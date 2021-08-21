Forum Main Moto-Related Budds Creek National - Main Races Bench Racing

Budds Creek National - Main Races Bench Racing

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28971

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/21/2021 10:11 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/21/2021 4:06 PM

Did GD2 fall asleep? grin

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

ocscottie

Posts: 66996

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

8/21/2021 10:12 AM

Another Cooper holeshot, his starts are amazing.

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
str8line

Posts: 1910

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

8/21/2021 10:12 AM

Big question of the day, can Forkner keep it upright?

str8line

Posts: 1910

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

8/21/2021 10:13 AM

Didn't Kenny say it would be difficult to pass today?

WCRider

Posts: 2276

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

8/21/2021 10:14 AM

Track is great.

str8line

Posts: 1910

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

8/21/2021 10:14 AM

Using a drone for footage today for the first time according to Weege.

str8line

Posts: 1910

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

8/21/2021 10:16 AM

Starts killing Jett and helping Justin soooo much.

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 4486

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

8/21/2021 10:16 AM

Good start by Cooper, Jett got his work cut out. Good begining by Forkner!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28971

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/21/2021 10:17 AM

1:47 for Cooper.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Press516

Posts: 1695

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

8/21/2021 10:18 AM

This is why I'm ok with RJ on the MXoN team if that's the way it goes.

str8line

Posts: 1910

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

8/21/2021 10:20 AM

Jett is one of the best I've seen at letting the race come to him.
great patience.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28971

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/21/2021 10:21 AM

Let's go Jett.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Press516

Posts: 1695

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

8/21/2021 10:21 AM

Damnit RJ...

rsd47

Posts: 176

Joined: 6/3/2019

Location: GBR

8/21/2021 10:22 AM

I know everyone loves this track, even the riders, but it looks absolutely horrible to try and pass on

(As I write this, Jett makes 2 passes in about 2 seconds)

ocscottie

Posts: 66996

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

8/21/2021 10:22 AM

That scrub was nasty!

ocscottie

Posts: 66996

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

8/21/2021 10:22 AM

RJ down again, jeezzz.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28971

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/21/2021 10:23 AM

Schwartz in 10th.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

str8line

Posts: 1910

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

8/21/2021 10:23 AM

Fastest lap coming up from Jett

rsd47

Posts: 176

Joined: 6/3/2019

Location: GBR

8/21/2021 10:23 AM

RJ's gonna RJ...

ocscottie

Posts: 66996

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

8/21/2021 10:25 AM

Drone cam is worthless blink

GD2

Posts: 8981

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/21/2021 10:28 AM

I legit fell asleep lol. Long shifts they'll kill you my man.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28971

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/21/2021 10:29 AM

Shimoda up to 10th.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28971

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/21/2021 10:30 AM

GD2 wrote:

I legit fell asleep lol. Long shifts they'll kill you my man.

...more
grin It happens.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

str8line

Posts: 1910

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

8/21/2021 10:30 AM

Can Jett run down JC? Early days but if he does it's Jett's championship IMO.

davis224

Posts: 4187

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Cornland, IL USA

8/21/2021 10:31 AM

Drone cam could be really cool if they were about half the height. Wonder insurance/liability prevents them from being about 40-50 feet above the track?

Reese95w

Posts: 12696

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/21/2021 10:32 AM

ocscottie wrote:

Drone cam is worthless blink

...more

They need the drone to be following above the riders and closer.

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Reese95w

Posts: 12696

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/21/2021 10:33 AM

1:54 lap times, what do you expect Weege?

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

rsd47

Posts: 176

Joined: 6/3/2019

Location: GBR

8/21/2021 10:34 AM

More lappers than a supercross main!

katooom

Posts: 292

Joined: 9/3/2010

Location: Broad Run, VA USA

8/21/2021 10:34 AM

ocscottie wrote:

Drone cam is worthless blink

...more

why is it so high? +overexposed. seemed better in practice.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28971

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/21/2021 10:37 AM

Go JMart.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

