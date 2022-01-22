Bench Racing - San Diego Night Show

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot
2nd!
3rd!
Dirt.Squirt wrote:
2nd!Dirt.Squirt wrote:
2nd!
Nice race LOL.
I’m thinking
Anderson
Sexton
Roczen
I'm calling it...CC 250's....Webb 450's.
Morning/G'Evening all...
No live broadcast yet? Or am I looking at the wrong screen?
Is AC racing?
I got a start like Jo shmoda at a1
Very cool place to race supercross 👍👍
Anyone else not hearing the commentary?
No fucken sound over the espn app, college basketball works fine but we have fucken dumbasses hitting buttons for sx
3am here in England. Let's go Anderson! Bring on Breece Vs 722
awesome, no sound on the broadcast. nice to hear the bikes atleast.
Its a fucking shitshow now, come on people, get this shit fixed!!!!
No commentary with the Supercross Live app either...
Can hear the bikes but not the commentary, maybe that's a good thing.
0 sound ESPN app
No sound
Good job to the production team, 3 weeks in and sound issues again with no commentary this time. What a load of crap
I see lips moving, but that's it.
Y’all didn’t like the commentary so they cut the mic’s lol
At least they're acknowledging it this time
