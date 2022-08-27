Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Ironman National Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing - Ironman National Timed Qualifying

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9551

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/27/2022 4:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/27/2022 4:30 AM

Photo

Timed qualifying starts in 30 minutes!

|

420Garage

Posts: 20

Joined: 5/21/2022

Location: Fairview, WV USA

8/27/2022 4:34 AM

Holeshot!

Boomslang

Boomslang

Posts: 4664

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/27/2022 4:36 AM

Podium.

NewOldSchool

NewOldSchool

Posts: 108

Joined: 10/8/2018

Location: High Point, NC USA

8/27/2022 4:39 AM

Third

VetRider97

VetRider97

Posts: 145

Joined: 4/14/2013

Location: Chippewa Falls, WI USA

8/27/2022 5:04 AM

Geez....Guess you need to get up early to get the holeshot.

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9551

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/27/2022 5:18 AM

250 B Q1:
Photo

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9551

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/27/2022 5:38 AM

250 A Q1:
Photo

CPR

CPR

Posts: 2368

Joined: 10/4/2018

Location: AUS

8/27/2022 5:44 AM

Wonder what’s going on with Hunter?

Eagle_70

Eagle_70

Posts: 5

Joined: 8/22/2022

Location: Watkins, CO USA

8/27/2022 5:54 AM

CPR wrote:

Wonder what’s going on with Hunter?

...more

I feel like he's in his own head a bit and it's snowballing. He's definitely faster than what he's shown the past couple weeks, but between his lackluster starts and mental errors, he's kind of self-destructing. Hope he gets it together before the season ends; him and Jo duking it out for 2nd would be really fun to watch.

Motofinne

Motofinne

Posts: 10079

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

8/27/2022 6:01 AM

I wonder if Farres actually will get an offer from Yamaha or some other brand to stay in America if he keeps this up. Someone should definitely give it a shot.

NorCalRedRyder

NorCalRedRyder

Posts: 1132

Joined: 3/13/2011

Location: Pleasanton, CA USA

8/27/2022 6:04 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/27/2022 6:05 AM

CPR wrote:

Wonder what’s going on with Hunter?

...more

I think it is being in the shadow of his younger brother. Literally every fan, sponsor,, and people in the sport are on Jett's tip and deservingly so. He checks all the boxes of being the next big thing and that has to be tough on any sibling, especially an older brother. But that's just my opinion.

Motofinne

Motofinne

Posts: 10079

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

8/27/2022 6:05 AM

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9551

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/27/2022 6:07 AM

450 A Q1:
Photo

DA498

DA498

Posts: 1444

Joined: 10/11/2008

Location: Milliken, CO USA

8/27/2022 6:27 AM

Whats up with Troll?

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9551

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/27/2022 6:28 AM

450 B Q1:
Photo

R VanKamp77

R VanKamp77

Posts: 61

Joined: 8/15/2022

Location: Portland, TN USA

8/27/2022 6:34 AM

I want to see savatgy go to aldons. He has so much speed but theres something missing in his program it looks like. I think he would be an animal.

oilman400

oilman400

Posts: 600

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Winters, CA USA

8/27/2022 6:40 AM

Thought Barcia was DQed?

Cygrace74

Cygrace74

Posts: 707

Joined: 7/2/2017

Location: Westport, MA USA

8/27/2022 6:43 AM

Motofinne wrote:
...more

Taking Leblancs spot, he hasn’t done well at all but the fact that he only got a series not even a full season of a chance is brutal. He rode for them for years as an amateur and gets three months as a pro

oilman400

oilman400

Posts: 600

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Winters, CA USA

8/27/2022 6:44 AM

Cygrace74

Cygrace74

Posts: 707

Joined: 7/2/2017

Location: Westport, MA USA

8/27/2022 6:44 AM

oilman400 wrote:

Thought Barcia was DQed?

...more

Do you think that DQ means not pro anymore?

oilman400

oilman400

Posts: 600

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Winters, CA USA

8/27/2022 6:44 AM

🤪

Boomslang

Boomslang

Posts: 4664

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/27/2022 6:45 AM

oilman400 wrote:

Thought Barcia was DQed?

...more

He was DQ'd....from the 2nd moto at last weeks event.

Nothing to do with Ironman..he starts fresh today..

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 479

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/27/2022 6:45 AM

420Garage wrote:

Holeshot!

...more
Photo
KirkChandler

KirkChandler

Posts: 1615

Joined: 7/31/2015

Location: Oceanside, CA USA

8/27/2022 6:48 AM

420Garage wrote:

Holeshot!

...more
Reese95w wrote: Photo
...more

Wasn’t shown in the middle of the battle for the lead. Bad directing. 😂

R VanKamp77

R VanKamp77

Posts: 61

Joined: 8/15/2022

Location: Portland, TN USA

8/27/2022 6:50 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/27/2022 6:50 AM

420Garage wrote:

Holeshot!

...more
Reese95w wrote: Photo
...more

I thought protocol was to wait until there was a battle for first place to show this?

Edit: lol i got beat to the punch

8tensolutions

8tensolutions

Posts: 1222

Joined: 11/15/2009

Location: Salt Lake City, UT USA

8/27/2022 7:03 AM

CPR wrote:

Wonder what’s going on with Hunter?

...more
NorCalRedRyder wrote:

I think it is being in the shadow of his younger brother. Literally every fan, sponsor,, and people in the sport are on Jett's ...more

...more

I think this could be an issue more than we think. They definitely seem to be able to work together, but at some point it could get worse. I hope he is just in a slump of some sort after a few bad races

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 479

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/27/2022 7:04 AM

/\ Yea I screwed up. I guess I got no Bondo in me laughing /\

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9551

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/27/2022 7:06 AM

250 B Qualifying 2:
Photo
Photo

levimx22

levimx22

Posts: 737

Joined: 4/25/2011

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

8/27/2022 7:06 AM

420Garage wrote:

Holeshot!

...more
Reese95w wrote: Photo
...more
KirkChandler wrote:

Wasn’t shown in the middle of the battle for the lead. Bad directing.

...more

its okay. as soon as the battle starts with less than half the moto to go they will cut to the course preview to show us the same track that we have already watched 3 other motos on. 🤦‍♂️

yak651

yak651

Posts: 5464

Joined: 8/26/2006

Location: Appleton, WI USA

8/27/2022 7:08 AM

Motofinne wrote:
...more
Cygrace74 wrote:

Taking Leblancs spot, he hasn’t done well at all but the fact that he only got a series not even a full season of a chance is ...more

...more

And didn’t he actually move up early. Was supposed to be AM this year but then raced the first two and decided to turn full time pro?

