Bench Racing - Thunder Valley Timed Qualifying

GD2

Posts: 9417

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/11/2022 6:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/11/2022 6:30 AM

Photo

Practice starts in 30 minutes!

oilman400

Posts: 573

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Winters, CA USA

6/11/2022 6:32 AM

VanDan

Posts: 354

Joined: 6/7/2020

Location: BEL

6/11/2022 6:35 AM

Bill_Carroll

Posts: 3005

Joined: 9/15/2010

Location: Falcon, CO USA

6/11/2022 6:42 AM

On my way out there

Mavetism

Posts: 1054

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

6/11/2022 6:43 AM

First time up there with the big boys, trust the process!

Posts: 34485

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/11/2022 6:53 AM

Photo
Photo
Photo
plowboy

Posts: 7712

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/11/2022 6:56 AM

I'm here. There's a shot of a couple suspish characters.cool

Photo
Photo

VanDan

Posts: 354

Joined: 6/7/2020

Location: BEL

6/11/2022 7:00 AM

Good to see Steve is back at the races and over the worse of the health issues that had prevented him travelling recently.

plowboy

Posts: 7712

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/11/2022 7:05 AM

Track is super deep and muddy. Already rutting deep.

Press516

Posts: 1928

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

6/11/2022 7:06 AM

On the way... About 20 minutes out. See you there!!!!

plowboy

Posts: 7712

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/11/2022 7:11 AM

Photo
Photo
Mavetism

Posts: 1054

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

6/11/2022 7:15 AM

Based on the last years my pick for today would have been Kenny, Thunder Valley and Unadilla are probably his best tracks ever. But with the heat today I have my doubts. I think this weekend will be really important for him, can he stay at the front and fight for a podium in this heat?

GD2

Posts: 9417

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/11/2022 7:18 AM

450 B Qualifying 1:
Photo
Photo

WhatsStoppingU

Posts: 516

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

6/11/2022 7:19 AM

Photo
WhatsStoppingU

Posts: 516

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

6/11/2022 7:20 AM

98 today. Going to be tough on these guys. I think this will be good for Eli and his bike.

Also looking for Sexton and Dungey to have a good run.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 34485

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/11/2022 7:28 AM

Dungey 2:22.989

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 34485

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/11/2022 7:33 AM

Tomac 2:21.090

KYFHO699

Posts: 394

Joined: 1/15/2011

Location: MT, USA

6/11/2022 7:37 AM

This is one of the tracks AC 222 should do really well on.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 34485

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/11/2022 7:37 AM

Craig 2:20.895

crusty_xx

Posts: 7353

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

6/11/2022 7:39 AM

Tony .3 off! Hope that means something. These two tracks shoudl be good for him. If he can get on the box here or High point maybe he stays fo rmore rounds

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 34485

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/11/2022 7:39 AM

Cairoli 3rd
Dungey 7th
Plessinger 16th

Not looking good for AP.

GD2

Posts: 9417

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/11/2022 7:41 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:
Photo
Photo

NP301

Posts: 2055

Joined: 1/19/2010

Location: Keene, NH USA

6/11/2022 7:42 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/11/2022 7:42 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Cairoli 3rd
Dungey 7th
Plessinger 16th

Not looking good for AP.

...more

Hey Mav, has anyone found anyone streaming the race for people or am I going to have to wait for it to be uploaded to YouTube tomorrow?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 34485

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/11/2022 7:45 AM

NP301 wrote:

Hey Mav, has anyone found anyone streaming the race for people or am I going to have to wait for it to be uploaded to YouTube

...more

MavTV/MavTV+ will stream 3 motos live starting with 250 moto 1.

First 450 moto is live on NBC. If you don't have NBC you can probably find an illegal stream online.

450's are starting first today.

Mavetism

Posts: 1054

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

6/11/2022 7:48 AM

Yoo, good time by Jeff Walker!

8500rpm

Posts: 124

Joined: 12/31/2020

Location: SWE

6/11/2022 7:48 AM

What, isn't it on MavTv plus today? I cannot find it. Why?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 34485

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/11/2022 7:50 AM

8500rpm wrote:

What, isn't it on MavTv plus today? I cannot find it. Why?

...more

https://mavtvplus.com/

DA498

Posts: 1341

Joined: 10/11/2008

Location: Milliken, CO USA

6/11/2022 7:52 AM

Looks very wet for this first

Reese95w

Posts: 486

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/11/2022 7:53 AM

8500rpm wrote:

What, isn't it on MavTv plus today? I cannot find it. Why?

...more

It's free again on the MavTV Plus web site. Good thing I paid to view it on that web site sad

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 34485

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/11/2022 7:55 AM

