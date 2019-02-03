Atlanta SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Early racing again this week! East-West Showdown should be pretty awesome.
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Holeshot!
Here and ready for some racing!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Damn! Boosted off the track on the outside
A top 5 start is better than nothing
Awesome picture Brittney. 👍
-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook
Coming around the top, hot on the outside to take lead going into turn two for the lead...
Edited Date/Time:
The shootout made the 250 fantasy picks a bitch.
Edited Date/Time:
Looking forward for a great night of racing, shootout is going to be interesting. All about Kawasaki and yamahas on the podium tonight (in 250s)
3:30 left in the game, 5min to go.
-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook
That's one fast spud 🥔
Edited Date/Time:
Anyone having trouble with gold?!
Edit nvm
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Let’s go racing
Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.
La Salle needs to take the L and move on
THANKS again NBC, for showing the basketball game....
17 KTM 450 SXF - AMAZING!
WTF is this????
Does anyone even care about this basketball game? Worst thing about basketball is this last 1:12 will be like 10 minutes....
Pathetic close to this game
Ride fast & slap ass
Dang NBC Gold app !!!!
Every time I turn it and send it to the TV via Apple TV it works prefect !!!
I hate it !!!!!!
Why oh why does 1:40 take 12 minutes to play? #worstsportever
Basketball is pathetic, period.
I would love to see Adam Chinchilla whip it into Forkners face.
Jason Anderson FTW
I REALLY wish they would stop talking and doing dumbass interviews when standing by the start gate when the guy's are about to start, talking about shit no one cares about.
Hello guys! Someone have a link please?
LIVE on TV now
Looks like whoops got tamed. So much for separating capable guys.
Oh damn, already