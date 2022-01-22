Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - San Diego Night Show

Bench Racing - San Diego Night Show

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9080

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/22/2022 6:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/22/2022 6:30 PM

Photo

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

KYFHO699

KYFHO699

Posts: 364

Joined: 1/15/2011

Location: MT, USA

1/22/2022 6:31 PM

Holeshot

|

Dirt.Squirt

Dirt.Squirt

Posts: 74

Joined: 1/5/2022

Location: Pasco, WA USA

1/22/2022 6:31 PM

2nd!

|

Mr. Afterbar

Mr. Afterbar

Posts: 1482

Joined: 5/13/2019

Location: Green Bay, WI USA

1/22/2022 6:33 PM

3rd!

|

KYFHO699

KYFHO699

Posts: 364

Joined: 1/15/2011

Location: MT, USA

1/22/2022 6:38 PM

Dirt.Squirt wrote:

2nd!

...more

Nice race LOL.

|

Dirt.Squirt

Dirt.Squirt

Posts: 74

Joined: 1/5/2022

Location: Pasco, WA USA

1/22/2022 6:39 PM

I’m thinking
Anderson
Sexton
Roczen

|

ProKawi24

ProKawi24

Posts: 970

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

1/22/2022 6:41 PM

I'm calling it...CC 250's....Webb 450's.

|

Dirt.Squirt

Dirt.Squirt

Posts: 74

Joined: 1/5/2022

Location: Pasco, WA USA

1/22/2022 6:41 PM

KYFHO699 wrote:

Nice race LOL.

...more

Need to work on my starts this week laughing

|

jambalaya

jambalaya

Posts: 510

Joined: 1/16/2021

Location: Spring Valley, CA USA

1/22/2022 6:46 PM

Photo

The same guy who trashed davalos for 10 years. industry cool kid Christian Craig really makes Matthes swoon
|

Boomslang

Boomslang

Posts: 3882

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

1/22/2022 6:58 PM

Morning/G'Evening all...

No live broadcast yet? Or am I looking at the wrong screen?

Photo

|

731chopper

731chopper

Posts: 3407

Joined: 1/2/2015

Location: DFW, TX USA

1/22/2022 6:59 PM

Is AC racing?

|

mx313

mx313

Posts: 103

Joined: 10/5/2021

Location: AUS

1/22/2022 7:01 PM

I got a start like Jo shmoda at a1

|

Ramrod

Ramrod

Posts: 4319

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Ontario, CAN

1/22/2022 7:02 PM

Very cool place to race supercross 👍👍

|

Juck

Juck

Posts: 244

Joined: 5/23/2019

Location: AUS

1/22/2022 7:04 PM

Anyone else not hearing the commentary?

|

tobz

tobz

Posts: 3560

Joined: 3/5/2007

Location: Adelaide, AUS

1/22/2022 7:05 PM

No fucken sound over the espn app, college basketball works fine but we have fucken dumbasses hitting buttons for sx

|

Jonny Crash

Jonny Crash

Posts: 60

Joined: 1/23/2021

Location: GBR

1/22/2022 7:05 PM

3am here in England. Let's go Anderson! Bring on Breece Vs 722

|

chad_111

chad_111

Posts: 191

Joined: 4/22/2016

Location: CAN

1/22/2022 7:05 PM

Juck wrote:

Anyone else not hearing the commentary?

...more

The international stream has been a joke this year

|

SydAus

SydAus

Posts: 84

Joined: 8/8/2019

Location: AUS

1/22/2022 7:05 PM

Juck wrote:

Anyone else not hearing the commentary?

...more

Not hearing it either

|

Hrzk75

Hrzk75

Posts: 225

Joined: 1/8/2019

Location: SWE

1/22/2022 7:06 PM

awesome, no sound on the broadcast. nice to hear the bikes atleast.

|

phcross

phcross

Posts: 38

Joined: 1/5/2007

Location: Toronto, CAN

1/22/2022 7:06 PM

Its a fucking shitshow now, come on people, get this shit fixed!!!!

|

Blue Groove

Blue Groove

Posts: 112

Joined: 1/24/2021

Location: CAN

1/22/2022 7:06 PM

Juck wrote:

Anyone else not hearing the commentary?

...more

Not hearing it either. Not really complaining though

|

OnTheCrossbar

OnTheCrossbar

Posts: 53

Joined: 7/12/2018

Location: CAN

1/22/2022 7:06 PM

tobz wrote:

No fucken sound over the espn app, college basketball works fine but we have fucken dumbasses hitting buttons for sx

...more

No commentary with the Supercross Live app either...

|

Whitey

Whitey

Posts: 2206

Joined: 2/15/2008

Location: Perth, AUS

1/22/2022 7:06 PM

Can hear the bikes but not the commentary, maybe that's a good thing.

|

BS12

BS12

Posts: 735

Joined: 1/13/2014

Location: AUS

1/22/2022 7:06 PM

0 sound ESPN app

|

VanDan

VanDan

Posts: 249

Joined: 6/7/2020

Location: BEL

1/22/2022 7:06 PM

No sound

|

Aussie_power_sports

Aussie_power_sports

Posts: 1930

Joined: 8/31/2010

Location: AUS

1/22/2022 7:07 PM

Good job to the production team, 3 weeks in and sound issues again with no commentary this time. What a load of crap

|

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 31198

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/22/2022 7:07 PM

I see lips moving, but that's it.

|

Beaudzz118

Beaudzz118

Posts: 46

Joined: 7/23/2014

Location: CAN

1/22/2022 7:07 PM

Y’all didn’t like the commentary so they cut the mic’s lol

|

Juck

Juck

Posts: 244

Joined: 5/23/2019

Location: AUS

1/22/2022 7:07 PM

At least they're acknowledging it this time

|

Teej317

Teej317

Posts: 438

Joined: 4/30/2010

Location: Colstrip, MT USA

1/22/2022 7:08 PM

RM ARMY!!!

|

