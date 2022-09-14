Forum Main Moto-Related Chad Reed Reveals World Supercross Bike - KTM Assisting with Factory Engines?

Chad Reed Reveals World Supercross Bike - KTM Assisting with Factory Engines?

ML512

Posts: 12943

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

9/14/2022 7:01 PM

Chad Reed just posted up a shot of his World SX bike that's getting crated up. Interesting tid bit, it appears he's got a factory services engine onboard. All his preseason video has been riding a bike with a Pro Circuit pipe and now he's on Akrapovic with a Hinson clutch cover with the factory KTM branding (typically only found on their internally prepped engines).

Considering Chad was spotted testing with the Factory KTM directly, it's interesting to see that relationship grow.

The production suspension on the first bike is just for crate travel. In his riding photos, he's using the works 52mm forks tuned by AEO/REP.

|

LouisianaMotocross

Vital MX member LouisianaMotocross 85118 LouisianaMotocross /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/LouisianaMotocross,85118/all 05/07/21 30 806 2

Posts: 836

Joined: 5/7/2021

Location: Denham Springs, LA USA

9/14/2022 7:05 PM

I’m curious to see if chad does well enough in wsx if he will do a few races over here.

|

ML512

Posts: 12943

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

9/14/2022 7:13 PM

LouisianaMotocross wrote:

I’m curious to see if chad does well enough in wsx if he will do a few races over here.

Chad has requested a hold on the #22 for AMA Racing in 2023. I think there's a chance you see Chad do at least one US Supercross to become the first rider over 40 to make a main.

|

Dave #125

Vital MX member Dave #125 43338 Dave #125 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dave-125,43338/all 05/31/14 41 165

Posts: 206

Joined: 5/31/2014

Location: AUS

9/14/2022 7:58 PM

ML512 wrote:

He would be a great test rider! Good to see him and Decoster work together again.

|

Alex814

Vital MX member Alex814 45333 Alex814 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Alex814,45333/all 12/18/14 13 519 4

Posts: 532

Joined: 12/18/2014

Location: Countryside, IL USA

9/14/2022 7:58 PM

LouisianaMotocross wrote:

I’m curious to see if chad does well enough in wsx if he will do a few races over here.

Would be cool to see him out there somewhat prepared and on a good bike. 2020 was terrible timing for a farewell tour and I'm sure he would like to do it over in front of fans.

|

Bruce372

Vital MX member Bruce372 5239 Bruce372 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Bruce372,5239/all 04/01/08 5 184 5143 3

Posts: 5327

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

9/14/2022 8:00 PM

This is cool, whether you like or loathe Reed ot KTM, it's just there are new options for the world to enjoy races!

|

mirramaxx

Vital MX member mirramaxx 31440 mirramaxx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/31440/avatar/c50_s1600_Jeremy_McGrath_2003_KTM_1_1654305512.jpg?1654304598 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mirramaxx,31440/all 12/15/11 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mirramaxx,31440/setup 98 679 80 1

Posts: 777

Joined: 12/15/2011

Location: NE, USA

9/14/2022 8:28 PM

LouisianaMotocross wrote:

I’m curious to see if chad does well enough in wsx if he will do a few races over here.

ML512 wrote:

That would be so kick ass ! Looking forward to World SX but how the heck are we going to watch it??

|

TheDennisSystem

Vital MX member TheDennisSystem 89152 TheDennisSystem /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TheDennisSystem,89152/all 08/13/22 1 31

Posts: 32

Joined: 8/13/2022

Location: Santa Barbara, CA USA

9/14/2022 9:31 PM

Damn, LIV Golf beat them to it. I’m just as pumped to see Reed, Grant and Seely go at it as I am to watch Tomac and Sexton.

|

CPR

Vital MX member CPR 66201 CPR https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/66201/avatar/c50_IMG_0123_1578562567.jpg?1578562073 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CPR,66201/all 10/04/18 19 2395 6

Posts: 2414

Joined: 10/4/2018

Location: AUS

9/14/2022 9:49 PM

Not a great fan of orange, but that’s a good looking bike.

|

JMR1976

Vital MX member JMR1976 47335 JMR1976 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/47335/avatar/c50_IMG_0286_1485839675.jpg?1485839312 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JMR1976,47335/all 05/15/15 1 9 822 1

Posts: 831

Joined: 5/15/2015

Location: Aptos, CA USA

9/14/2022 10:33 PM

Dudes carrying around a extra 20 lbs for traction.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 677 36241 175

Posts: 36926

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/14/2022 11:26 PM

Now he needs to build a '23 300SX to match for Straight Rhythm.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

DadBod86

Vital MX member DadBod86 89035 DadBod86 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/89035/avatar/c50_BCB90D1D_880F_42ED_9C1F_482B3B34D917_1659316756.jpg?1659316514 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DadBod86,89035/all 07/31/22 10

Posts: 10

Joined: 7/31/2022

Location: AUS

9/14/2022 11:31 PM

JMR1976 wrote:

Dudes carrying around a extra 20 lbs for traction.

Doing it for the busy dads!

|

KiwiBermRailer

Vital MX member KiwiBermRailer 17890 KiwiBermRailer https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17890/avatar/c50_IMG_3919_1534566553.jpg?1534566226 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KiwiBermRailer,17890/all 11/24/09 4 708 46

Posts: 712

Joined: 11/24/2009

Location: NZL

9/15/2022 1:16 AM

I’m a big Reed fan but I just think he is not fit enough. Yes talent will get you so far but…

|

KONG

Vital MX member KONG 86021 KONG https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/86021/avatar/c50_74_741707_king_kong_skull_island_1630862575.jpg?1630861732 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KONG,86021/all 09/02/21 4 589 2

Posts: 593

Joined: 9/2/2021

Location: FRA

9/15/2022 2:00 AM

What he needs is not a factory engine, it's a time machine.

|

Travis_Hudson

Vital MX member Travis_Hudson 24106 Travis_Hudson https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/24106/avatar/c50_Screenshot_20181004_105858_Facebook_1538793092.jpg?1538792973 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Travis-Hudson,24106/all 12/07/10 25 2 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Travis-Hudson,24106/setup 72 4740 48 6

Posts: 4812

Joined: 12/7/2010

Location: Bentonville, AR USA

9/15/2022 4:22 AM

I thought he was on the MDK team? What happened there?

|

Did i do that?

Motofinne

Vital MX member Motofinne 41595 Motofinne https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41595/avatar/c50_JP_Purtilo20200830_BM0I161720200830_1605809939.jpg?1605809255 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Motofinne,41595/all 01/04/14 6 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Motofinne,41595/setup 105 9998 15

Posts: 10103

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

9/15/2022 4:48 AM

Travis_Hudson wrote:

I thought he was on the MDK team? What happened there?

MDK logos are on the bike

|

GrapeApe

Vital MX member GrapeApe 20690 GrapeApe https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20690/avatar/c50_031214grapeape_1394661426.jpg?1394660983 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GrapeApe,20690/all 06/07/10 5 4 5498 3 2

Posts: 5502

Joined: 6/7/2010

Location: Mc Kinney, TX USA

9/15/2022 5:23 AM

KiwiBermRailer wrote:

I’m a big Reed fan but I just think he is not fit enough. Yes talent will get you so far but…

They get two breaks in the middle of the main, I don't think fitness will be an issue. Starts will be everything.

|

nrosso391

Vital MX member nrosso391 42087 nrosso391 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42087/avatar/c50_ET3_RED_1646313770.jpg?1646313429 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/nrosso391,42087/all 02/08/14 42 905 17

Posts: 947

Joined: 2/8/2014

Location: Champlin, MN USA

9/15/2022 5:25 AM

I was excited for a second. I thought someone finally took that god awful WP suspension off and put on the good KYB suspension.

|

|

