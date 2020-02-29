Forum Main Moto-Related Atlanta Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Atlanta Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Bench Racing
GD2

GD2

Posts: 8232

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/29/2020 1:15 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/29/2020 1:15 PM



45 minutes until the broadcast starts!

shortcourse

Vital MX member shortcourse 38498 shortcourse https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38498/avatar/c50_561959_238497922957758_1075278751_n.jpg?1365748842 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/shortcourse,38498/all 04/11/13 8 325 22

Posts: 333

Joined: 4/11/2013

Location: Lewiston, ID USA

2/29/2020 1:16 PM




loftyair

Vital MX member loftyair 15882 loftyair https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15882/avatar/c50_109192760_1246654999.jpg?1294191424 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/loftyair,15882/all 07/03/09 5 56 2215 233

Posts: 2271

Joined: 7/3/2009

Location: riverside, CA USA

2/29/2020 1:16 PM

Pizza...

Markturbo

Vital MX member Markturbo 56618 Markturbo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56618/avatar/c50_HRC_1552216038.jpg?1552215729 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Markturbo,56618/all 03/08/17 5 352 1

Posts: 357

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

2/29/2020 1:32 PM

Wooooooooo

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 156 9673 19 1

Posts: 9831

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/29/2020 1:34 PM

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 5 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 125 4090 23

Posts: 4219

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

2/29/2020 1:42 PM

Can’t catch this one live. Gotta work until 5ish Central. 👎

Drtbykr

Vital MX member Drtbykr 881 Drtbykr https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/881/avatar/c50_F6711B13_0F46_4204_9C86_65FCFC4FF235_1558207821.jpg?1558206934 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Drtbykr,881/all 10/29/06 111 1731 11 1

Posts: 1843

Joined: 10/29/2006

Location: Fredericton, CAN

2/29/2020 1:43 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/29/2020 1:45 PM

Crunch time for everyone but 94 and 3. And I don’t have to stay up until 2am to watch it!

Helda3

Vital MX member Helda3 79509 Helda3 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Helda3,79509/all 02/20/20 5

Posts: 5

Joined: 2/20/2020

Location: AUS

2/29/2020 1:57 PM

Stream please 🙏

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 2 27 346

Posts: 374

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

2/29/2020 1:59 PM

I like this early rounds. I'll be able go out tonight after the race.

Go Eli!

theinternetkid

Vital MX member theinternetkid 36486 theinternetkid https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/36486/avatar/c50_IMG_0008_1482589778.jpg?1482589485 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/theinternetkid,36486/all 12/04/12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/theinternetkid,36486/setup 38 856 14

Posts: 894

Joined: 12/4/2012

Location: Sneads Ferry, NC USA

2/29/2020 2:02 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/29/2020 2:04 PM

Does anyone else have no sound or do I need to troubleshoot my setup?

Edit: I'm good, the problem was on my end.

eGGz

Vital MX member eGGz 46585 eGGz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46585/avatar/c50_cooldog_1453663177.jpg?1453662669 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/eGGz,46585/all 03/22/15 3 159

Posts: 162

Joined: 3/22/2015

Location: Kenwood, CA USA

2/29/2020 2:05 PM

theinternetkid wrote:

Does anyone else have no sound or do I need to troubleshoot my setup?

Edit: I'm good, the problem was on my end.

got sound here.

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 2 27 346

Posts: 374

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

2/29/2020 2:05 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/29/2020 2:06 PM

Is that Quentin Tarantino in the back of the girl talking?

buck nutty

Vital MX member buck nutty 51426 buck nutty /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/buck-nutty,51426/all 03/14/16 7 36

Posts: 43

Joined: 3/14/2016

Location: CAN

2/29/2020 2:07 PM

Any links?

levimx22

Vital MX member levimx22 27426 levimx22 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27426/avatar/c50_IMG_2903_1488655834.jpg?1488654923 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/levimx22,27426/all 04/25/11 10 264 8 1

Posts: 274

Joined: 4/25/2011

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

2/29/2020 2:08 PM

pierce brown looking very good.

St Ann More

Vital MX member St Ann More 29298 St Ann More https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/29298/avatar/c50_577157_10200721716303751_1600210610_n_1_1553973850.jpg?1553973058 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/St-Ann-More,29298/all 08/21/11 55 2701 1

Posts: 2757

Joined: 8/21/2011

Location: Basingstoke, GBR

2/29/2020 2:09 PM

buck nutty wrote:

Any links?

+1

