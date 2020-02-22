Arlington Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

-MAVERICK- wrote: I should've said, they'll most likely be cut down. There's 16 of them and they look big.



I wish they would leave them as is. ATKpilot99 wrote: Why to they build them bigger only to likely be cut down later ? Premixed112 wrote: Was just about to ask that. Why does dirtwurx blue ball the hell out of us?

The whoops will always be cut down from the size they are built. There isn’t enough time to build them back up as they get beat down, so by smoothing them out each time they naturally get cut down.