Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Spring Creek National Main Races

Bench Racing - Spring Creek National Main Races

Related: Bench Racing Spring Creek MX
Bench Racing Spring Creek MX
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 325 16 671 149 924 8566 114 6

Posts: 9490

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/16/2022 10:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/16/2022 10:30 AM

Photo

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

1911

Vital MX member 1911 9600 1911 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9600/avatar/c50_986A7E3F_2D0A_4641_A0D6_85DB765BC63F_1651714204.jpg?1651714073 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/1911,9600/all 04/02/08 3 32 2606 2

Posts: 2638

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: LAS VEGAS, NV USA

7/16/2022 10:30 AM

Hole shot !

|

Saul Rosenburg

Vital MX member Saul Rosenburg 88486 Saul Rosenburg /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Saul-Rosenburg,88486/all 05/28/22 2 151

Posts: 153

Joined: 5/28/2022

Location: Smyrna, GA USA

7/16/2022 10:35 AM

2nd and closingsmile

|

oilman400

Vital MX member oilman400 7298 oilman400 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/7298/avatar/c50_image.jpg?1352431466 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/oilman400,7298/all 04/01/08 1 28 555 15

Posts: 583

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Winters, CA USA

7/16/2022 10:35 AM

Podium

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20210313_063613_1636262994.jpg?1636262749 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 145 4338 4

Posts: 4483

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

7/16/2022 10:44 AM

One of you bastards jumped the gate...

How long until the motos start?

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20210313_063613_1636262994.jpg?1636262749 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 145 4338 4

Posts: 4483

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

7/16/2022 10:45 AM

15 minutes.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Saul Rosenburg

Vital MX member Saul Rosenburg 88486 Saul Rosenburg /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Saul-Rosenburg,88486/all 05/28/22 2 151

Posts: 153

Joined: 5/28/2022

Location: Smyrna, GA USA

7/16/2022 10:48 AM

Oh crap. Now we are all penalized and down a lap. Thanks, GD2. 😂

|

kongols

Vital MX member kongols 17089 kongols https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17089/avatar/c50_Stewart_1451774253.jpg?1451773890 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kongols,17089/all 09/22/09 13 878 21711 6 1

Posts: 22589

Joined: 9/22/2009

Location: Riga, LVA

7/16/2022 11:02 AM

Holeshot.

|

1911

Vital MX member 1911 9600 1911 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9600/avatar/c50_986A7E3F_2D0A_4641_A0D6_85DB765BC63F_1651714204.jpg?1651714073 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/1911,9600/all 04/02/08 3 32 2606 2

Posts: 2638

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: LAS VEGAS, NV USA

7/16/2022 11:08 AM

Best season ever!

Photo

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20210313_063613_1636262994.jpg?1636262749 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 145 4338 4

Posts: 4483

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

7/16/2022 11:08 AM

Please can someone PM me with the Goodnews? Current linkies not working.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Harry's Severed Write Arm

Vital MX member Harry's Severed Write Arm 79340 Harry's Severed Write Arm https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/79340/avatar/c50_61366_1581714455.jpg?1581714327 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Harrys-Severed-Write-Arm,79340/all 02/14/20 1 1 57 2

Posts: 57

Joined: 2/14/2020

Location: GA, USA

7/16/2022 11:09 AM

Just want to say Flo is working great here in South Georgia.

|

Pakoyz250f

Vital MX member Pakoyz250f 48625 Pakoyz250f https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48625/avatar/c50_IMG_7774_1598637496.jpg?1598636942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Pakoyz250f,48625/all 08/27/15 1 13 584 25 1

Posts: 597

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

7/16/2022 11:09 AM

In!!! Hopefuly Cooper makes it interesting on 250s

|

Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..

motomike137

Vital MX member motomike137 20053 motomike137 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20053/avatar/c50_mikees_1443200024.jpg?1443199461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike137,20053/all 04/22/10 3 161 5621 69

Posts: 5783

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

7/16/2022 11:12 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/16/2022 11:12 AM

JCoop! dammit!

|

mxracer816

Vital MX member mxracer816 28966 mxracer816 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28966/avatar/c50_10374853_10152732519834009_4337703299038987198_n_1408460763.jpg?1408460624 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxracer816,28966/all 07/28/11 32 795 4 1

Posts: 827

Joined: 7/28/2011

Location: Atlanta, TX USA

7/16/2022 11:13 AM

Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality and buffers about every 3-5 minutes....Sick of the hassle to watch a decent stream this year.

|

Pakoyz250f

Vital MX member Pakoyz250f 48625 Pakoyz250f https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48625/avatar/c50_IMG_7774_1598637496.jpg?1598636942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Pakoyz250f,48625/all 08/27/15 1 13 584 25 1

Posts: 597

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

7/16/2022 11:14 AM

Damn Cooper,

|

Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..

Harry's Severed Write Arm

Vital MX member Harry's Severed Write Arm 79340 Harry's Severed Write Arm https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/79340/avatar/c50_61366_1581714455.jpg?1581714327 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Harrys-Severed-Write-Arm,79340/all 02/14/20 1 1 57 2

Posts: 57

Joined: 2/14/2020

Location: GA, USA

7/16/2022 11:14 AM

mxracer816 wrote:

Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality ...more

...more

How does that happen? ISP?

|

150ripper

Vital MX member 150ripper 68095 150ripper https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68095/avatar/c50_brees_1546207523.jpg?1546207488 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/150ripper,68095/all 12/30/18 6 418 1

Posts: 424

Joined: 12/30/2018

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

7/16/2022 11:15 AM

mxracer816 wrote:

Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality ...more

...more

Just checked my speeds thinking my internet was bugging out, but I'm getting 300 Mbps download so it must be the stream.

|

GoonSquad250x

Vital MX member GoonSquad250x 33940 GoonSquad250x https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33940/avatar/c50_0D1E0B54_F151_43BB_ABF4_1A6C8C557AD2_1552770443.jpg?1552770045 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GoonSquad250x,33940/all 05/11/12 2 88 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GoonSquad250x,33940/setup 17 2758 8 1

Posts: 2775

Joined: 5/11/2012

Location: Acworth, GA USA

7/16/2022 11:17 AM

mxracer816 wrote:

Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality ...more

...more

They’re showing it live on their YouTube channel now. Something was up w/ the app I guess… 🙄

|

IG: https://www.instagram.com/bturner250/

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 1 6 1174 1

Posts: 1180

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

7/16/2022 11:17 AM

Man, Jett about to break Hunter soon if he continues like that, unreal.

|

woody woodpecker

Vital MX member woody woodpecker 11326 woody woodpecker https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11326/avatar/c50_s200x600_s780_OCT_V4_1649282963_1649295117.jpg?1649294694 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/woody-woodpecker,11326/all 07/28/08 2 7 21 1554 33 2

Posts: 1575

Joined: 7/28/2008

Location: Newry, GBR

7/16/2022 11:17 AM

Did Weege think it was bring your son to work day?

|

mxracer816

Vital MX member mxracer816 28966 mxracer816 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28966/avatar/c50_10374853_10152732519834009_4337703299038987198_n_1408460763.jpg?1408460624 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxracer816,28966/all 07/28/11 32 795 4 1

Posts: 827

Joined: 7/28/2011

Location: Atlanta, TX USA

7/16/2022 11:18 AM

mxracer816 wrote:

Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality ...more

...more
GoonSquad250x wrote:

They’re showing it live on their YouTube channel now. Something was up w/ the app I guess…

...more

Thanks man

|

Harry's Severed Write Arm

Vital MX member Harry's Severed Write Arm 79340 Harry's Severed Write Arm https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/79340/avatar/c50_61366_1581714455.jpg?1581714327 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Harrys-Severed-Write-Arm,79340/all 02/14/20 1 1 57 2

Posts: 57

Joined: 2/14/2020

Location: GA, USA

7/16/2022 11:18 AM

mxracer816 wrote:

Watched on YouTube for practice, excellent quality and not one buffering. Switched to Flo and now I'm watching 1960's quality ...more

...more
150ripper wrote:

Just checked my speeds thinking my internet was bugging out, but I'm getting 300 Mbps download so it must be the stream.

...more

Full HD here and I'm on Starlink which ain't close to 300mbps.

|

Pakoyz250f

Vital MX member Pakoyz250f 48625 Pakoyz250f https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48625/avatar/c50_IMG_7774_1598637496.jpg?1598636942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Pakoyz250f,48625/all 08/27/15 1 13 584 25 1

Posts: 597

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

7/16/2022 11:18 AM

hahaha the voice tone of JM

|

Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..

GoonSquad250x

Vital MX member GoonSquad250x 33940 GoonSquad250x https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33940/avatar/c50_0D1E0B54_F151_43BB_ABF4_1A6C8C557AD2_1552770443.jpg?1552770045 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GoonSquad250x,33940/all 05/11/12 2 88 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GoonSquad250x,33940/setup 17 2758 8 1

Posts: 2775

Joined: 5/11/2012

Location: Acworth, GA USA

7/16/2022 11:19 AM

mxracer816 wrote:

Thanks man

...more

You’re welcome 👍🏼

|

IG: https://www.instagram.com/bturner250/

mxracer816

Vital MX member mxracer816 28966 mxracer816 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28966/avatar/c50_10374853_10152732519834009_4337703299038987198_n_1408460763.jpg?1408460624 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxracer816,28966/all 07/28/11 32 795 4 1

Posts: 827

Joined: 7/28/2011

Location: Atlanta, TX USA

7/16/2022 11:20 AM

Perfect again on YouTube 👍

|

tuttle425

Vital MX member tuttle425 82135 tuttle425 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tuttle425,82135/all 08/05/20 8 1070

Posts: 1078

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

7/16/2022 11:21 AM

Hunter is sending it down Mt Martin

|

Harry's Severed Write Arm

Vital MX member Harry's Severed Write Arm 79340 Harry's Severed Write Arm https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/79340/avatar/c50_61366_1581714455.jpg?1581714327 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Harrys-Severed-Write-Arm,79340/all 02/14/20 1 1 57 2

Posts: 57

Joined: 2/14/2020

Location: GA, USA

7/16/2022 11:22 AM

Ok, now I'm dropping coverage but a massive electrical storm is closing on South Georgia.
Have to add I'm happy with the show the Aussies are putting on.

|

88FYNN88

Vital MX member 88FYNN88 81899 88FYNN88 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/81899/avatar/c50_BDzafKtV_400x400_1594737880.jpg?1594737295 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/88FYNN88,81899/all 07/14/20 37 313

Posts: 350

Joined: 7/14/2020

Location: Dover, NH USA

7/16/2022 11:23 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/16/2022 11:23 AM

Anyone know what happened to Mosiman?

|

ShipLap

Vital MX member ShipLap 65370 ShipLap https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65370/avatar/c50_fuzz2_1534381743.jpg?1534381643 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ShipLap,65370/all 08/15/18 2 12 571 1 1

Posts: 583

Joined: 8/15/2018

Location: Moab, UT USA

7/16/2022 11:23 AM

1911 wrote:

Best season ever!

Photo

...more

Except for 2005 and 2006 wink

|

Mr. Afterbar

Vital MX member Mr. Afterbar 71379 Mr. Afterbar https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/71379/avatar/c50_B29AC062_F644_4132_8FAC_11FED2833BDF_1644892078.jpg?1644891085 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mr-Afterbar,71379/all 05/13/19 6 1643 1 1

Posts: 1658

Joined: 5/13/2019

Location: Green Bay, WI USA

7/16/2022 11:31 AM

No love for Vohland on the broadcast. Awesome ride. 12 seconds down 20 minutes in.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Spring Creek National Main Races

The Latest