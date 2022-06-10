Forum Main Moto-Related British World Supercross GP Links

British World Supercross GP Links

Posts: 9587

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/6/2022 6:48 PM
Edited Date/Time: 10/6/2022 6:55 PM

British World Supercross GP (Cardiff) - Round 1

Team Rosters

Event Info
Buy Tickets

Condensed Schedule (Local Time):
Photo

Detailed Schedule (Local Time):
Photo

For Eligible Countries, You Can Purchase a Live Streaming Package at WSX.TV

Viewing Options by Region

For U.S. residents, the event will start at 9:45 AM Pacific Time, 11:45 AM Central Time, 12:45 PM Eastern Time on October 8th

For U.S. Viewers, the British GP broadcast will be tape delayed. It will air on FS1 on October 9th at 2 PM Pacific, 5 PM Eastern

Lightning78

Vital MX member Lightning78 2651 Lightning78 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/2651/avatar/c50_2651_47601a533c54b.jpg?1294180325 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Lightning78,2651/all 12/12/07 8 236 5714 62 3

Posts: 5953

Joined: 12/12/2007

Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

10/7/2022 4:47 AM

Does anyone know how to watch this on kodi?

