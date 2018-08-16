Forum Main Moto-Related Budds Creek MX & MXGP of Switzerland Links

Budds Creek MX & MXGP of Switzerland Links

GD2

Posts: 6781

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/16/2018 9:40 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/16/2018 8:52 PM

Budds Creek - Round 11

Animated Track Map

TV Schedule (Click for full list of times)
Qualifiers LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 7:10 AM Pacific Time, 10:10 AM Eastern Time
All Motos LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 10 AM Pacific Time, 1 PM Eastern Time
NBC Sports Gold
ProMotocross.com Videos (Highlights, etc.)

Racer X - Injury Report

Live Timing
Results + Standings

Schedule (Eastern Time):



Round 16 - MXGP of Switzerland

Track Info

MXGP-TV (Livestream)

MXGP & MX2 Entry Lists
Live Timing
Results + Standings

Schedule (Eastern Time):
SAT 18 AUG, 2018
07:00 - Free Content Studio Show
10:15 - LIVE MX2 qualifying
11:00 - LIVE MXGP qualifying
11:50 - LIVE EMX 125 Race 1
12:35 - LIVE EMX 250 Race 1

SUN 19 AUG, 2018
03:40 - LIVE EMX 125 Race 2
05:25 - LIVE EMX 250 Race 2
07:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 1
08:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 1
10:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 2
11:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2

Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 150 8309 13

Posts: 8461

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/17/2018 8:32 PM
Edited Date/Time: 8/17/2018 8:36 PM

Is the MXGP of Switzerland going to be in stadium?

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Markus123

Vital MX member Markus123 43992 Markus123 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43992/avatar/c50_mw123_1490101030.jpg?1490100380 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Markus123,43992/all 08/02/14 4 35

Posts: 4

Joined: 8/2/2014

Location: DEU

8/18/2018 2:50 AM

Reese95w wrote:

Is the MXGP of Switzerland going to be in stadium?

Nope! Here is a GoPro video from last year:

GoPro: Antonio Cairoli FIM MXGP 2017 RD15 Frauenfeld Moto 2

Budds Creek MX & MXGP of Switzerland Links

