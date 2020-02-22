Forum Main Moto-Related Arlington Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Arlington Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

GD2

Posts: 8198

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/22/2020 9:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/22/2020 9:00 AM



30 minutes until free practice starts!

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 20185

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/22/2020 9:01 AM

Henry Miller back in action.

FerCzD

FerCzD

Posts: 359

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

2/22/2020 9:03 AM

Tomac vs. Webb showdown tonight

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 20185

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/22/2020 9:03 AM


-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 38 12 322 19855 93

Posts: 20185

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/22/2020 9:06 AM

mgifracing

mgifracing

Posts: 1226

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/22/2020 9:14 AM

FerCzD wrote:

Tomac vs. Webb showdown tonight

Hopefully Roger won't make them tame the whoops down again lol

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 38 12 322 19855 93

Posts: 20185

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/22/2020 9:17 AM

mgifracing wrote:

Hopefully Roger won't make them tame the whoops down again lol

They'll be cut down.

mgifracing

Vital MX member mgifracing 1247 mgifracing https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1247/avatar/c50_ELI_STARE_1517078856.jpg?1517078210 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mgifracing,1247/all 01/25/07 2 4 1222 18

Posts: 1226

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/22/2020 9:19 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

They'll be cut down.

That's sucks, Cutting them down brings the game back to Cooper. leave them alone, Please.

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 38 12 322 19855 93

Posts: 20185

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/22/2020 9:20 AM

mgifracing wrote:

That's sucks, Cutting them down brings the game back to Cooper. leave them alone, Please.

I should've said, they'll most likely be cut down. There's 16 of them and they look big.

I wish they would leave them as is.

zehn

Vital MX member zehn 37187 zehn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/37187/avatar/c50_Holeshot.jpg?1358280092 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/zehn,37187/all 01/15/13 6 35 5311 1

Posts: 5348

Joined: 1/15/2013

Location: Anchorage, AK USA

2/22/2020 9:22 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

via GIPHY

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2236_1536705019.jpg?1536704345 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 6 862 6 1

Posts: 870

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

2/22/2020 9:27 AM

Lot's of talk about the whoops today... Will they be the story of the night?

Does Malcolm translate that in to a podium tonight? Should be a fun night of racing.

tek14

Vital MX member tek14 41925 tek14 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41925/avatar/c50_tek14_1467663667.jpg?1467663589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tek14,41925/all 01/26/14 35 2335 12 1

Posts: 2370

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: FIN

2/22/2020 9:29 AM

FerCzD wrote:

Tomac vs. Webb showdown tonight

mgifracing wrote:

Hopefully Roger won't make them tame the whoops down again lol

-MAVERICK- wrote:

They'll be cut down.

Lets keep them big and good shape least one night of long series.
Mookie for podium!
Webb can have his night next week.

philG

Vital MX member philG 33942 philG https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33942/avatar/c50_44573185_2296477990425217_8338346742219014144_n_1541454700.jpg?1541454217 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/philG,33942/all 05/12/12 1 60 5753 19

Posts: 5813

Joined: 5/12/2012

Location: GBR

2/22/2020 9:39 AM

As much as I hate Triple Crown's I am so revved for 6 gate drops tonight , East Coast races that go off just after midnight UK time are awesome.

kkawboy14

Vital MX member kkawboy14 47611 kkawboy14 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kkawboy14,47611/all 06/05/15 1 372 9870 2

Posts: 10243

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: TX, USA

2/22/2020 9:39 AM

50 second C class practice? Are they still skipping that giant section of whoops? 😂

KTMBRO362

Vital MX member KTMBRO362 40534 KTMBRO362 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KTMBRO362,40534/all 09/29/13 6 41

Posts: 47

Joined: 9/29/2013

Location: San Carlos, CA USA

2/22/2020 9:44 AM

It would take me more than 50 seconds to roll through those

ATKpilot99

Vital MX member ATKpilot99 19949 ATKpilot99 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/19949/avatar/c50_1994_406_Right_1570454993.jpg?1570454674 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ATKpilot99,19949/all 04/13/10 2 161 6754 3 1

Posts: 6916

Joined: 4/13/2010

Location: Lake Geneva, WI USA

2/22/2020 10:02 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

They'll be cut down.

mgifracing wrote:

That's sucks, Cutting them down brings the game back to Cooper. leave them alone, Please.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

I should've said, they'll most likely be cut down. There's 16 of them and they look big.

I wish they would leave them as is.

Why to they build them bigger only to likely be cut down later ?

Roorda085

Vital MX member Roorda085 27105 Roorda085 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27105/avatar/c50_IMG951419.jpg?1302193987 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Roorda085,27105/all 04/07/11 1 4 123 1

Posts: 127

Joined: 4/7/2011

Location: Grapevine, TX USA

2/22/2020 10:02 AM

JB10 on the ground twice in the first lap of practice. Poor guy!

kijen

Vital MX member kijen 22781 kijen https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/22781/avatar/c50_DSC_0073.jpg?1333207230 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kijen,22781/all 10/01/10 2 16 556 3

Posts: 572

Joined: 10/1/2010

Location: Jacksonville, FL USA

2/22/2020 10:03 AM

Yeah i dont see any whoops, i see a pretty long rythem section though!

philG

Vital MX member philG 33942 philG https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33942/avatar/c50_44573185_2296477990425217_8338346742219014144_n_1541454700.jpg?1541454217 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/philG,33942/all 05/12/12 1 60 5753 19

Posts: 5813

Joined: 5/12/2012

Location: GBR

2/22/2020 10:07 AM

DEANO

Premixed112

Vital MX member Premixed112 46137 Premixed112 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46137/avatar/c50_cMbTkys_1568963288.jpg?1568962489 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Premixed112,46137/all 02/19/15 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Premixed112,46137/setup 62 698 6

Posts: 760

Joined: 2/19/2015

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

2/22/2020 10:07 AM

mgifracing wrote:

That's sucks, Cutting them down brings the game back to Cooper. leave them alone, Please.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

I should've said, they'll most likely be cut down. There's 16 of them and they look big.

I wish they would leave them as is.

ATKpilot99 wrote:

Why to they build them bigger only to likely be cut down later ?

Was just about to ask that. Why does dirtwurx blue ball the hell out of us?

zehn

Vital MX member zehn 37187 zehn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/37187/avatar/c50_Holeshot.jpg?1358280092 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/zehn,37187/all 01/15/13 6 35 5311 1

Posts: 5348

Joined: 1/15/2013

Location: Anchorage, AK USA

2/22/2020 10:10 AM

Premixed112 wrote:

Was just about to ask that. Why does dirtwurx blue ball the hell out of us?

The reason they cut them down depends on who you ask

kkawboy14

Vital MX member kkawboy14 47611 kkawboy14 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kkawboy14,47611/all 06/05/15 1 372 9870 2

Posts: 10243

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: TX, USA

2/22/2020 10:11 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

I should've said, they'll most likely be cut down. There's 16 of them and they look big.

I wish they would leave them as is.

ATKpilot99 wrote:

Why to they build them bigger only to likely be cut down later ?

Premixed112 wrote:

Was just about to ask that. Why does dirtwurx blue ball the hell out of us?

The whoops will always be cut down from the size they are built. There isn’t enough time to build them back up as they get beat down, so by smoothing them out each time they naturally get cut down.

RoflCopter726

Vital MX member RoflCopter726 17655 RoflCopter726 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17655/avatar/c50_head_1455297511.jpg?1455297123 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RoflCopter726,17655/all 11/04/09 1 12 1206 21

Posts: 1218

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: FM, USA

2/22/2020 10:19 AM

Chizz went down hard in the whoops and sat on the tuff blocks for a few min before riding back to the pits

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2236_1536705019.jpg?1536704345 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 6 862 6 1

Posts: 870

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

2/22/2020 10:21 AM

I’m on the road... who was good in the first practice 250/450?

Racerman967

Vital MX member Racerman967 68149 Racerman967 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Racerman967,68149/all 01/01/19 2 135

Posts: 139

Joined: 1/1/2019

Location: Littleton, CO USA

2/22/2020 10:25 AM

Press516 wrote:

I’m on the road... who was good in the first practice 250/450?

Deano, AC Anderson Hill in 450

Sexton, McElrath, RJ and J Mart in 250

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 20185

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/22/2020 10:33 AM

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 156 9638 19 1

Posts: 9795

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/22/2020 10:34 AM

Ahhh S%&#! I missed the Holeshot again!

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 20185

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/22/2020 10:37 AM

Fastest in free practice.

Sexton



Wilson

Press516

Press516

Posts: 870

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

2/22/2020 10:39 AM

Press516 wrote:

I’m on the road... who was good in the first practice 250/450?

Racerman967 wrote:

Deano, AC Anderson Hill in 450

Sexton, McElrath, RJ and J Mart in 250

TY! Ando was looking rather sporty on press day too. Might be a good night for him.

150ripper

150ripper

Posts: 255

Joined: 12/30/2018

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

2/22/2020 10:44 AM

Do we usually not get live timing results from free practice, or am I losing my mind?

