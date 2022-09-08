Chance Hymas to Forgo Pro Debut

Sully wrote: Well that sucks. Was he hurt coming into Loretta's, or did he just have an off week? Sully wrote: Well that sucks. Was he hurt coming into Loretta's, or did he just have an off week? ...more LouisianaMotocross wrote: From what I heard he had arm pump and bike set up issues. Went wrong direction on bike set up and it just snowballed. It ...more LouisianaMotocross wrote: From what I heard he had arm pump and bike set up issues. Went wrong direction on bike set up and it just snowballed. It happens. He will be fine. ...more

Small rant -



Everyone in am’s dreams of being RC, but refuse to live by his bike set up rule….if it’s close, leave it alone and it’s up to the rider to take care of the rest.



All these guys “finding something” after riding well for a moto only to shit the bed because “they went the wrong direction” is becoming by far the biggest BS this sport has seen in a while.



You wanna tinker back and fourth a bit? By all means, as long as you have an “ol reliable” you can fall back on…being so lost in set up that the first factory Honda am in years ends up without a championship is just insane to me.



But hey, I’m the one on vital - I clearly couldn’t get it done either