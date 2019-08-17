Forum Main Moto-Related Budds Creek MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Budds Creek MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 7745
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 7745

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/17/2019 4:40 AM



Timed qualifying is set to start in 20-ish minutes.

|

|

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

scrubbin

Posts: 130
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: Duluth, GA USA

Posts: 130

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Duluth, GA USA

8/17/2019 4:51 AM

Budds Creek here we come. Go Zack!

|

GD2

Posts: 7745
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 7745

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/17/2019 5:18 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

plowboy

Posts: 5419
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA

Posts: 5419

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

8/17/2019 5:37 AM

Hope they get a huge crowd.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

GD2

Posts: 7745
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 7745

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/17/2019 5:38 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

plowboy

Posts: 5419
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA

Posts: 5419

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

8/17/2019 5:49 AM

I know it's early but what's up with Ferrandis? Covington...still a question mark.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Ray_MXS

Posts: 650
Joined: 10/28/2016
Location: SWE

Posts: 650

Joined: 10/28/2016

Location: SWE

8/17/2019 5:49 AM

Both Lawrences is on it

|

KlockreN

Posts: 20
Joined: 3/23/2019
Location: SWE

Posts: 20

Joined: 3/23/2019

Location: SWE

8/17/2019 6:01 AM

plowboy wrote:

I know it's early but what's up with Ferrandis? Covington...still a question mark.

listening to the one lap video covington said he jumped on the bike this week, so I think he's going to have a hard weekend ahead of him

|

GD2

Posts: 7745
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 7745

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/17/2019 6:05 AM

Roczen 1.6 seconds faster...

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

crusty_xx

Posts: 5440
Joined: 6/8/2013
Location: CHE

Posts: 5440

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

8/17/2019 6:05 AM

Kenny did it again (almost)

Honda is on it today!

|

GD2

Posts: 7745
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 7745

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/17/2019 6:06 AM


|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

yz133rider

Posts: 2144
Joined: 8/1/2013
Location: Avondale, PA USA

Posts: 2144

Joined: 8/1/2013

Location: Avondale, PA USA

8/17/2019 6:11 AM

Wooooooooo!!!! Im here its gorgeous track looks AMAZING!!

|

rsd47

Posts: 24
Joined: 6/3/2019
Location: GBR

Posts: 24

Joined: 6/3/2019

Location: GBR

8/17/2019 6:13 AM

These qualifying lap times are unusual even for prime Kenny. Definitely feels like he's trying to send a message to end the season! Hope this version of him is here to stay

|

str8line

Posts: 314
Joined: 9/20/2018
Location: Sandy, UT USA

Posts: 314

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

8/17/2019 6:19 AM

Is Cunningham Cole's replacement?

|

str8line

Posts: 314
Joined: 9/20/2018
Location: Sandy, UT USA

Posts: 314

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

8/17/2019 6:20 AM

Good to see Plessinger in 6th.

|

Mace-x

Posts: 133
Joined: 8/24/2017
Location: CHL

Posts: 133

Joined: 8/24/2017

Location: CHL

8/17/2019 6:28 AM

I'm really impressed by Kenny's time, hope it holds.

I'm even more impressed by the Lawrence bros, Hunter coming back from injury and is second, Jett 2 seconds faster than either Mumford or Shimoda, damn!

|

GD2

Posts: 7745
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 7745

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/17/2019 6:33 AM

450 B Qualifying 1:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

theycallmeebryan

Posts: 1345
Joined: 12/14/2010
Location: San Diego, CA USA

Posts: 1345

Joined: 12/14/2010

Location: San Diego, CA USA

8/17/2019 6:42 AM

Just woke up on the west coast. I think we're going to see some great racing today in both classes. weather seems cool and sure enough Kenny is on rails.

|

2018 Alta Redshift MXR
2019 Alta Redshift EXR
2015 Kawasaki KX450f
2004 Kawasaki KX125

aeffertz

Posts: 3179
Joined: 7/16/2015
Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

Posts: 3179

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

8/17/2019 6:50 AM

plowboy wrote:

I know it's early but what's up with Ferrandis? Covington...still a question mark.

KlockreN wrote:

listening to the one lap video covington said he jumped on the bike this week, so I think he's going to have a hard weekend ahead of him

I think it’s going to be tough for hm to break the top 20.

|

Asselstine

Posts: 97
Joined: 12/19/2018
Location: CAN

Posts: 97

Joined: 12/19/2018

Location: CAN

8/17/2019 7:13 AM

You guy's are funny. First qualifying session doesn't mean anything

|

jtiger12

Posts: 1645
Joined: 8/2/2006
Location: Forest H Ill, MD USA

Posts: 1645

Joined: 8/2/2006

Location: Forest H Ill, MD USA

8/17/2019 7:14 AM

I hope that Japanese guy is ok.. I've almost crashed in that same spot...

|

GD2

Posts: 7745
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 7745

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/17/2019 7:16 AM

250 B Qualifying 2:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

aeffertz

Posts: 3179
Joined: 7/16/2015
Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

Posts: 3179

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

8/17/2019 7:17 AM

Asselstine wrote:

You guy's are funny. First qualifying session doesn't mean anything

Does the rest of the year mean anything?

|

Beeby

Posts: 1086
Joined: 9/3/2009
Location: Chicago, IL USA

Posts: 1086

Joined: 9/3/2009

Location: Chicago, IL USA

8/17/2019 7:18 AM

What’s Marvs little comment on his race kit all about? Little message to the French motocross association?

|

dickjackson170

Posts: 535
Joined: 11/7/2017
Location: Navarre, OH USA

Posts: 535

Joined: 11/7/2017

Location: Navarre, OH USA

8/17/2019 7:22 AM

I'm not even going to attempt to butcher his name, but that Japanese dude ate it hard. Hope he comes through ok.

|

Asselstine

Posts: 97
Joined: 12/19/2018
Location: CAN

Posts: 97

Joined: 12/19/2018

Location: CAN

8/17/2019 7:27 AM

Asselstine wrote:

You guy's are funny. First qualifying session doesn't mean anything

aeffertz wrote:

Does the rest of the year mean anything?

Not sure what you're referring to?

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 16730
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN

Posts: 16730

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/17/2019 7:29 AM

Asselstine wrote:

You guy's are funny. First qualifying session doesn't mean anything

aeffertz wrote:

Does the rest of the year mean anything?

Asselstine wrote:

Not sure what you're referring to?

He's implying that the first qualifying session means something and it does.

Best chance to get your best gate pick is in that session.

Gate picks are important.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

matze

Posts: 874
Joined: 3/1/2014
Location: Stuttgart, DEU

Posts: 874

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

8/17/2019 7:33 AM

Asselstine wrote:

You guy's are funny. First qualifying session doesn't mean anything

So you're saying gatepick doesn't mean anything?

|

Asselstine

Posts: 97
Joined: 12/19/2018
Location: CAN

Posts: 97

Joined: 12/19/2018

Location: CAN

8/17/2019 7:34 AM

aeffertz wrote:

Does the rest of the year mean anything?

Asselstine wrote:

Not sure what you're referring to?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

He's implying that the first qualifying session means something and it does.

Best chance to get your best gate pick is in that session.

Gate picks are important.

It depends on how the track shapes up and which track. Second session is a better indicator of who's fast when the track is closest to moto shape. Being fast in the 1st session doesn't mean much if you can't back it up in the second.

|

sclark309d

Posts: 420
Joined: 5/5/2010
Location: USA

Posts: 420

Joined: 5/5/2010

Location: USA

8/17/2019 7:37 AM

For two weeks n a row, NBC Sports Gold video quality has been poor for me after being great all year up to this point. Just checking to see if you all are seeing the same thing or if its something on my end.

Is video quality good your you guys today?

TIA

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Budds Creek MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

