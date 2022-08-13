Bench Racing - Unadilla National Timed Qualifying

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until timed qualifying starts!
It is earlyyyy, gentlemen.
Rise and shine! It’s race day!
Hoping a good day for Chris Canning today! Really wish he could get on a team for a full national series, definitely has the speed to hit top 10 if he gets on race team program.
Omw to track. Be there for 2nd practice. I wasn't getting up at 3am to see 1st practice lol
Una freakn dillaaaa!!
#301 Jordon Jarvis. Will she make the show????
Herb Eaversmells wrote:
No.
She will be lucky to qualify 60th.
But she will be one of the few ppl at the gate at race 2 trying to get a reserve spot.
250 B Qualifying 1:
250 A Qualifying 1:
Ferrandis is back! Didn't realize he was healed up. Looking forward to seeing how him and Ryder D do today.
450 A Qualifying 1:
450 B Qualifying 1:
MXWebmaster wrote:
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
This guy from Estonia putting up good times in b.. any info on him?
250 B Qualifying 2:
Anybody got live feed?
This event will begin shortly… what a joke!
Washed up mid pack B rider
"This Event Will Begin Shortly"
Stream is running late,
7:09 am here , was supposed to start at 7...
Was once there, now old, fat and tired... require much more horsepower now...
Nope, still waiting to begin.
Every couple minutes it seems like it’s about to start; then the trans slips and it goes back into neutral.
Washed up moto and enduro weekend warrior.
No live stew up on Flo yet.
I’m getting gas not yet started, I think it’s worse that different people get a different screen
YouTube link?
No stream?
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
My Floracing app shows qualifying starting tomorrow at 10 am
Sound?
Just kicked in.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."