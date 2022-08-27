Bench Racing - Ironman National Timed Qualifying

Edited Date/Time:
Timed qualifying starts in 30 minutes!
Holeshot!
Podium.
Third
Geez....Guess you need to get up early to get the holeshot.
250 B Q1:
250 A Q1:
Wonder what’s going on with Hunter?
I feel like he's in his own head a bit and it's snowballing. He's definitely faster than what he's shown the past couple weeks, but between his lackluster starts and mental errors, he's kind of self-destructing. Hope he gets it together before the season ends; him and Jo duking it out for 2nd would be really fun to watch.
I wonder if Farres actually will get an offer from Yamaha or some other brand to stay in America if he keeps this up. Someone should definitely give it a shot.
I think it is being in the shadow of his younger brother. Literally every fan, sponsor,, and people in the sport are on Jett's tip and deservingly so. He checks all the boxes of being the next big thing and that has to be tough on any sibling, especially an older brother. But that's just my opinion.
Two-year deal is done, I hear. MX only next year, then full schedule in 2024.— Lewis Phillips (@LewisPhillips71) August 27, 2022
450 A Q1:
Whats up with Troll?
450 B Q1:
I want to see savatgy go to aldons. He has so much speed but theres something missing in his program it looks like. I think he would be an animal.
Thought Barcia was DQed?
Taking Leblancs spot, he hasn’t done well at all but the fact that he only got a series not even a full season of a chance is brutal. He rode for them for years as an amateur and gets three months as a pro
🤪
I think this could be an issue more than we think. They definitely seem to be able to work together, but at some point it could get worse. I hope he is just in a slump of some sort after a few bad races
/\ Yea I screwed up. I guess I got no Bondo in me /\
250 B Qualifying 2:
its okay. as soon as the battle starts with less than half the moto to go they will cut to the course preview to show us the same track that we have already watched 3 other motos on. 🤦♂️
And didn’t he actually move up early. Was supposed to be AM this year but then raced the first two and decided to turn full time pro?