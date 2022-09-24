Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Motocross of Nations Free Practice and Qualifying Races

Bench Racing - Motocross of Nations Free Practice and Qualifying Races

Related: 2022 Motocross of Nations Bench Racing Motocross of Nations
2022 Motocross of Nations Bench Racing Motocross of Nations
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 332 16 671 144 942 8634 118 6

Posts: 9576

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/24/2022 6:30 AM

Photo

30 minutes until free practice starts!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

rf928

Vital MX member rf928 78744 rf928 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/rf928,78744/all 01/17/20 2 31

Posts: 33

Joined: 1/17/2020

Location: CAN

9/24/2022 6:32 AM

Holeshot

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 332 16 671 144 942 8634 118 6

Posts: 9576

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/24/2022 6:32 AM

Keep in mind, the free practice sessions are not streamed. The qualifying races are streamed on MXGP-TV, but will not air on regular TV.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 332 16 671 144 942 8634 118 6

Posts: 9576

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/24/2022 6:41 AM

The qualifying races start at 2:20 PM Eastern, 1:20 PM Central, 11:20 AM Pacific.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

smoothwakey

Vital MX member smoothwakey 28379 smoothwakey /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/smoothwakey,28379/all 06/27/11 3 12 660

Posts: 672

Joined: 6/27/2011

Location: AUS

9/24/2022 6:43 AM

Did the other thread get deleted?

|

EnvyXx

Vital MX member EnvyXx 59497 EnvyXx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59497/avatar/c50_hypnotic_by_gem1ny_dengc55_fullview_1638662838.jpg?1638662393 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/EnvyXx,59497/all 09/08/17 342

Posts: 342

Joined: 9/8/2017

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

9/24/2022 6:50 AM

Any word on the weather?

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 680 36380 175

Posts: 37068

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/24/2022 6:52 AM

smoothwakey wrote:

Did the other thread get deleted?

...more

Looks like it.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 680 36380 175

Posts: 37068

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/24/2022 6:53 AM

EnvyXx wrote:

Any word on the weather?

...more

72F today and as of now 75% chance of rain tomorrow.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

smoothwakey

Vital MX member smoothwakey 28379 smoothwakey /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/smoothwakey,28379/all 06/27/11 3 12 660

Posts: 672

Joined: 6/27/2011

Location: AUS

9/24/2022 6:55 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Looks like it.

...more

Ok haha, thought I was going crazy for a second.

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 332 16 671 144 942 8634 118 6

Posts: 9576

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/24/2022 6:56 AM

EnvyXx wrote:

Any word on the weather?

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

72F today and as of now 75% chance of rain tomorrow.

...more

No Bueno for tomorrow.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 680 36380 175

Posts: 37068

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/24/2022 7:00 AM

EnvyXx wrote:

Any word on the weather?

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

72F today and as of now 75% chance of rain tomorrow.

...more
GD2 wrote:

No Bueno for tomorrow.

...more

Yeah. It was 55% when I checked yesterday.

Hoping it doesn't rain because were due for great weather on race day.

The last time it didn't rain was 2016 and that was a long time ago.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2240_2_1603906420.jpg?1603906050 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 15 2301 22 1

Posts: 2317

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

9/24/2022 7:07 AM

Our onsite reporter should have provided some track photos by now...

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

With ZachO retired, it's JA21 and AP for me...

TG243 fan!

DeStouwer

Vital MX member DeStouwer 46104 DeStouwer https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46104/avatar/c50_Geerts_1595929724.jpg?1595929691 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DeStouwer,46104/all 02/17/15 147 2214

Posts: 2361

Joined: 2/17/2015

Location: BEL

9/24/2022 7:08 AM

It's on!!

|

VHM

Vital MX member VHM 82500 VHM https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/82500/avatar/c50_Screenshot_20220723_122340_1658572632.jpg?1658572294 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/VHM,82500/all 09/11/20 1 13

Posts: 14

Joined: 9/11/2020

Location: NOR

9/24/2022 7:09 AM

Live Timing
|

1-forty-8v2.0

Vital MX member 1-forty-8v2.0 88077 1-forty-8v2.0 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/88077/avatar/c50_s600_OCT_V4_1649620546.jpg?1649620479 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/1-forty-8v2-0,88077/all 04/10/22 1 47

Posts: 48

Joined: 4/10/2022

Location: GBR

9/24/2022 7:13 AM

Prado is going to be a force this weekend.

|

1-forty-8v2.0

Vital MX member 1-forty-8v2.0 88077 1-forty-8v2.0 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/88077/avatar/c50_s600_OCT_V4_1649620546.jpg?1649620479 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/1-forty-8v2-0,88077/all 04/10/22 1 47

Posts: 48

Joined: 4/10/2022

Location: GBR

9/24/2022 7:15 AM

I'm worried Japan won't qualify and we'll miss out on Jo competing tomorrow.. angry

|

Taddy

Vital MX member Taddy 65106 Taddy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65106/avatar/c50_28685259_1594294850639867_4276358710439203683_n_1543526781.jpg?1543526776 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Taddy,65106/all 07/27/18 1 49

Posts: 50

Joined: 7/27/2018

Location: DEU

9/24/2022 7:17 AM

Can someone Post the timetable?
The old one is deletet

|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 9 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 176 6927 26

Posts: 7107

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

9/24/2022 7:20 AM

Taddy wrote:

Can someone Post the timetable?
The old one is deletet

...more

This?
Photo

|

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2240_2_1603906420.jpg?1603906050 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 15 2301 22 1

Posts: 2317

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

9/24/2022 7:20 AM

Tomac to the top...

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

With ZachO retired, it's JA21 and AP for me...

TG243 fan!

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx 39252 crusty_xx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39252/avatar/c50_swrr_1457545958.jpg?1457545320 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crusty-xx,39252/all 06/08/13 3 53 7496 17 2

Posts: 7549

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

9/24/2022 7:21 AM

Looks like a lot of bike adjustments going on. Seewer and Prado both in the box for more than 5min

|

Elliot

Vital MX member Elliot 85127 Elliot https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85127/avatar/c50_57_3_1646919090.jpg?1646918334 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Elliot,85127/all 05/08/21 23 623

Posts: 646

Joined: 5/8/2021

Location: GBR

9/24/2022 7:21 AM

Prado!

|

toroP

Vital MX member toroP 14802 toroP https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14802/avatar/c50_118754220_1239116577.jpg?1294189978 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/toroP,14802/all 04/06/09 98 3536 2

Posts: 3635

Joined: 4/6/2009

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

9/24/2022 7:23 AM

Tony??

|

1-forty-8v2.0

Vital MX member 1-forty-8v2.0 88077 1-forty-8v2.0 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/88077/avatar/c50_s600_OCT_V4_1649620546.jpg?1649620479 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/1-forty-8v2-0,88077/all 04/10/22 1 47

Posts: 48

Joined: 4/10/2022

Location: GBR

9/24/2022 7:26 AM

toroP wrote:

Tony??

...more

7th so far.

|

Taddy

Vital MX member Taddy 65106 Taddy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65106/avatar/c50_28685259_1594294850639867_4276358710439203683_n_1543526781.jpg?1543526776 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Taddy,65106/all 07/27/18 1 49

Posts: 50

Joined: 7/27/2018

Location: DEU

9/24/2022 7:27 AM

toroP wrote:

Tony??

...more

it's free practis

|

1-forty-8v2.0

Vital MX member 1-forty-8v2.0 88077 1-forty-8v2.0 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/88077/avatar/c50_s600_OCT_V4_1649620546.jpg?1649620479 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/1-forty-8v2-0,88077/all 04/10/22 1 47

Posts: 48

Joined: 4/10/2022

Location: GBR

9/24/2022 7:27 AM

Geerts top 5 is cool.

|

Elliot

Vital MX member Elliot 85127 Elliot https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85127/avatar/c50_57_3_1646919090.jpg?1646918334 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Elliot,85127/all 05/08/21 23 623

Posts: 646

Joined: 5/8/2021

Location: GBR

9/24/2022 7:27 AM

Over 30 seconds difference between fastest and slowest lap times. The leaders will be hitting lappers on lap 4 in the qualifying races.

|

1-forty-8v2.0

Vital MX member 1-forty-8v2.0 88077 1-forty-8v2.0 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/88077/avatar/c50_s600_OCT_V4_1649620546.jpg?1649620479 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/1-forty-8v2-0,88077/all 04/10/22 1 47

Posts: 48

Joined: 4/10/2022

Location: GBR

9/24/2022 7:29 AM

Morocco rider with 1st gate pic in dead last laughing

|

DeStouwer

Vital MX member DeStouwer 46104 DeStouwer https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46104/avatar/c50_Geerts_1595929724.jpg?1595929691 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DeStouwer,46104/all 02/17/15 147 2214

Posts: 2361

Joined: 2/17/2015

Location: BEL

9/24/2022 7:29 AM

Look at all that Yamaha's in the top 10

|

Elliot

Vital MX member Elliot 85127 Elliot https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85127/avatar/c50_57_3_1646919090.jpg?1646918334 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Elliot,85127/all 05/08/21 23 623

Posts: 646

Joined: 5/8/2021

Location: GBR

9/24/2022 7:29 AM

1-forty-8v2.0 wrote:

Morocco rider with 1st gate pic in dead last laughing

...more

Yep!

|

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2240_2_1603906420.jpg?1603906050 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 15 2301 22 1

Posts: 2317

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

9/24/2022 7:31 AM

The gaps from 1st to 5th are a bit larger than I expected...

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

With ZachO retired, it's JA21 and AP for me...

TG243 fan!

Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Motocross of Nations Free Practice and Qualifying Races

The Latest