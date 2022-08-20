Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Budds Creek Main Races

Bench Racing - Budds Creek Main Races

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9537

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/20/2022 9:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/20/2022 9:30 AM

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
thatswhathappens

thatswhathappens

Posts: 986

Joined: 10/11/2016

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

8/20/2022 9:30 AM

Holeshaaaat

Press516

Press516

Posts: 2186

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

8/20/2022 9:44 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/20/2022 9:46 AM

Podium!

Who thinks we're in for a good one today? I do, I think the guys are closer at Budds than some of the other tracks.

sebastianer

sebastianer

Posts: 738

Joined: 12/5/2014

Location: FIN, FIN

8/20/2022 9:44 AM

3rd

711stretch

711stretch

Posts: 68

Joined: 8/2/2018

Location: Carlisle, PA USA

8/20/2022 9:51 AM

top ten?

mx_phreek

mx_phreek

Posts: 1718

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

8/20/2022 10:05 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/20/2022 10:06 AM

Anyone else have weird lines on right side of screen? Like a slight blur strip down screen

wildbill

wildbill

Posts: 3984

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

8/20/2022 10:07 AM

Just the line I take to top ten this start phreek.

Press516

Press516

Posts: 2186

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

8/20/2022 10:11 AM

That gate pick from Jett!!! Will it pay off?

FahQ

FahQ

Posts: 443

Joined: 7/5/2015

Location: NJ, USA

8/20/2022 10:12 AM

And just like that

PRM31

PRM31

Posts: 2034

Joined: 8/7/2009

Location: Northern, VA USA

8/20/2022 10:13 AM

Just found out my subscription expired. Not thrilled about paying $150. Is there any other way to watch?

TallCan 16

TallCan 16

Posts: 124

Joined: 11/22/2011

Location: Bellingham, WA USA

8/20/2022 10:15 AM

Feed is absolute trash, trying to watch on PC

Mm471

Mm471

Posts: 249

Joined: 11/20/2015

Location: Saint Cloud, MN USA

8/20/2022 10:15 AM

Lol no ama timing for the first 5 min

crusty_xx

crusty_xx

Posts: 7481

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

8/20/2022 10:16 AM

Farres just passed for 5th. Damn, came from 12th or so

Juck

Juck

Posts: 795

Joined: 5/23/2019

Location: AUS

8/20/2022 10:17 AM

James is killing it in the booth

VanDan

VanDan

Posts: 445

Joined: 6/7/2020

Location: BEL

8/20/2022 10:18 AM

crusty_xx wrote:

Farres just passed for 5th. Damn, came from 12th or so

Riding well. I hope he can hold it together and this doesn't become a flash that leads to a crash!

88FYNN88

88FYNN88

Posts: 390

Joined: 7/14/2020

Location: Dover, NH USA

8/20/2022 10:18 AM

crusty_xx wrote:

Farres just passed for 5th. Damn, came from 12th or so

This kid is moving!

VanDan

VanDan

Posts: 445

Joined: 6/7/2020

Location: BEL

8/20/2022 10:21 AM

live timing down?

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 477

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/20/2022 10:23 AM

Photo
Crush

Vital MX member Crush 15018 Crush https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15018/avatar/c50_s1600_tumblr_muriyfRnsX1r46py4o1_1280_1381979943_1413511971.jpg?1413511075 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Crush,15018/all 04/26/09 19 43 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Crush,15018/setup 609 19484 296 1

Posts: 20094

Joined: 4/26/2009

Location: Sydney, AUS

8/20/2022 10:23 AM

Bubba with the How High reference hahaha

Press516

Press516

Posts: 2186

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

8/20/2022 10:24 AM

Joe got by, but Farres having a great moto!!

toroP

toroP

Posts: 3570

Joined: 4/6/2009

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

8/20/2022 10:25 AM

Can’t even enjoy lap times

VanDan

VanDan

Posts: 445

Joined: 6/7/2020

Location: BEL

8/20/2022 10:26 AM

Another quietly impressive ride by Vohland. He has been extremely consistent lately!

cesar_rc4

cesar_rc4

Posts: 301

Joined: 11/1/2013

Location: ESP

8/20/2022 10:26 AM

Hope farres turn some heads... so much talent!
He had surgery in both arms not so long ago because arm pump and wow... what diferent make on him

VanDan

VanDan

Posts: 445

Joined: 6/7/2020

Location: BEL

8/20/2022 10:26 AM

"he's hating them KTMs right now" laughing

jambalaya

jambalaya

Posts: 729

Joined: 1/16/2021

Location: Spring Valley, CA USA

8/20/2022 10:30 AM

I’m on board with Jett talking some shit there. Mosiman went way over his head for a pass that we all know wasn’t going to last

FahQ

FahQ

Posts: 443

Joined: 7/5/2015

Location: NJ, USA

8/20/2022 10:30 AM

That wheelie up the face by Jett was nice!

KurtJ99

KurtJ99

Posts: 959

Joined: 2/6/2017

Location: CA, USA

8/20/2022 10:30 AM

Let’s go Max - podium just ahead.

Crush

Crush

Posts: 20094

Joined: 4/26/2009

Location: Sydney, AUS

8/20/2022 10:30 AM

Michael Mosiman ladies and gentleman... that's like a perfect summary of the kid. Blazing fast, not a lot of forethought. First race back, obviously tiring and slower than the dude's around you, just lose your shit.

If he settled down just a tad he could win.

USA

USA

Posts: 1439

Joined: 9/4/2016

Location: Richmond, TX USA

8/20/2022 10:31 AM

Did they remove the quad that Ferrandis jumped last year?

VanDan

VanDan

Posts: 445

Joined: 6/7/2020

Location: BEL

8/20/2022 10:38 AM

Crush wrote:

Michael Mosiman ladies and gentleman... that's like a perfect summary of the kid. Blazing fast, not a lot of forethought. ...more

...more

JS7 "that boy tired" laughing

Despite fumbling his words here and there, he's been a good addition so far today!

