Budds Creek MX & MXGP of Switzerland Links

Edited Date/Time:
Budds Creek - Round 11
Animated Track Map
TV Schedule (Click for full list of times)
Qualifiers LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 7:10 AM Pacific Time, 10:10 AM Eastern Time
All Motos LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 10 AM Pacific Time, 1 PM Eastern Time
NBC Sports Gold
ProMotocross.com Videos (Highlights, etc.)
Racer X - Injury Report
Live Timing
Results + Standings
Schedule (Eastern Time):
Round 16 - MXGP of Switzerland
Track Info
MXGP-TV (Livestream)
MXGP & MX2 Entry Lists
Live Timing
Results + Standings
Schedule (Eastern Time):
SAT 18 AUG, 2018
07:00 - Free Content Studio Show
10:15 - LIVE MX2 qualifying
11:00 - LIVE MXGP qualifying
11:50 - LIVE EMX 125 Race 1
12:35 - LIVE EMX 250 Race 1
SUN 19 AUG, 2018
03:40 - LIVE EMX 125 Race 2
05:25 - LIVE EMX 250 Race 2
07:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 1
08:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 1
10:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 2
11:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2
Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
Animated Track Map
TV Schedule (Click for full list of times)
Qualifiers LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 7:10 AM Pacific Time, 10:10 AM Eastern Time
All Motos LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 10 AM Pacific Time, 1 PM Eastern Time
NBC Sports Gold
ProMotocross.com Videos (Highlights, etc.)
Racer X - Injury Report
Live Timing
Results + Standings
Schedule (Eastern Time):
Round 16 - MXGP of Switzerland
Track Info
MXGP-TV (Livestream)
MXGP & MX2 Entry Lists
Live Timing
Results + Standings
Schedule (Eastern Time):
SAT 18 AUG, 2018
07:00 - Free Content Studio Show
10:15 - LIVE MX2 qualifying
11:00 - LIVE MXGP qualifying
11:50 - LIVE EMX 125 Race 1
12:35 - LIVE EMX 250 Race 1
SUN 19 AUG, 2018
03:40 - LIVE EMX 125 Race 2
05:25 - LIVE EMX 250 Race 2
07:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 1
08:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 1
10:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 2
11:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2
Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
| Quote
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2