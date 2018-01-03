Atlanta SX & MXGP of Patagonia Argentina Links

Edited Date/Time:
Atlanta - Round 9 (Reminder: This is a Triple Crown event)
Animated Track Map
Entry Lists
Racer X - Injury Report
SupercrossLive Race Day Live (11:50 AM EST)
Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results
DELAYED BROADCAST on FS1 at 10 PM EST. TV Schedule
Fox Sports GO App Page
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.
Schedule (EST):
Argentina - Round 1
Track Info
MXGP-TV (Livestream)
MXGP Class Entry List
MX2 Class Entry List
Results + Standings
Schedule (EST):
SAT 03 MAR, 2018
10:00 - Free Content Studio Show
13:15 - LIVE MX2 Qualifying
14:00 - LIVE MXGP qualifying
SUN 04 MAR, 2018
10:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 1
11:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 1
13:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 2
14:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2
