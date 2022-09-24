Bench Racing - Motocross of Nations Free Practice and Qualifying Races

30 minutes until free practice starts!
Keep in mind, the free practice sessions are not streamed. The qualifying races are streamed on MXGP-TV, but will not air on regular TV.
The qualifying races start at 2:20 PM Eastern, 1:20 PM Central, 11:20 AM Pacific.
Did the other thread get deleted?
Any word on the weather?
Looks like it.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Ok haha, thought I was going crazy for a second.
No Bueno for tomorrow.
Yeah. It was 55% when I checked yesterday.
Hoping it doesn't rain because were due for great weather on race day.
The last time it didn't rain was 2016 and that was a long time ago.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Our onsite reporter should have provided some track photos by now...
It's on!!
Prado is going to be a force this weekend.
I'm worried Japan won't qualify and we'll miss out on Jo competing tomorrow..
Can someone Post the timetable?
The old one is deletet
Tomac to the top...
Looks like a lot of bike adjustments going on. Seewer and Prado both in the box for more than 5min
Prado!
Tony??
Geerts top 5 is cool.
Over 30 seconds difference between fastest and slowest lap times. The leaders will be hitting lappers on lap 4 in the qualifying races.
Morocco rider with 1st gate pic in dead last
Look at all that Yamaha's in the top 10
Yep!
The gaps from 1st to 5th are a bit larger than I expected...
