Bench Racing - Thunder Valley Timed Qualifying

Practice starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Holeshot
Podium
On my way out there
First time up there with the big boys, trust the process!
I'm here. There's a shot of a couple suspish characters.
Good to see Steve is back at the races and over the worse of the health issues that had prevented him travelling recently.
Track is super deep and muddy. Already rutting deep.
On the way... About 20 minutes out. See you there!!!!
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
With ZachO retired, it's JA21 and AP for me...
TG243 fan!
Based on the last years my pick for today would have been Kenny, Thunder Valley and Unadilla are probably his best tracks ever. But with the heat today I have my doubts. I think this weekend will be really important for him, can he stay at the front and fight for a podium in this heat?
450 B Qualifying 1:
98 today. Going to be tough on these guys. I think this will be good for Eli and his bike.
Also looking for Sexton and Dungey to have a good run.
Dungey 2:22.989
Tomac 2:21.090
This is one of the tracks AC 222 should do really well on.
Craig 2:20.895
Tony .3 off! Hope that means something. These two tracks shoudl be good for him. If he can get on the box here or High point maybe he stays fo rmore rounds
Cairoli 3rd
Dungey 7th
Plessinger 16th
Not looking good for AP.
450 A Qualifying 1:
Hey Mav, has anyone found anyone streaming the race for people or am I going to have to wait for it to be uploaded to YouTube tomorrow?
MavTV/MavTV+ will stream 3 motos live starting with 250 moto 1.
First 450 moto is live on NBC. If you don't have NBC you can probably find an illegal stream online.
450's are starting first today.
Yoo, good time by Jeff Walker!
What, isn't it on MavTv plus today? I cannot find it. Why?
Looks very wet for this first practice, not a true representation of whos doing what but the usual suspects are where they are supposed to be. Going to be HOT! Temps and racing. Cant wait.
It's free again on the MavTV Plus web site. Good thing I paid to view it on that web site
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
