Atlanta SX & MXGP of Patagonia Argentina Links

Atlanta - Round 9 (Reminder: This is a Triple Crown event)

Animated Track Map

Entry Lists
Racer X - Injury Report

SupercrossLive Race Day Live (11:50 AM EST)

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

DELAYED BROADCAST on FS1 at 10 PM EST. TV Schedule
Fox Sports GO App Page
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (EST):




Argentina - Round 1

Track Info

MXGP-TV (Livestream)

MXGP Class Entry List
MX2 Class Entry List
Results + Standings

Schedule (EST):
SAT 03 MAR, 2018
10:00 - Free Content Studio Show
13:15 - LIVE MX2 Qualifying
14:00 - LIVE MXGP qualifying

SUN 04 MAR, 2018
10:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 1
11:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 1
13:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 2
14:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2

