Atlanta SX & MXGP of Argentina Links

Vital Links
2/27/2019 10:52 PM

Atlanta - Round 9

Animated Track Map

Entry Lists

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 4 PM Pacific, 7 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 4 PM Pacific, 7 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Eastern Time):




MXGP of Argentina - Round 1


Track Info
Live Timing
Results

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List

Live on MXGP-TV

Schedule (Eastern Time):
SAT 02 MAR, 2019
10:00 - Free Content Studio Show
13:15 - LIVE MX2 qualifying
14:00 - LIVE MXGP qualifying

SUN 03 MAR, 2019
10:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 1
11:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 1
13:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 2
14:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2

3/2/2019 3:58 PM

https://t.co/y8nKKB7vLr
