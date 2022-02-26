Forum Main Moto-Related Arlington Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Arlington Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 9186
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 9186

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/26/2022 9:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/26/2022 9:17 AM

Photo

Free practice starts in 30 minutes! Edit: I read the schedule wrong, my bad.

TeamGreen

Posts: 22811
Joined: 11/25/2008
Location: Thru-out, CA USA

Posts: 22811

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

2/26/2022 9:01 AM

Free Practice is almost over grin
Photo

crf250pilot

Posts: 1944
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: Manning, OR USA

Posts: 1944

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Manning, OR USA

2/26/2022 9:01 AM

Go Mookie👍

TeamGreen

Posts: 22811
Joined: 11/25/2008
Location: Thru-out, CA USA

Posts: 22811

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

2/26/2022 9:04 AM

crf250pilot wrote:

Go Mookie

...more

Wait ‘til ya see his helmet…

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 31862
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 31862

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/26/2022 9:05 AM

Photo
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 31862
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 31862

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/26/2022 9:15 AM

TeamGreen wrote:

Wait ‘til ya see his helmet…

...more

I think it's hideous.

AHRMA361

Posts: 2316
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: NE, OH USA

Posts: 2316

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

2/26/2022 9:15 AM

crf250pilot wrote:

Go Mookie

...more
TeamGreen wrote:

Wait ‘til ya see his helmet…

...more

Well Manny....the world is waiting! Post some pics!

GD2

Posts: 9186
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 9186

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/26/2022 9:19 AM

TeamGreen wrote:

Free Practice is almost over grin
Photo

...more

My dumbass misread the schedule and pre-scheduled this thread based on the Friday schedule, not the Saturday one.

MXWebmaster

Posts: 426
Joined: 6/19/2017
Location: South Central, TX USA

Posts: 426

Joined: 6/19/2017

Location: South Central, TX USA

2/26/2022 9:20 AM

Why are there 2 Arlington Timed Qualifying threads?

Reese95w

Posts: 621
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA

Posts: 621

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/26/2022 9:27 AM

/\ Some guy started his own Arlington Qualifying thread so he could get the holeshot. /\

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 31862
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 31862

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/26/2022 9:29 AM

Tomac fastest in Free Practice

Photo

Bradshaw Fan

Posts: 47
Joined: 8/28/2017
Location: Bakersfield, CA USA

Posts: 47

Joined: 8/28/2017

Location: Bakersfield, CA USA

2/26/2022 9:32 AM

Times?

GD2

Posts: 9186
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 9186

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/26/2022 9:36 AM

450 A FP:
Photo

Boomslang

Posts: 3970
Joined: 12/22/2018
Location: Cape Town, ZAF

Posts: 3970

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

2/26/2022 9:40 AM

Geezuz, the night program starts at 00h30 S/Africa time, there is no ways me ol bag of bones getting out of bed that early!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 31862
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 31862

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/26/2022 9:44 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Geezuz, the night program starts at 00h30 S/Africa time, there is no ways me ol bag of bones getting out of bed that early!

...more

Racing (250 Heat 1) starts at 3am your time.

mgifracing

Posts: 1288
Joined: 1/25/2007
Location: Newton, KS USA

Posts: 1288

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

2/26/2022 9:49 AM

Hymas might make ol RD work for a change.

Boomslang

Posts: 3970
Joined: 12/22/2018
Location: Cape Town, ZAF

Posts: 3970

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

2/26/2022 9:50 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Geezuz, the night program starts at 00h30 S/Africa time, there is no ways me ol bag of bones getting out of bed that early!

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Racing (250 Heat 1) starts at 3am your time.

...more

Thanks Mav, if I may ask, how did you get to 3am? I was under the impression that we (SA) are 6hrs ahead. Opening ceremonies at 18h30 + 6 = 00h30. Where am I going tits up?

Nevertheless, I'll suck it up and set thee ol faithful time-piece for 02h45...

Thanks again Mav, much appreciated.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 31862
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 31862

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/26/2022 9:52 AM

Photo
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 31862
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 31862

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/26/2022 9:56 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Thanks Mav, if I may ask, how did you get to 3am? I was under the impression that we (SA) are 6hrs ahead. Opening ceremonies ...more

...more

It's at 8pm my time and there's 7 hours difference between me and you.

18:30 local time + 8 hours = 2:30 opening ceremonies.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 31862
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 31862

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/26/2022 10:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/26/2022 1:12 PM

TeamGreen wrote:

Wait ‘til ya see his helmet…

...more
Photo
Photo
Photo
GD2

Posts: 9186
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 9186

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/26/2022 10:01 AM

250 Futures Free Practice:
Photo

2WheelJocky

Posts: 36
Joined: 5/17/2018
Location: NZL

Posts: 36

Joined: 5/17/2018

Location: NZL

2/26/2022 10:02 AM

crf250pilot wrote:

Go Mookie

...more
TeamGreen wrote:

Wait ‘til ya see his helmet…

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote: Photo
Photo
Photo
...more

C3PO

GD2

Posts: 9186
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 9186

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/26/2022 10:16 AM

250 C Qualifying 1:
Photo

Sawfish

Posts: 314
Joined: 6/8/2013
Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

Posts: 314

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

2/26/2022 10:19 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/26/2022 10:20 AM

The pinned thread must be wrong. Says qualifying begins 10 am pt, 130 pm et. Coverage to begin shortly. Stay tuned? I’m guessing race day live starts at 1030 pacific?

TeamGreen

Posts: 22811
Joined: 11/25/2008
Location: Thru-out, CA USA

Posts: 22811

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

2/26/2022 10:22 AM

TeamGreen wrote:

Free Practice is almost over grin
Photo

...more
GD2 wrote:

My dumbass misread the schedule and pre-scheduled this thread based on the Friday schedule, not the Saturday one.

...more

No worries…I started the other thread just to get things goin.

GD2

Posts: 9186
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 9186

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/26/2022 10:33 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

fullfloater

Posts: 2567
Joined: 7/22/2009
Location: CA, USA

Posts: 2567

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: CA, USA

2/26/2022 10:33 AM

Holy cow, Dan is pumped

tuttle425

Posts: 785
Joined: 8/5/2020
Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

Posts: 785

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

2/26/2022 10:34 AM

Anyone else have the “stay tuned” image up on peacock?

flinttropicsMX

Posts: 225
Joined: 7/12/2014
Location: Levittown, PA USA

Posts: 225

Joined: 7/12/2014

Location: Levittown, PA USA

2/26/2022 10:35 AM

tuttle425 wrote:

Anyone else have the “stay tuned” image up on peacock?

...more

Yes. Not sure what’s going on

Sawfish

Posts: 314
Joined: 6/8/2013
Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

Posts: 314

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

2/26/2022 10:35 AM

tuttle425 wrote:

Anyone else have the “stay tuned” image up on peacock?

...more

Same

