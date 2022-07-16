Bench Racing - Spring Creek National Main Races

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Hole shot !
2nd and closing
Podium
One of you bastards jumped the gate...
How long until the motos start?
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
15 minutes.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Oh crap. Now we are all penalized and down a lap. Thanks, GD2. 😂
Holeshot.
Best season ever!
Please can someone PM me with the Goodnews? Current linkies not working.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Just want to say Flo is working great here in South Georgia.
In!!! Hopefuly Cooper makes it interesting on 250s
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
Edited Date/Time:
JCoop! dammit!
Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality and buffers about every 3-5 minutes....Sick of the hassle to watch a decent stream this year.
Damn Cooper,
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
mxracer816 wrote:
Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality ...moremxracer816 wrote:
Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality and buffers about every 3-5 minutes....Sick of the hassle to watch a decent stream this year.
How does that happen? ISP?
mxracer816 wrote:
Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality ...moremxracer816 wrote:
Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality and buffers about every 3-5 minutes....Sick of the hassle to watch a decent stream this year.
Just checked my speeds thinking my internet was bugging out, but I'm getting 300 Mbps download so it must be the stream.
mxracer816 wrote:
Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality ...moremxracer816 wrote:
Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality and buffers about every 3-5 minutes....Sick of the hassle to watch a decent stream this year.
They’re showing it live on their YouTube channel now. Something was up w/ the app I guess… 🙄
Man, Jett about to break Hunter soon if he continues like that, unreal.
Did Weege think it was bring your son to work day?
mxracer816 wrote:
Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality ...moremxracer816 wrote:
Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality and buffers about every 3-5 minutes....Sick of the hassle to watch a decent stream this year.GoonSquad250x wrote:
They’re showing it live on their YouTube channel now. Something was up w/ the app I guess…
GoonSquad250x wrote:
They’re showing it live on their YouTube channel now. Something was up w/ the app I guess… 🙄
Thanks man
mxracer816 wrote:
Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality ...moremxracer816 wrote:
Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality and buffers about every 3-5 minutes....Sick of the hassle to watch a decent stream this year.
Full HD here and I'm on Starlink which ain't close to 300mbps.
hahaha the voice tone of JM
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
mxracer816 wrote:
Thanks manmxracer816 wrote:
Thanks man
You’re welcome 👍🏼
Perfect again on YouTube 👍
Hunter is sending it down Mt Martin
Ok, now I'm dropping coverage but a massive electrical storm is closing on South Georgia.
Have to add I'm happy with the show the Aussies are putting on.
Edited Date/Time:
Anyone know what happened to Mosiman?
No love for Vohland on the broadcast. Awesome ride. 12 seconds down 20 minutes in.