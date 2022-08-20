Bench Racing - Budds Creek Main Races

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshaaaat
Edited Date/Time:
Podium!
Who thinks we're in for a good one today? I do, I think the guys are closer at Budds than some of the other tracks.
3rd
top ten?
Edited Date/Time:
Anyone else have weird lines on right side of screen? Like a slight blur strip down screen
Just the line I take to top ten this start phreek.
That gate pick from Jett!!! Will it pay off?
And just like that
Just found out my subscription expired. Not thrilled about paying $150. Is there any other way to watch?
Feed is absolute trash, trying to watch on PC
Lol no ama timing for the first 5 min
Farres just passed for 5th. Damn, came from 12th or so
James is killing it in the booth
live timing down?
Bubba with the How High reference hahaha
Joe got by, but Farres having a great moto!!
Can’t even enjoy lap times
Another quietly impressive ride by Vohland. He has been extremely consistent lately!
Hope farres turn some heads... so much talent!
He had surgery in both arms not so long ago because arm pump and wow... what diferent make on him
"he's hating them KTMs right now"
I’m on board with Jett talking some shit there. Mosiman went way over his head for a pass that we all know wasn’t going to last
That wheelie up the face by Jett was nice!
Let’s go Max - podium just ahead.
Michael Mosiman ladies and gentleman... that's like a perfect summary of the kid. Blazing fast, not a lot of forethought. First race back, obviously tiring and slower than the dude's around you, just lose your shit.
If he settled down just a tad he could win.
Did they remove the quad that Ferrandis jumped last year?
Crush wrote:
Michael Mosiman ladies and gentleman... that's like a perfect summary of the kid. Blazing fast, not a lot of forethought. ...moreCrush wrote:
Michael Mosiman ladies and gentleman... that's like a perfect summary of the kid. Blazing fast, not a lot of forethought. First race back, obviously tiring and slower than the dude's around you, just lose your shit.
If he settled down just a tad he could win.
JS7 "that boy tired"
Despite fumbling his words here and there, he's been a good addition so far today!