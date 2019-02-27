Atlanta SX & MXGP of Argentina Links

Atlanta - Round 9
Animated Track Map
Entry Lists
Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results
TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 4 PM Pacific, 7 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 4 PM Pacific, 7 PM Eastern
U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.
Schedule (Eastern Time):
MXGP of Argentina - Round 1
Track Info
Live Timing
Results
MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List
Live on MXGP-TV
Schedule (Eastern Time):
SAT 02 MAR, 2019
10:00 - Free Content Studio Show
13:15 - LIVE MX2 qualifying
14:00 - LIVE MXGP qualifying
SUN 03 MAR, 2019
10:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 1
11:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 1
13:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 2
14:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2
