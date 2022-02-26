Arlington Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Boomslang wrote: Geezuz, the night program starts at 00h30 S/Africa time, there is no ways me ol bag of bones getting out of bed that early! Boomslang wrote: Geezuz, the night program starts at 00h30 S/Africa time, there is no ways me ol bag of bones getting out of bed that early! ...more -MAVERICK- wrote: Racing (250 Heat 1) starts at 3am your time. -MAVERICK- wrote: Racing (250 Heat 1) starts at 3am your time. ...more

Thanks Mav, if I may ask, how did you get to 3am? I was under the impression that we (SA) are 6hrs ahead. Opening ceremonies at 18h30 + 6 = 00h30. Where am I going tits up?



Nevertheless, I'll suck it up and set thee ol faithful time-piece for 02h45...



Thanks again Mav, much appreciated.