Budds Creek MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Timed qualifying is set to start in 20-ish minutes.
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Budds Creek here we come. Go Zack!
250 B Qualifying 1:
Hope they get a huge crowd.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
250 A Qualifying 1:
I know it's early but what's up with Ferrandis? Covington...still a question mark.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Both Lawrences is on it
Roczen 1.6 seconds faster...
Kenny did it again (almost)
Honda is on it today!
Wooooooooo!!!! Im here its gorgeous track looks AMAZING!!
These qualifying lap times are unusual even for prime Kenny. Definitely feels like he's trying to send a message to end the season! Hope this version of him is here to stay
Is Cunningham Cole's replacement?
Good to see Plessinger in 6th.
I'm really impressed by Kenny's time, hope it holds.
I'm even more impressed by the Lawrence bros, Hunter coming back from injury and is second, Jett 2 seconds faster than either Mumford or Shimoda, damn!
450 B Qualifying 1:
Just woke up on the west coast. I think we're going to see some great racing today in both classes. weather seems cool and sure enough Kenny is on rails.
I think it’s going to be tough for hm to break the top 20.
You guy's are funny. First qualifying session doesn't mean anything
I hope that Japanese guy is ok.. I've almost crashed in that same spot...
250 B Qualifying 2:
Asselstine wrote:
You guy's are funny. First qualifying session doesn't mean anything
Does the rest of the year mean anything?
What’s Marvs little comment on his race kit all about? Little message to the French motocross association?
I'm not even going to attempt to butcher his name, but that Japanese dude ate it hard. Hope he comes through ok.
Asselstine wrote:
You guy's are funny. First qualifying session doesn't mean anything
aeffertz wrote:
Does the rest of the year mean anything?
Not sure what you're referring to?
Asselstine wrote:
You guy's are funny. First qualifying session doesn't mean anything
aeffertz wrote:
Does the rest of the year mean anything?
Asselstine wrote:
Not sure what you're referring to?
He's implying that the first qualifying session means something and it does.
Best chance to get your best gate pick is in that session.
Gate picks are important.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Asselstine wrote:
You guy's are funny. First qualifying session doesn't mean anything
So you're saying gatepick doesn't mean anything?
aeffertz wrote:
Does the rest of the year mean anything?
Asselstine wrote:
Not sure what you're referring to?
-MAVERICK- wrote:
He's implying that the first qualifying session means something and it does.
Best chance to get your best gate pick is in that session.
Gate picks are important.
It depends on how the track shapes up and which track. Second session is a better indicator of who's fast when the track is closest to moto shape. Being fast in the 1st session doesn't mean much if you can't back it up in the second.
For two weeks n a row, NBC Sports Gold video quality has been poor for me after being great all year up to this point. Just checking to see if you all are seeing the same thing or if its something on my end.
Is video quality good your you guys today?
TIA