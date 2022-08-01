Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Anaheim 1 Night Show

Bench Racing - Anaheim 1 Night Show

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9031

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/8/2022 6:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/8/2022 6:30 PM

Photo

30 minutes until go time!!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

WhatsStoppingU

WhatsStoppingU

Posts: 379

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

1/8/2022 6:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/8/2022 6:34 PM

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holeshot

|

agn5008

Vital MX member agn5008 84506 agn5008 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/agn5008,84506/all 03/08/21 12 586

Posts: 598

Joined: 3/8/2021

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

1/8/2022 6:32 PM

I’m so excited!

|

imoto34

Vital MX member imoto34 18936 imoto34 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18936/avatar/c50_2A_Day_in_the_Life_with_Jos_1530291921.jpg?1530291787 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/imoto34,18936/all 01/28/10 7 119 3537 24 1

Posts: 3656

Joined: 1/28/2010

Location: TN, USA

1/8/2022 6:32 PM

Holeshot

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20210313_063613_1636262994.jpg?1636262749 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 119 3626 2

Posts: 3745

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

1/8/2022 6:35 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/8/2022 6:41 PM

Good morning boys, 04h30 here just dragged my ol sack of bones outta the bed. Hardly slept because of the anticipation....

Will the be any sneaky linkys available? If not I may as well go back to sleep. Mav?

Thank you.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

CPR

Vital MX member CPR 66201 CPR https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/66201/avatar/c50_IMG_0123_1578562567.jpg?1578562073 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CPR,66201/all 10/04/18 15 1720 5

Posts: 1735

Joined: 10/4/2018

Location: AUS

1/8/2022 6:35 PM

Hold on, I need to go to the beer fridge, brb……

|

Forty

Vital MX member Forty 16153 Forty https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16153/avatar/c50_IMG_0021_1539022935.jpg?1539022896 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Forty,16153/all 07/27/09 10 2385 19

Posts: 2395

Joined: 7/27/2009

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

1/8/2022 6:37 PM

Well, let's get to it.

|

Yammyam

Vital MX member Yammyam 84123 Yammyam /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Yammyam,84123/all 01/30/21 149

Posts: 149

Joined: 1/30/2021

Location: GBR

1/8/2022 6:38 PM

If anyone is streaming the race shoot me a link! - yammyman@maildrop.cc


|

sjodin73

Vital MX member sjodin73 59285 sjodin73 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/sjodin73,59285/all 08/25/17 23 1

Posts: 23

Joined: 8/25/2017

Location: SWE

1/8/2022 6:42 PM

Also need a link
Sjodin73@gmail.com

|

Monte122

Vital MX member Monte122 43659 Monte122 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43659/avatar/c50_image_1484532271.jpg?1484531440 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Monte122,43659/all 06/29/14 6 1411

Posts: 1417

Joined: 6/29/2014

Location: CAN

1/8/2022 6:50 PM

Finally!!

|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 162 6025 25

Posts: 6191

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

1/8/2022 6:58 PM

Streams up. IYKYK 👍

|

mark293

Vital MX member mark293 38749 mark293 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mark293,38749/all 05/03/13 5 77 2

Posts: 82

Joined: 5/3/2013

Location: Kingwood, TX USA

1/8/2022 6:59 PM

stream request
mark293@yahoo.com

Thanks guys

|

felpro

Vital MX member felpro 16272 felpro https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16272/avatar/c50_97042050_1253256554.jpg?1294191988 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/felpro,16272/all 08/03/09 1 39 456 1

Posts: 495

Joined: 8/3/2009

Location: Rouse Hill, AUS

1/8/2022 6:59 PM

It's ON !!!!

|



vdrsnk04

Vital MX member vdrsnk04 65727 vdrsnk04 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65727/avatar/c50_271D0675_7412_4B90_A97C_97FC9A67147C_1610128396.jpg?1610127935 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/vdrsnk04,65727/all 09/05/18 17 337 8 1

Posts: 354

Joined: 9/5/2018

Location: IL, USA

1/8/2022 7:01 PM

And we’re off and running!

|

2015 Husqvarna FE501s
2020 KTM 250xc
2019 Yamaha YZ250F

ProKawi24

Vital MX member ProKawi24 62218 ProKawi24 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62218/avatar/c50_NEWmeWITHbike_1519963622.jpg?1519962689 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ProKawi24,62218/all 02/20/18 6 10 936 4

Posts: 946

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

1/8/2022 7:01 PM

Let's Fucking GOOOOO!!!!!!

|

MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)

bvm111

Vital MX member bvm111 10841 bvm111 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10841/avatar/c50_D3BE6119_E4CD_4C95_8864_A5040B35029F_1629471883.jpg?1629471850 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/bvm111,10841/all 07/01/08 7 22 7790 68 4

Posts: 7812

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

1/8/2022 7:02 PM

holy cow…. another SX season starts, let’s get it on!

|

Don't piss off the old people - the older they get the less "life in prison" is a deterrent for them!

2020.5 KTM 450 SXF FE
2006 KX250

2020.5 KTM 450 SXF FE
2006 KX250

patrickadizzle

Vital MX member patrickadizzle 28499 patrickadizzle https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28499/avatar/c50_s200x600_doggles_1377727881_1427776725.jpg?1427776346 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/patrickadizzle,28499/all 07/05/11 2 16 1584 3

Posts: 1600

Joined: 7/5/2011

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/8/2022 7:02 PM

We've come a long way since the Bret Michaels days w00t

|

enketchum

Vital MX member enketchum 32456 enketchum https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/32456/avatar/c50_fb_picture_100000499748629.jpg?1328519364 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/enketchum,32456/all 02/06/12 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/enketchum,32456/setup 106 3179 26 3

Posts: 3285

Joined: 2/6/2012

Location: CA, USA

1/8/2022 7:02 PM

I'll watch late tonight

|

"What happens to your hands when you crash?"
"I put my hands up real quick to protect my sunglasses"

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 162 6025 25

Posts: 6191

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

1/8/2022 7:03 PM

GF is out baby sitting for a friend and I’m home alone with some beers, SX and the race thread. Today is a good day!

|

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 1 4 874

Posts: 878

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

1/8/2022 7:04 PM

So it begins. Beer cold, 4am, fit as ever. Let's get it going, Honda boys for the wins today! 😎

|

Groyper

Vital MX member Groyper 86750 Groyper /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Groyper,86750/all 11/28/21 70 3

Posts: 70

Joined: 11/28/2021

Location: Paducah, KY USA

1/8/2022 7:04 PM

aeffertz wrote:

Streams up. IYKYK

...more

If you share it with me you may save my life. Unironically. I sleep at the wheel easy but I could never sleep through A1 lol. Innovativemetalfabrication@gmail.com

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 535 30349 140

Posts: 30892

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/8/2022 7:05 PM

patrickadizzle wrote:

We've come a long way since the Bret Michaels days w00t

...more

Get your ride on, rock hard, ride hard, dusk til dawn
Feel the power, find your groove
Coast to coast, we slammin through. grin

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 162 6025 25

Posts: 6191

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

1/8/2022 7:06 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Get your ride on, rock hard, ride hard, dusk til dawn
Feel the power, find your groove
Coast to coast, we slammin through. grin

...more

Cringiest lyrics ever. grin

“Rock hard, ride hard”

|

DownSouth

Vital MX member DownSouth 10910 DownSouth https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10910/avatar/c50_AC_stoppie_1612312799.jpg?1612311885 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DownSouth,10910/all 07/05/08 4 88 88 9161 15

Posts: 9249

Joined: 7/5/2008

Location: Tallapoosa, GA USA

1/8/2022 7:07 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/8/2022 7:10 PM

Peacock is bogging and hesitating about every 30 seconds for me.

Sunday night NFL football live broadcasts on peacock play just fine for me. Anyone else expeiencing this?

The commercials play just fine of course but the race coverage sputters.

|

katooom

Vital MX member katooom 22169 katooom https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/22169/avatar/c50_98592620_1283560242.jpg?1294200043 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/katooom,22169/all 09/03/10 7 291

Posts: 298

Joined: 9/3/2010

Location: Broad Run, VA USA

1/8/2022 7:07 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/8/2022 7:08 PM

Bummer, Will Christien on the night show. The RDL girl did a much better job.

|

Aussie_power_sports

Vital MX member Aussie_power_sports 22120 Aussie_power_sports https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/22120/avatar/c50_12apostles_copy.jpg?1302504792 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Aussie-power-sports,22120/all 08/31/10 1 92 1827 1 6 4

Posts: 1923

Joined: 8/31/2010

Location: AUS

1/8/2022 7:08 PM

DownSouth wrote:

Peacock is bogging and hesitating about every 30 seconds for me.

Sunday night NFL football live broadcasts on peacock play ...more

...more

Audio is out of sync on supercross TV

|

There are two kinds of people against dirt bikes, those who never tried and those who weren't good at them.

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 162 6025 25

Posts: 6191

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

1/8/2022 7:08 PM

Commercial breaks this year? Hmmm…

|

levimx22

Vital MX member levimx22 27426 levimx22 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27426/avatar/c50_98B27D9B_A1C2_40AF_822B_AE43D59670D6_1604168064.jpg?1604167361 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/levimx22,27426/all 04/25/11 3 13 590 8 1

Posts: 603

Joined: 4/25/2011

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

1/8/2022 7:09 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/8/2022 7:09 PM

peacock playing commercials is lame. i liked watching the track crew work, or just listening to the crowd in between motos

|

Fast Forward 270

Vital MX member Fast Forward 270 81071 Fast Forward 270 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Fast-Forward-270,81071/all 05/29/20 2

Posts: 2

Joined: 5/29/2020

Location: Ivins, UT USA

1/8/2022 7:09 PM

DownSouth wrote:

Peacock is bogging and hesitating about every 30 seconds for me.

Sunday night NFL football live broadcasts on peacock play ...more

...more

Peacock working perfect here.

|

Broseph

Vital MX member Broseph 63465 Broseph https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63465/avatar/c50_DB_1524966961.jpg?1524966516 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Broseph,63465/all 04/28/18 1 4 342

Posts: 346

Joined: 4/28/2018

Location: Portland, OR USA

1/8/2022 7:09 PM

Full length ad segments on peacock? WTF?

|
