Arlington Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Free practice starts in 30 minutes! Edit: I read the schedule wrong, my bad.
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Free Practice is almost over
Nobody ever told me, I found out for myself. You've got to believe in foolish miracles. It's not how you play the game, it's if you win or lose. You can choose. Don't confuse. Win or lose. It's up to you!
Go Mookie👍
Wait ‘til ya see his helmet…
Nobody ever told me, I found out for myself. You've got to believe in foolish miracles. It's not how you play the game, it's if you win or lose. You can choose. Don't confuse. Win or lose. It's up to you!
Well Manny....the world is waiting! Post some pics!
Why are there 2 Arlington Timed Qualifying threads?
/\ Some guy started his own Arlington Qualifying thread so he could get the holeshot. /\
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Tomac fastest in Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Times?
450 A FP:
Geezuz, the night program starts at 00h30 S/Africa time, there is no ways me ol bag of bones getting out of bed that early!
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Racing (250 Heat 1) starts at 3am your time.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Hymas might make ol RD work for a change.
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
Boomslang wrote:
Geezuz, the night program starts at 00h30 S/Africa time, there is no ways me ol bag of bones getting out of bed that early!Boomslang wrote:
Geezuz, the night program starts at 00h30 S/Africa time, there is no ways me ol bag of bones getting out of bed that early!-MAVERICK- wrote:
Racing (250 Heat 1) starts at 3am your time.-MAVERICK- wrote:
Racing (250 Heat 1) starts at 3am your time.
Thanks Mav, if I may ask, how did you get to 3am? I was under the impression that we (SA) are 6hrs ahead. Opening ceremonies at 18h30 + 6 = 00h30. Where am I going tits up?
Nevertheless, I'll suck it up and set thee ol faithful time-piece for 02h45...
Thanks again Mav, much appreciated.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Boomslang wrote:
Thanks Mav, if I may ask, how did you get to 3am? I was under the impression that we (SA) are 6hrs ahead. Opening ceremonies ...moreBoomslang wrote:
Thanks Mav, if I may ask, how did you get to 3am? I was under the impression that we (SA) are 6hrs ahead. Opening ceremonies at 18h30 + 6 = 00h30. Where am I going tits up?
Nevertheless, I'll suck it up and set thee ol faithful time-piece for 02h45...
Thanks again Mav, much appreciated.
It's at 8pm my time and there's 7 hours difference between me and you.
18:30 local time + 8 hours = 2:30 opening ceremonies.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
250 Futures Free Practice:
-MAVERICK- wrote:
-MAVERICK- wrote:
C3PO
250 C Qualifying 1:
Edited Date/Time:
The pinned thread must be wrong. Says qualifying begins 10 am pt, 130 pm et. Coverage to begin shortly. Stay tuned? I’m guessing race day live starts at 1030 pacific?
No worries…I started the other thread just to get things goin.
Nobody ever told me, I found out for myself. You've got to believe in foolish miracles. It's not how you play the game, it's if you win or lose. You can choose. Don't confuse. Win or lose. It's up to you!
250 B Qualifying 1:
Holy cow, Dan is pumped
Anyone else have the “stay tuned” image up on peacock?