

Posts: 10065

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

8/10/2022 5:48 AM

GrapeApe wrote:

You may not find him at a local fair race in Iowa, but to say Chance Hymas "never races" is wildly inaccurate. Don't believe ...more

creature654 wrote:

So you’re saying that he did 3 legit races this year (the 2 in texas, and mammoth), the LLR which can be weird, and a bunch of ...more

snillum wrote:

And supercross futures really isn't much track time. Salt Lake City futures main was 8 laps with around 50-55 second lap ...more

EMX riders does as much racing as this in one moto.

Vital MX member clarkgray432 87045 clarkgray432 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/87045/avatar/c50_4ECC6EB4_5AD4_42CA_AF6B_4E607BCEE72E_1640887594.jpg?1640886999 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/clarkgray432,87045/all 12/30/21 2 1 287 6

Posts: 288

Joined: 12/30/2021

Location: Lake Elsinore, CA USA

8/10/2022 5:53 AM

When hymas passed Ryder D at futures everyone in here was ready to hand him a 250 title. Kid has one bad week at Loretta’s and now he sucks according to vital.

GrapeApe

Posts: 5424

Joined: 6/7/2010

Location: Mc Kinney, TX USA

8/10/2022 6:05 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/10/2022 6:08 AM

GrapeApe wrote:

You may not find him at a local fair race in Iowa, but to say Chance Hymas "never races" is wildly inaccurate. Don't believe ...more

creature654 wrote:

So you’re saying that he did 3 legit races this year (the 2 in texas, and mammoth), the LLR which can be weird, and a bunch of ...more

snillum wrote:

And supercross futures really isn't much track time. Salt Lake City futures main was 8 laps with around 50-55 second lap ...more

Are we just going to gloss over the NGPC race he did in May, finishing second in the pro class to the defending champ? He races motocross, off-road and supercross but his problem is he doesn't race enough? Do you think Ricky Carmichael raced more than that as an amateur?

If you want to focus on the futures races, where else would a future SX racer get gate drops and track time on a real SX track? (Don't say "at a training facility")

You guys can nit-pick his races all you want, the point doesn't change that these kids aren't hiding out at a training facility avoiding actual races.

sandman768

Posts: 4293

Joined: 3/21/2014

Location: Saratoga Springs, NY USA

8/10/2022 6:10 AM

Anyone who has ever raced seriously can likely relate….. work your ass off, feeling like you are ready and then not ride up to your potential….. hopefully it will make him stronger…. Sometimes when things come to easy to early, real life knocks you on your ass later on….

J. Sloan

Posts: 251

Joined: 6/4/2009

Location: Whidbey Island, WA USA

8/10/2022 6:17 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/10/2022 6:21 AM

clarkgray432 wrote:

When hymas passed Ryder D at futures everyone in here was ready to hand him a 250 title. Kid has one bad week at Loretta’s and ...more

A year ago, they were saying Eli needs to retire. It's jealousy. None of the losers talking could even get a whiff of Hymas.

|


Gary Duck

Posts: 181

Joined: 4/16/2019

Location: CA, USA

8/10/2022 6:28 AM

clarkgray432 wrote:

When hymas passed Ryder D at futures everyone in here was ready to hand him a 250 title. Kid has one bad week at Loretta’s and ...more

J. Sloan wrote:

A year ago, they were saying Eli needs to retire. It's jealousy. None of the losers talking could even get a whiff of Hymas.

Barcia should totally be the MXON 250 rider this year

racinstation

Posts: 688

Joined: 5/18/2013

Location: Driggs, ID USA

8/10/2022 6:45 AM

He has a solid contract, and a team that will stand behind him. He had a bad week. He will be fine.

lumpy790

Posts: 7383

Joined: 9/18/2007

Location: York, SC USA

8/10/2022 6:45 AM

Ruts at this years LL were BRUTAL!

If a rider cant master the ruts do they blame it on the bikes setup?

soggy

Posts: 2964

Joined: 12/3/2018

Location: UT, USA

8/10/2022 6:50 AM

dirtbikemike wrote:

How do you end up at LLs with bike setup problems? It's a motocross track and you ride a motocross bike. Most of the so called ...more

...more

Chance races 2-3x more races in a year then most amateurs. Maybe pull your head out of your ass.

