Chance Hymas to Forgo Pro Debut

8/10/2022 4:38 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/10/2022 4:39 AM
Jeff_Crutcher
wrote:
Jeff_Crutcher
wrote:
Mike the new path for pro racers is to never race. Which is great, because your guys and my guys can make a living doing local races and AX, while the children are struggling with setup.
I wonder if the show is over and this is the permanent thing now? Kids (and their parents) chasing clout at the training facility over learning how to actually race..
You may not find him at a local fair race in Iowa, but to say Chance Hymas "never races" is wildly inaccurate. Don't believe every false narrative you read on Vital. Here's how the 6 months leading up to LL's looked for him:
Arlington SX Futures
LL Area Qualifier - Arizona
LL Area Qualifier - Utah
JS7 Freestone
Motoplayground Spring A Ding Ding
Atlanta SX Futures
Foxborough SX Futures
SLC SX Futures Final
LL Regional Qualifier - Washougal
AMA NGPC Series Utah *beat Cole Martinez
Mammoth
Red Bud Scouting Moto Combine
Maybe he went into LL's over-trained, maybe the pressure of expectations got to him mentally, maybe he has hit his ceiling and the other guys got faster, who knows? But whatever happened to him wasn't from "chasing clout at the training facility".