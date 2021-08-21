Budds Creek National - Main Races Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Did GD2 fall asleep?
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Another Cooper holeshot, his starts are amazing.
Big question of the day, can Forkner keep it upright?
Didn't Kenny say it would be difficult to pass today?
Track is great.
Using a drone for footage today for the first time according to Weege.
Starts killing Jett and helping Justin soooo much.
Good start by Cooper, Jett got his work cut out. Good begining by Forkner!
1:47 for Cooper.
This is why I'm ok with RJ on the MXoN team if that's the way it goes.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
Jett is one of the best I've seen at letting the race come to him.
great patience.
Let's go Jett.
Damnit RJ...
I know everyone loves this track, even the riders, but it looks absolutely horrible to try and pass on
(As I write this, Jett makes 2 passes in about 2 seconds)
That scrub was nasty!
RJ down again, jeezzz.
Schwartz in 10th.
Fastest lap coming up from Jett
RJ's gonna RJ...
Drone cam is worthless
I legit fell asleep lol. Long shifts they'll kill you my man.
Shimoda up to 10th.
Can Jett run down JC? Early days but if he does it's Jett's championship IMO.
Drone cam could be really cool if they were about half the height. Wonder insurance/liability prevents them from being about 40-50 feet above the track?
1:54 lap times, what do you expect Weege?
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
More lappers than a supercross main!
Go JMart.
