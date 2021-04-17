Forum Main Moto-Related Atlanta 3 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Atlanta 3 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8831

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/17/2021 3:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/17/2021 3:30 PM

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

PEPE001

Posts: 672

Joined: 3/4/2015

Location: NRW, DEU

4/17/2021 3:31 PM

Podium

Ryan625

Posts: 852

Joined: 9/14/2019

Location: Lynnwood, WA USA

4/17/2021 3:32 PM

Second step

Mugeneco

Posts: 234

Joined: 10/13/2019

Location: ANT

4/17/2021 3:32 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/17/2021 3:33 PM

PEPE001 wrote:

Podium

Roczen, Sexton, Anderson :-)

PEPE001

Posts: 672

Joined: 3/4/2015

Location: NRW, DEU

4/17/2021 3:33 PM

I have Roczen, Anderson, Sexton

Mugeneco

Posts: 234

Joined: 10/13/2019

Location: ANT

4/17/2021 3:35 PM

PEPE001 wrote:

I have Roczen, Anderson, Sexton

would make the last few races very interesting

Reese95w

Posts: 12011

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/17/2021 3:58 PM

OK you guys, (aka Scottie), no spoilers for us guys watching on Peacock from you guys watching on NBC Sports.

Logan_724

Posts: 117

Joined: 2/20/2021

Location: Greenville, SC USA

4/17/2021 3:58 PM

Riders doing a hot lap rn. They cut the whoops wayyy down.

Harv379

Posts: 233

Joined: 1/22/2017

Location: UT, USA

4/17/2021 4:00 PM

^ hope it aint so...

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 4412

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

4/17/2021 4:01 PM

supercrosslive.tv up and running! Hoping for some good racing tonight!

Logan_724

Posts: 117

Joined: 2/20/2021

Location: Greenville, SC USA

4/17/2021 4:01 PM

Harv379 wrote:

^ hope it aint so...

I'm here. Looked like they went thru them way easier than in quali.

ocscottie

Posts: 66413

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

4/17/2021 4:01 PM

Reese95w wrote:

OK you guys, (aka Scottie), no spoilers for us guys watching on Peacock from you guys watching on NBC Sports.

I'm gonna spoil everything now, just for you Reese. devil

daemon616

Posts: 1959

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

4/17/2021 4:02 PM

MY BODY IS READY!!!

ocscottie

Posts: 66413

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

4/17/2021 4:02 PM

Harv379 wrote:

^ hope it aint so...

Logan_724 wrote:

I'm here. Looked like they went thru them way easier than in quali.

So lame, they look tiny now.

ocscottie

Posts: 66413

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

4/17/2021 4:04 PM

Oh they are still kinda there...

Reese95w

Posts: 12011

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/17/2021 4:04 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/17/2021 4:10 PM

Reese95w wrote:

OK you guys, (aka Scottie), no spoilers for us guys watching on Peacock from you guys watching on NBC Sports.

ocscottie wrote:

I'm gonna spoil everything now, just for you Reese. devil

Damn you Scottie! tongue

drenmaster

Posts: 918

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

4/17/2021 4:05 PM

I know its been said since ATL 1 but man they need this setup more often for SX.

daemon616

Posts: 1959

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

4/17/2021 4:06 PM

Marv heat race win stamp it!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26274

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/17/2021 4:07 PM

Drink each time RC says "Liiiiitle bit"

Reese95w

Posts: 12011

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/17/2021 4:07 PM

drenmaster wrote:

I know its been said since ATL 1 but man they need this setup more often for SX.

In other words not "Big Arenacross" like most of the tracks have been this year.

Mm471

Posts: 220

Joined: 11/20/2015

Location: Saint Cloud, MN USA

4/17/2021 4:08 PM

Please stop splitting the screen to just show them standing there talking

levi_southern

Posts: 111

Joined: 8/2/2016

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

4/17/2021 4:08 PM

i hope roczen comes out hot again tonight. i want to see dylan do well also. a podium for him would be sick.

Reese95w

Posts: 12011

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/17/2021 4:09 PM

Anybody remember "Bike Built Whoops"?

Sully22

Posts: 1992

Joined: 9/9/2009

Location: NV, USA

4/17/2021 4:10 PM

Logan_724 wrote:

Riders doing a hot lap rn. They cut the whoops wayyy down.

The entire track looks rolled and easier than qualifying

DK23

Posts: 157

Joined: 11/27/2020

Location: PA, USA

4/17/2021 4:10 PM

Mm471 wrote:

Please stop splitting the screen to just show them standing there talking

Reminds me of my wife. You're not looking at me when I'm talking to you. Um, I listen with my ears, not eyes.

Sully

Posts: 4429

Joined: 8/24/2006

Location: JPN

4/17/2021 4:12 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/17/2021 4:13 PM

Did they add a berm to the outside of the off camber? I don’t remember seeing one in the press day vids, but there’s one there now.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26274

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/17/2021 4:12 PM

DK23 wrote:

Reminds me of my wife. You're not looking at me when I'm talking to you. Um, I listen with my ears, not eyes.

grin Did you say that out loud? Can't imagine it went over too well.
GD2

Posts: 8831

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/17/2021 4:12 PM

250 Heat 1:
Photo

DK23

Posts: 157

Joined: 11/27/2020

Location: PA, USA

4/17/2021 4:12 PM

That tidbit from RC about the difference between loader and dozer built whoops was actually interesting and informative. Need more of that in the broadcast rather than pit boards and starter blocks.

katooom

Posts: 247

Joined: 9/3/2010

Location: Broad Run, VA USA

4/17/2021 4:13 PM

And once again we are left to guess who finished 8,9,10.

Does this producer guy not know how the game works?

