Chad Reed Reveals World Supercross Bike - KTM Assisting with Factory Engines?

Chad Reed just posted up a shot of his World SX bike that's getting crated up. Interesting tid bit, it appears he's got a factory services engine onboard. All his preseason video has been riding a bike with a Pro Circuit pipe and now he's on Akrapovic with a Hinson clutch cover with the factory KTM branding (typically only found on their internally prepped engines).



Considering Chad was spotted testing with the Factory KTM directly, it's interesting to see that relationship grow.



The production suspension on the first bike is just for crate travel. In his riding photos, he's using the works 52mm forks tuned by AEO/REP.







