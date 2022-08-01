Bench Racing - Anaheim 1 Night Show

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until go time!!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
I’m so excited!
Holeshot
Edited Date/Time:
Good morning boys, 04h30 here just dragged my ol sack of bones outta the bed. Hardly slept because of the anticipation....
Will the be any sneaky linkys available? If not I may as well go back to sleep. Mav?
Thank you.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Hold on, I need to go to the beer fridge, brb……
Well, let's get to it.
If anyone is streaming the race shoot me a link! - yammyman@maildrop.cc
Also need a link
Sjodin73@gmail.com
Finally!!
Streams up. IYKYK 👍
stream request
mark293@yahoo.com
Thanks guys
It's ON !!!!
And we’re off and running!
2015 Husqvarna FE501s
2020 KTM 250xc
2019 Yamaha YZ250F
Let's Fucking GOOOOO!!!!!!
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
holy cow…. another SX season starts, let’s get it on!
Don’t piss off the old people - the older they get the less “life in prison” is a deterrent for them!
2020.5 KTM 450 SXF FE
2006 KX250
We've come a long way since the Bret Michaels days
I'll watch late tonight
"What happens to your hands when you crash?"
"I put my hands up real quick to protect my sunglasses"
GF is out baby sitting for a friend and I’m home alone with some beers, SX and the race thread. Today is a good day!
So it begins. Beer cold, 4am, fit as ever. Let's get it going, Honda boys for the wins today! 😎
If you share it with me you may save my life. Unironically. I sleep at the wheel easy but I could never sleep through A1 lol. Innovativemetalfabrication@gmail.com
patrickadizzle wrote:
We've come a long way since the Bret Michaels dayspatrickadizzle wrote:
We've come a long way since the Bret Michaels days
Get your ride on, rock hard, ride hard, dusk til dawn
Feel the power, find your groove
Coast to coast, we slammin through.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Get your ride on, rock hard, ride hard, dusk til dawn
Feel the power, find your groove
Coast to coast, we slammin through.-MAVERICK- wrote:
Get your ride on, rock hard, ride hard, dusk til dawn
Feel the power, find your groove
Coast to coast, we slammin through.
Cringiest lyrics ever.
“Rock hard, ride hard”
Edited Date/Time:
Peacock is bogging and hesitating about every 30 seconds for me.
Sunday night NFL football live broadcasts on peacock play just fine for me. Anyone else expeiencing this?
The commercials play just fine of course but the race coverage sputters.
Edited Date/Time:
Bummer, Will Christien on the night show. The RDL girl did a much better job.
DownSouth wrote:
Peacock is bogging and hesitating about every 30 seconds for me.
Sunday night NFL football live broadcasts on peacock play ...moreDownSouth wrote:
Peacock is bogging and hesitating about every 30 seconds for me.
Sunday night NFL football live broadcasts on peacock play just fine for me. Anyone else expeiencing this?
The commercials play just fine of course but the race coverage sputters.
Audio is out of sync on supercross TV
There are two kinds of people against dirt bikes, those who never tried and those who weren't good at them.
Commercial breaks this year? Hmmm…
Edited Date/Time:
peacock playing commercials is lame. i liked watching the track crew work, or just listening to the crowd in between motos
DownSouth wrote:
Peacock is bogging and hesitating about every 30 seconds for me.
Sunday night NFL football live broadcasts on peacock play ...moreDownSouth wrote:
Peacock is bogging and hesitating about every 30 seconds for me.
Sunday night NFL football live broadcasts on peacock play just fine for me. Anyone else expeiencing this?
The commercials play just fine of course but the race coverage sputters.
Peacock working perfect here.
Full length ad segments on peacock? WTF?