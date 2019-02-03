Forum Main Moto-Related Atlanta SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Atlanta SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 18 10 671 289 598 6618 87 6

Posts: 7221

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/2/2019 3:34 PM



Early racing again this week! East-West Showdown should be pretty awesome.

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Patrick Potato

Vital MX member Patrick Potato 69431 Patrick Potato /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Patrick-Potato,69431/all 02/14/19 8

Posts: 8

Joined: 2/14/2019

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

3/2/2019 3:36 PM

Holeshot!

|

Brittneyb30

Vital MX member Brittneyb30 52157 Brittneyb30 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/52157/avatar/c50_unnamed_1515271835.jpg?1515271080 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brittneyb30,52157/all 05/06/16 18 334

Posts: 345

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

3/2/2019 3:36 PM

Here and ready for some racing!



|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 152 8987 14

Posts: 9148

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/2/2019 3:39 PM

Patrick Potato wrote:

Holeshot!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Forty

Vital MX member Forty 16153 Forty https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16153/avatar/c50_IMG_0021_1539022935.jpg?1539022896 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Forty,16153/all 07/27/09 6 1488 9

Posts: 1494

Joined: 7/27/2009

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

3/2/2019 3:41 PM

Damn! Boosted off the track on the outside

|

Question

Vital MX member Question 43631 Question https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43631/avatar/c50_20150109_194212_1471296972.jpg?1471296739 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Question,43631/all 06/26/14 14 1756 20 3

Posts: 1770

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

3/2/2019 3:44 PM

A top 5 start is better than nothing

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1811 63121 1 836 59

Posts: 64934

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

3/2/2019 3:46 PM

Awesome picture Brittney. 👍

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Jimmy638

Vital MX member Jimmy638 65491 Jimmy638 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jimmy638,65491/all 08/22/18 9 246 9

Posts: 264

Joined: 8/22/2018

Location: Falcon, CO USA

3/2/2019 3:48 PM

Coming around the top, hot on the outside to take lead going into turn two for the lead...

|

DKON

Vital MX member DKON 69717 DKON https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69717/avatar/c50_imagejpeg_0_1551287591.jpg?1551286930 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DKON,69717/all 02/27/19 6

Posts: 7

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

3/2/2019 3:50 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/2/2019 3:51 PM

The shootout made the 250 fantasy picks a bitch.

|

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 8 39

Posts: 47

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

3/2/2019 3:51 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/2/2019 3:52 PM

Looking forward for a great night of racing, shootout is going to be interesting. All about Kawasaki and yamahas on the podium tonight (in 250s)

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1811 63121 1 836 59

Posts: 64934

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

3/2/2019 3:54 PM

3:30 left in the game, 5min to go.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

CPR

Vital MX member CPR 66201 CPR https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/66201/avatar/c50_WP_20151110_20_38_12_Pro_2_1538650489.jpg?1538650014 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CPR,66201/all 10/04/18 2 204

Posts: 207

Joined: 10/4/2018

Location: AUS

3/2/2019 3:58 PM

Patrick Potato wrote:

Holeshot!

That's one fast spud 🥔

|

motokawi818

Vital MX member motokawi818 9690 motokawi818 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9690/avatar/c50_335812_269441246401459_100000067563167_1111649_4664326_o.jpg?1315588331 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motokawi818,9690/all 04/07/08 1 35 652 59

Posts: 687

Joined: 4/7/2008

Location: Kennewick, WA USA

3/2/2019 3:59 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/2/2019 4:01 PM

Anyone having trouble with gold?!
Edit nvm

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 152 8987 14

Posts: 9148

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/2/2019 3:59 PM

Basketball Sucks!
|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

brlatm

Vital MX member brlatm 14167 brlatm https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14167/avatar/c50_2013_06_24_16.19.23_1377877073.jpg?1377876821 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/brlatm,14167/all 02/14/09 1 53 1539 8 3

Posts: 1593

Joined: 2/14/2009

Location: Brock, TX USA

3/2/2019 4:02 PM

Let’s go racing

|

Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.

NV825

Vital MX member NV825 623 NV825 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/623/avatar/c50_1_1432355201.jpg?1432354462 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/NV825,623/all 08/26/06 5 5 24 1762 18

Posts: 1786

Joined: 8/26/2006

Location: Carson City, NV USA

3/2/2019 4:03 PM

La Salle needs to take the L and move on

|

adamdf

Vital MX member adamdf 3859 adamdf https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/3859/avatar/c50_97960710_1284483685.jpg?1294181684 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/adamdf,3859/all 04/01/08 1 2 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/adamdf,3859/setup 63 1931 11

Posts: 1994

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: St. Michael, BRB

3/2/2019 4:05 PM

THANKS again NBC, for showing the basketball game....

|

17 KTM 450 SXF - AMAZING!

ti473

Vital MX member ti473 33100 ti473 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33100/avatar/c50_smoker.jpg?1354371195 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ti473,33100/all 03/17/12 16 382 10

Posts: 398

Joined: 3/17/2012

Location: Arlington Heights, IL USA

3/2/2019 4:06 PM

WTF is this????

|

C_Hart3

Vital MX member C_Hart3 55352 C_Hart3 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/55352/avatar/c50_IMG_5ke2o7_1487453514.jpg?1487452820 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/C-Hart3,55352/all 12/20/16 3 181

Posts: 184

Joined: 12/20/2016

Location: Eugene, OR USA

3/2/2019 4:07 PM

Does anyone even care about this basketball game? Worst thing about basketball is this last 1:12 will be like 10 minutes....

|

Moto man

Vital MX member Moto man 68886 Moto man https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68886/avatar/c50_6AA0F2E0_84F2_446C_A2F7_BFA36279B792_1549599777.jpg?1549599417 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Moto-man,68886/all 01/26/19 3 1 75 3

Posts: 76

Joined: 1/26/2019

Location: Washougal, WA USA

3/2/2019 4:07 PM

Pathetic close to this game

|

Ride fast & slap ass

mag250

Vital MX member mag250 14015 mag250 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mag250,14015/all 02/03/09 9 167 2 1

Posts: 176

Joined: 2/3/2009

Location: The Moon, TX USA

3/2/2019 4:07 PM

Dang NBC Gold app !!!!

Every time I turn it and send it to the TV via Apple TV it works prefect !!!
I hate it !!!!!!

|

jjavaman

Vital MX member jjavaman 46449 jjavaman https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46449/avatar/c50_image_1434326803.jpg?1434326522 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jjavaman,46449/all 03/12/15 3 234 8

Posts: 238

Joined: 3/12/2015

Location: CAN

3/2/2019 4:08 PM

Why oh why does 1:40 take 12 minutes to play? #worstsportever

|

500 Mike

Vital MX member 500 Mike 4789 500 Mike https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4789/avatar/c50_616983668_1207162977.jpg?1294182042 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/500-Mike,4789/all 04/01/08 1 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/500-Mike,4789/setup 3 384 2

Posts: 388

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: TX, USA

3/2/2019 4:09 PM

Basketball is pathetic, period.

|

BobPA

Vital MX member BobPA 40845 BobPA https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40845/avatar/c50_Engine.F_1455853935.jpg?1455853535 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/BobPA,40845/all 10/31/13 2 107 6507 10 1

Posts: 6615

Joined: 10/31/2013

Location: PA, USA

3/2/2019 4:09 PM

I would love to see Adam Chinchilla whip it into Forkners face.

|

Jason Anderson FTW

VasageXx

Vital MX member VasageXx 61758 VasageXx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61758/avatar/c50_not_your_waifu_by_lllannah_d9rm4n2_1539494492.jpg?1539493994 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/VasageXx,61758/all 01/27/18 171

Posts: 172

Joined: 1/27/2018

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

3/2/2019 4:10 PM

I REALLY wish they would stop talking and doing dumbass interviews when standing by the start gate when the guy's are about to start, talking about shit no one cares about.

|

ajv#26

Vital MX member ajv#26 47949 ajv#26 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/47949/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1534942670362_1535025956.jpg?1535025417 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ajv-26,47949/all 07/02/15 1 28 137 1 1

Posts: 168

Joined: 7/2/2015

Location: PRT

3/2/2019 4:11 PM

Hello guys! Someone have a link please?

|

Jimmy638

Vital MX member Jimmy638 65491 Jimmy638 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jimmy638,65491/all 08/22/18 9 246 9

Posts: 264

Joined: 8/22/2018

Location: Falcon, CO USA

3/2/2019 4:12 PM

LIVE on TV now

|

KurtJ99

Vital MX member KurtJ99 56181 KurtJ99 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56181/avatar/c50_D04EBC06_829B_49C0_A93A_C59CE89A926C_1547166663.jpg?1547166498 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KurtJ99,56181/all 02/06/17 1 1 320 2

Posts: 321

Joined: 2/6/2017

Location: San Carlos, CA USA

3/2/2019 4:12 PM

Looks like whoops got tamed. So much for separating capable guys.

|

VasageXx

Vital MX member VasageXx 61758 VasageXx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61758/avatar/c50_not_your_waifu_by_lllannah_d9rm4n2_1539494492.jpg?1539493994 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/VasageXx,61758/all 01/27/18 171

Posts: 172

Joined: 1/27/2018

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

3/2/2019 4:13 PM

Oh damn, already

|

Samuel_Forty

Vital MX member Samuel_Forty 69818 Samuel_Forty /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Samuel-Forty,69818/all 03/02/19 1

Posts: 1

Joined: 3/2/2019

Location: NZL

3/2/2019 4:14 PM

C_Hart3 wrote:

Does anyone even care about this basketball game? Worst thing about basketball is this last 1:12 will be like 10 minutes....

I have never understood why Americans care about college/university sport. No other country watches university sport teams

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Atlanta SX - Night Show Bench Racing

The Latest