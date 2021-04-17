Atlanta 3 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
I have Roczen, Anderson, Sexton
OK you guys, (aka Scottie), no spoilers for us guys watching on Peacock from you guys watching on NBC Sports.
Riders doing a hot lap rn. They cut the whoops wayyy down.
^ hope it aint so...
supercrosslive.tv up and running! Hoping for some good racing tonight!
OK you guys, (aka Scottie), no spoilers for us guys watching on Peacock from you guys watching on NBC Sports.
I'm gonna spoil everything now, just for you Reese.
MY BODY IS READY!!!
So lame, they look tiny now.
Oh they are still kinda there...
I know its been said since ATL 1 but man they need this setup more often for SX.
Marv heat race win stamp it!
Drink each time RC says "Liiiiitle bit"
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
I know its been said since ATL 1 but man they need this setup more often for SX.
In other words not "Big Arenacross" like most of the tracks have been this year.
Please stop splitting the screen to just show them standing there talking
i hope roczen comes out hot again tonight. i want to see dylan do well also. a podium for him would be sick.
Anybody remember "Bike Built Whoops"?
Did they add a berm to the outside of the off camber? I don’t remember seeing one in the press day vids, but there’s one there now.
250 Heat 1:
That tidbit from RC about the difference between loader and dozer built whoops was actually interesting and informative. Need more of that in the broadcast rather than pit boards and starter blocks.
And once again we are left to guess who finished 8,9,10.
Does this producer guy not know how the game works?