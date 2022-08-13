Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Unadilla National Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing - Unadilla National Timed Qualifying

GD2

Posts: 9520

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

8/13/2022 4:30 AM
30 minutes until timed qualifying starts!

GD2

Posts: 9520

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

8/13/2022 4:31 AM

It is earlyyyy, gentlemen.

Mr. Afterbar

Posts: 1684

Joined: 5/13/2019

Location: Green Bay, WI USA

8/13/2022 4:32 AM

Rise and shine! It’s race day!

NP301

Posts: 2106

Joined: 1/19/2010

Location: Keene, NH USA

8/13/2022 4:36 AM

Hoping a good day for Chris Canning today! Really wish he could get on a team for a full national series, definitely has the speed to hit top 10 if he gets on race team program.

Chris_Buehler

Posts: 1706

Joined: 7/21/2019

Location: Bristol, CT USA

8/13/2022 4:50 AM

Omw to track. Be there for 2nd practice. I wasn't getting up at 3am to see 1st practice lol

gt80rider

Posts: 6212

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

8/13/2022 4:52 AM

Una freakn dillaaaa!!

CPR

Posts: 2318

Joined: 10/4/2018

Location: AUS

8/13/2022 4:59 AM

Rock on

Herb Eaversmells

Posts: 1305

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

8/13/2022 5:15 AM

#301 Jordon Jarvis. Will she make the show????

mx313

Posts: 600

Joined: 10/5/2021

Location: AUS

8/13/2022 5:20 AM

#301 Jordon Jarvis. Will she make the show????

No.
She will be lucky to qualify 60th.
But she will be one of the few ppl at the gate at race 2 trying to get a reserve spot.

GD2

Posts: 9520

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

8/13/2022 5:21 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

GD2

Posts: 9520

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

8/13/2022 5:39 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:
Photo
Photo

MXWebmaster

Posts: 529

Joined: 6/19/2017

Location: South Central, TX USA

8/13/2022 6:06 AM

Ferrandis is back! Didn't realize he was healed up. Looking forward to seeing how him and Ryder D do today.

GD2

Posts: 9520

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

8/13/2022 6:09 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:
Photo
Photo

GD2

Posts: 9520

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

8/13/2022 6:28 AM

450 B Qualifying 1:
Photo
Photo

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 36440

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/13/2022 6:37 AM

Ferrandis is back! Didn't realize he was healed up. Looking forward to seeing how him and Ryder D do today.

Fox88

Posts: 575

Joined: 2/11/2012

Location: Galveston Island, TX USA

8/13/2022 7:03 AM

This guy from Estonia putting up good times in b.. any info on him?

GD2

Posts: 9520

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

8/13/2022 7:05 AM

250 B Qualifying 2:
Photo
Photo

oilman400

Posts: 594

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Winters, CA USA

8/13/2022 7:08 AM

Anybody got live feed?

DonM

Posts: 4752

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

8/13/2022 7:09 AM

Anybody got live feed?

Not yet

SteveUrchin

Posts: 142

Joined: 7/6/2017

Location: CA, USA

8/13/2022 7:09 AM

This event will begin shortly… what a joke!

HuskyEd

Posts: 4669

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Palmdale, CA USA

8/13/2022 7:10 AM

"This Event Will Begin Shortly"

goinrcn44h

Posts: 337

Joined: 9/20/2011

Location: Sedro Woolley, WA USA

8/13/2022 7:10 AM

Stream is running late,
7:09 am here , was supposed to start at 7...

MxKing809

Posts: 6061

Joined: 10/13/2013

Location: Big Sand Whoops, MI USA

8/13/2022 7:10 AM

Nope, still waiting to begin.

Every couple minutes it seems like it’s about to start; then the trans slips and it goes back into neutral.

braap braap braap

Posts: 66

Joined: 6/28/2008

Location: Melbourne Beach, FL USA

8/13/2022 7:10 AM

No live stew up on Flo yet.

Cygrace74

Posts: 674

Joined: 7/2/2017

Location: Westport, MA USA

8/13/2022 7:11 AM

I’m getting gas not yet started, I think it’s worse that different people get a different screen

oilman400

Posts: 594

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Winters, CA USA

8/13/2022 7:12 AM

YouTube link?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 36440

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/13/2022 7:12 AM

No stream?

cmarona463

Posts: 203

Joined: 11/18/2013

Location: Pinson, AL USA

8/13/2022 7:13 AM

My Floracing app shows qualifying starting tomorrow at 10 am

HuskyEd

Posts: 4669

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Palmdale, CA USA

8/13/2022 7:13 AM

Sound?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 36440

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/13/2022 7:13 AM

Just kicked in.

