Arlington Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

30 minutes until free practice starts!
Henry Miller back in action.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Tomac vs. Webb showdown tonight
mgifracing wrote:
Hopefully Roger won't make them tame the whoops down again lol
They'll be cut down.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
-MAVERICK- wrote:
They'll be cut down.
That's sucks, Cutting them down brings the game back to Cooper. leave them alone, Please.
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
mgifracing wrote:
That's sucks, Cutting them down brings the game back to Cooper. leave them alone, Please.
I should've said, they'll most likely be cut down. There's 16 of them and they look big.
I wish they would leave them as is.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Lot's of talk about the whoops today... Will they be the story of the night?
Does Malcolm translate that in to a podium tonight? Should be a fun night of racing.
FerCzD wrote:
Tomac vs. Webb showdown tonight
mgifracing wrote:
Hopefully Roger won't make them tame the whoops down again lol
-MAVERICK- wrote:
They'll be cut down.
Lets keep them big and good shape least one night of long series.
Mookie for podium!
Webb can have his night next week.
As much as I hate Triple Crown's I am so revved for 6 gate drops tonight , East Coast races that go off just after midnight UK time are awesome.
50 second C class practice? Are they still skipping that giant section of whoops? 😂
It would take me more than 50 seconds to roll through those
-MAVERICK- wrote:
They'll be cut down.
mgifracing wrote:
That's sucks, Cutting them down brings the game back to Cooper. leave them alone, Please.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
I should've said, they'll most likely be cut down. There's 16 of them and they look big.
I wish they would leave them as is.
Why to they build them bigger only to likely be cut down later ?
JB10 on the ground twice in the first lap of practice. Poor guy!
Yeah i dont see any whoops, i see a pretty long rythem section though!
DEANO
mgifracing wrote:
That's sucks, Cutting them down brings the game back to Cooper. leave them alone, Please.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
I should've said, they'll most likely be cut down. There's 16 of them and they look big.
I wish they would leave them as is.
ATKpilot99 wrote:
Why to they build them bigger only to likely be cut down later ?
Was just about to ask that. Why does dirtwurx blue ball the hell out of us?
Premixed112 wrote:
Was just about to ask that. Why does dirtwurx blue ball the hell out of us?
The reason they cut them down depends on who you ask
-MAVERICK- wrote:
I should've said, they'll most likely be cut down. There's 16 of them and they look big.
I wish they would leave them as is.
ATKpilot99 wrote:
Why to they build them bigger only to likely be cut down later ?
Premixed112 wrote:
Was just about to ask that. Why does dirtwurx blue ball the hell out of us?
The whoops will always be cut down from the size they are built. There isn’t enough time to build them back up as they get beat down, so by smoothing them out each time they naturally get cut down.
Chizz went down hard in the whoops and sat on the tuff blocks for a few min before riding back to the pits
I’m on the road... who was good in the first practice 250/450?
Ahhh S%&#! I missed the Holeshot again!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Fastest in free practice.
Sexton
Wilson
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Press516 wrote:
I’m on the road... who was good in the first practice 250/450?
Racerman967 wrote:
Deano, AC Anderson Hill in 450
Sexton, McElrath, RJ and J Mart in 250
TY! Ando was looking rather sporty on press day too. Might be a good night for him.
Do we usually not get live timing results from free practice, or am I losing my mind?