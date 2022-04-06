Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Hangtown Main Races

Bench Racing - Hangtown Main Races

6/4/2022 12:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/4/2022 12:30 PM

Photo

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

USA

6/4/2022 12:30 PM

HOLSHEEEOOOOOOOTT!!!!

|

Holeshot Coffee Co.
Each bag sold donates $1 to Road2Recovery

gt80rider

6/4/2022 12:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/4/2022 12:31 PM

Bogged hard out of the gate... I probably shouldn't have used third gear... lol

|

www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord

Black Diesel Bomber

6/4/2022 12:32 PM

Soooooo lucky two weeks in a row with perfect weather for these two tracks.

|

gt80rider

6/4/2022 12:33 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/4/2022 12:38 PM

And heads up directv people... pumpmx show is on right now before the race on mavtv! Pretty cool to see!

Karnow getting some serious screen time! That's pretty cool for him and his sponsors!

|

www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord

str8line

6/4/2022 1:00 PM

I looked around a bit but couldn't find if the race is on youtube again?

|

-MAVERICK-

6/4/2022 1:01 PM

Stream is on.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

6/4/2022 1:02 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/4/2022 1:06 PM

str8line wrote:

I looked around a bit but couldn't find if the race is on youtube again?

...more

No.

https://ppv.gigcasters.com/embed/LOProMoto_CordovaCA_20220604.html?code=XMWAM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

6/4/2022 1:03 PM

3 minutes in and we've got commercials. Not looking good

|

davis224

6/4/2022 1:03 PM

str8line wrote:

I looked around a bit but couldn't find if the race is on youtube again?

...more

Damnit... stream crashed about 4 times during qualifying for me

|

Bow977

6/4/2022 1:04 PM

Commercial already on mavtv plus? I thought no commercials ?

|

mx_phreek

6/4/2022 1:04 PM

Ffs sake 2 min into stream and commercial

|

davis224

6/4/2022 1:04 PM

...and there are commercials. What the fuck?

|

USA

6/4/2022 1:05 PM

So we have commercials on the mavtv plus stream now? Bait and switch..

|

Holeshot Coffee Co.
Each bag sold donates $1 to Road2Recovery

mx_phreek

6/4/2022 1:06 PM

str8line wrote:

I looked around a bit but couldn't find if the race is on youtube again?

...more

Says enter authorization code

|

Sawfish

6/4/2022 1:06 PM

Won't play on the browser of my LG tv, what a piece of shit service.

|

tuttle425

6/4/2022 1:07 PM

str8line wrote:

I looked around a bit but couldn't find if the race is on youtube again?

...more

Lame. Put it on YouTube. I'd rather not sit at my computer for four hours.

|

420Garage

6/4/2022 1:07 PM

Was that rain?

|

vincefriese

6/4/2022 1:08 PM

did they give the riders edibles before the "describe the track" interviews?

|

KYFHO699

6/4/2022 1:08 PM

I bet they replay that Hangtown History thing DURING one of the motos. You know, right when there is a battle for the lead.

|

-MAVERICK-

6/4/2022 1:09 PM

str8line wrote:

I looked around a bit but couldn't find if the race is on youtube again?

...more

Try again. I think the link was messed up.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

kongols

6/4/2022 1:09 PM

Anderson has to deliver.

|

Richy

6/4/2022 1:10 PM

How are you finding this on YouTube? Tried usual searches and can only find qualifying and random shit

|

bvm111

6/4/2022 1:12 PM

what's a raices?

|

2021 KTM 350 SXF
2006 KX250

tuttle425

6/4/2022 1:12 PM

Richy wrote:

How are you finding this on YouTube? Tried usual searches and can only find qualifying and random shit

...more

It's not on YouTube

|

toroP

6/4/2022 1:13 PM

Does anyone have a YouTube link??

|

-MAVERICK-

6/4/2022 1:15 PM

Was Swoll's bike smoking?

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

6/4/2022 1:15 PM

toroP wrote:

Does anyone have a YouTube link??

...more

Not on YouTube this weekend.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Motocross83

6/4/2022 1:16 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Was Swoll's bike smoking?

...more

Yeah I caught that too.

|

Richy

6/4/2022 1:16 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/4/2022 1:17 PM

Richy wrote:

How are you finding this on YouTube? Tried usual searches and can only find qualifying and random shit

...more
tuttle425 wrote:

It's not on YouTube

...more

I thought it was supposed to be this week too because it was still gonna suck? Up to speed on Mav now, cheers guys 👍

|
